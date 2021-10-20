58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Girls Golf

Coronado wins girls state golf title with record score

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2021 - 9:14 pm
 
Coronado girls golf team members celebrate Tuesday after winning the Class 5A state championshi ...
Coronado girls golf team members celebrate Tuesday after winning the Class 5A state championship with a record two-day total of 2-under-par 566 at Primm Valley Golf Club. (Courtesy photo/Korin Kort)
The Coronado girls golf team players and coaches celebrate Tuesday after winning the Class 5A s ...
The Coronado girls golf team players and coaches celebrate Tuesday after winning the Class 5A state championship with a record two-day total of 2-under-par 566 at Primm Valley Golf Club. (Courtesy photo/Korin Kort)

Coronado won four straight state championships in girls golf from 2014 to 2017.

If its performance over the past two days in the Class 5A state tournament is any indication, the Cougars could be set up for another long reign.

Coronado fired a two-day total of 2-under-par 566 at Primm Valley Golf Club to win the school’s fifth state title, and they did so by shattering the state tournament record. The previous mark was 600, shot by the 2017 Coronado team at Highland Falls in Las Vegas.

Coronado does not have any seniors who contributed to the scoring, a scary thought for its competitors over the next few years.

“This is my 28th year of coaching girls golf in Nevada, and this is the most talented group I’ve coached, and I would put them up against any in the state I’ve seen,” Coronado coach Joe Sawaia said. “They’re phenomenal competitors. They’re the best of friends. Their work ethic is through the roof, and they play for each other.”

Coronado won by 15 strokes over Bishop Gorman, whose 13-over 581 also would have been a state record. Clark finished third at 621, while northern schools Bishop Manogue (666), Galena (734) and Carson (792) rounded out the field.

Coronado’s Yana Wilson shot a 6-under 65 on Tuesday to overcome a 3-over 74 on Monday and claim the individual title at 3-under 139. Teammate Brynn Kort was second at 140, and Coronado’s Ali Mulhall led a three-way tie for third at 142.

“I had no expectations going into the round,” Wilson said. “I just had a goal, and I wanted to achieve it today. I didn’t want to lose, and I wanted to stay patient. Winning regionals and state is up there for me. I’ve never done anything like this with the team, and it’s an awesome experience to be able to win it with them.”

That was a key for the team, especially Monday, when wind made conditions difficult. The Cougars set themselves up with a 19-shot lead after the first round and stayed strong as Gorman charged Tuesday and finished at 13-under 271 for the day.

“Gorman played great today,” Sawaia said. “My hat’s off to them. I’m glad we had a little bit of a cushion to work with.”

Douglas won the Class 3A girls title by shooting 120-over 544 in a 27-hole event that was played in nine holes Monday at Oasis Golf Club and 18 at The Palms in Mesquite. Pahrump Valley was second at 586.

Truckee’s Ryan Flynn won the individual title with a 7-over 113. Boulder City’s Camryn Schaper was the top finisher from the south, taking third with a 134.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Desert Oasis hosts Coronado in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis hosts Coronado in girls soccer — PHOTOS
2
Prep Honor Roll: The week’s top high school performances
Prep Honor Roll: The week’s top high school performances
3
High school coach accused of sexual conduct with student
High school coach accused of sexual conduct with student
4
Friday night rewind: Las Vegas wins a league title
Friday night rewind: Las Vegas wins a league title
5
Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores
Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Centennial sophomore McKenzi Hall drives the ball at Stallion Mountain Golf Club on Wednesda ...
2018 Girls Golf Honors
RJ

Here are the Class 4A and 3A girls golf honors, as selected by coaches.

Centennial’s Hailey Stevenson takes a shot during the Class 4A state golf tournament a ...
Centennial capture first state girls golf title
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Bulldogs shot 325 Tuesday to build on their five-stroke lead and win the Class 4A state tournament at Dayton Valley Golf Course by nine strokes.

(Thinkstock)
Breanne Nygaard, Pahrump lead after first day of 3A state golf
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Trojans shot 375 as a team on the first day of the Class 3A state tournament at Schaffer’s Mill on Monday, and Breanne Nygaard shot 8-over-par 80 to take the individual lead.

Thinkstock A hole-in-one occurred June 26 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course in Pahrump ...
Centennial with slim lead after Day 1 of state golf
By Justin Emerson / RJ

Centennial took the lead after the first day of the tournament at Dayon Valley Golf Course on Monday with a team score of 320, and with two teams within seven strokes.

Clark sophomore Riana Mission drives the ball at Stallion Mountain Golf Club on Wednesday, O ...
Riana Mission powers Clark girls to first region golf title
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Clark sophomore carded a 6-under-par 138 over the two-day tournament to capture the individual championship on Wednesday by seven strokes. Her performance helped the Chargers shoot 653 as a team and claim the first region championship in program history.