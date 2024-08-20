No. 1 Sierra Vista defeats Basic in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Sierra Vista, the top-ranked Class 4A team in the Review-Journal’s rankings, rolled past Basic in a boys soccer match. Here are photos from the game.
Sierra Vista, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, rolled to an 8-1 victory over Basic in a boys soccer match at Heritage Park.
The Mountain Lions (4-1, 1-0 4A Desert League) won the 4A state title last season.
Sierra Vista next plays at Silverado at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Basic (0-2, 0-1) hosts SLAM Academy at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
