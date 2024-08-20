90°F
No. 1 Sierra Vista defeats Basic in boys soccer — PHOTOS

Sierra Vista midfielder Leon Mesic (7) moves the ball up the field during the high school soccer game against Basic at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista midfielder Sevastian Suarez (21) and Basic sophomore Malcolm Sady Kennedy (13) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic junior Zaelur Burns (4) becomes frustrated with his team during the high school soccer game against Sierra Vista at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista midfielder Edwin Cruz (11) and Basic junior Cash Black (35) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista midfielder Leon Mesic (7) and Basic senior Alex Cepriano (17) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista senior Lazzar Ramos (10) moves the ball up the field during the high school soccer game against Basic at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista defender Lucas Rossetti (17) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game against Basic at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista senior Lazzar Ramos (10) competes during the high school soccer game against Basic at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista midfielder Edwin Cruz (11) pleads his case to the referee during the high school soccer game against Basic at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic junior Cash Black (35) competes with Sierra Vista midfielder Leon Mesic (7) and Sierra Vista junior Edin Omeragik (9) for the ball during the high school soccer game at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista defender Lucas Rossetti (17) and Basic junior Bruno Balcazar (30) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista midfielder Alex Campbell (18) competes for the ball during the high school soccer game against Basic at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista senior Lazzar Ramos (10) pulls midfielder Edwin Cruz (11) away from the referee during the high school soccer game against Basic at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista senior Lazzar Ramos (10) and Basic junior Jeff Sesock (23) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Heritage Park, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2024 - 11:32 pm
 

Sierra Vista, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, rolled to an 8-1 victory over Basic in a boys soccer match at Heritage Park.

The Mountain Lions (4-1, 1-0 4A Desert League) won the 4A state title last season.

Sierra Vista next plays at Silverado at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Basic (0-2, 0-1) hosts SLAM Academy at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

