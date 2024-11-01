57°F
Boys Soccer

Palo Verde boys soccer advances to Southern League title game — PHOTOS

Palo Verde players celebrate after scoring against Eldorado during a Class 5A Southern League s ...
Palo Verde players celebrate after scoring against Eldorado during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde midfielder Crew Simon (20) heads the ball against Eldorado during a Class 5A Souther ...
Palo Verde midfielder Crew Simon (20) heads the ball against Eldorado during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde goalkeeper Jake Barrett (0) saves the ball against Eldorado defender Daniel Cooke (1 ...
Palo Verde goalkeeper Jake Barrett (0) saves the ball against Eldorado defender Daniel Cooke (12) during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Eldorado goalkeeper Aldair Castelo (99) kicks the ball past Palo Verde Trevon Aytch (15) during ...
Eldorado goalkeeper Aldair Castelo (99) kicks the ball past Palo Verde Trevon Aytch (15) during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde defender Jaxon Law (2) kicks the ball in front of a group of Eldorado players during ...
Palo Verde defender Jaxon Law (2) kicks the ball in front of a group of Eldorado players during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde Noah Johnson (11) kicks the ball in front of Eldorado defender Daniel Cooke (12) dur ...
Palo Verde Noah Johnson (11) kicks the ball in front of Eldorado defender Daniel Cooke (12) during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Eldorado midfielder Rogelio Berto (8) reacts after the team gave up a goal to Palo Verde during ...
Eldorado midfielder Rogelio Berto (8) reacts after the team gave up a goal to Palo Verde during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde defender Ben Legrand (23) hugs a teammate after defeating Eldorado in a Class 5A Sou ...
Palo Verde defender Ben Legrand (23) hugs a teammate after defeating Eldorado in a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde’s Noah Johnson (11) runs with the ball as Eldorado’s Angel Lopez (14) ...
Palo Verde’s Noah Johnson (11) runs with the ball as Eldorado’s Angel Lopez (14) looks on during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde players celebrate their goal against Eldorado during a Class 5A Southern League semi ...
Palo Verde players celebrate their goal against Eldorado during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde midfielder Crew Simon (20) runs with the ball as Eldorado’s Angel Lopez (14) ...
Palo Verde midfielder Crew Simon (20) runs with the ball as Eldorado’s Angel Lopez (14) moves in during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Eldorado’s Jared Macedo (21) slides to save the ball against Palo Verde midfielder Crew ...
Eldorado’s Jared Macedo (21) slides to save the ball against Palo Verde midfielder Crew Simon (20) during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde's Noah Johnson, right, moves the ball under pressure from Eldorado midfielder Rogeli ...
Palo Verde's Noah Johnson, right, moves the ball under pressure from Eldorado midfielder Rogelio Berto (8) during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Eldorado’s Angel Lopez (14) kicks the ball as Palo Verde's Trevon Aytch (15) looks on du ...
Eldorado’s Angel Lopez (14) kicks the ball as Palo Verde's Trevon Aytch (15) looks on during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde’s Shilo Stephenson (18) and Eldorado’s Abraham Chavez (10) fight for ...
Palo Verde’s Shilo Stephenson (18) and Eldorado’s Abraham Chavez (10) fight for possession of the ball during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde defender Ben Legrand, right, and Eldorado’s Josue Figueroa (2) vie for the ba ...
Palo Verde defender Ben Legrand, right, and Eldorado’s Josue Figueroa (2) vie for the ball during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Eldorado midfielder Rogelio Berto, right, passes the ball under pressure from Palo Verde's Noah ...
Eldorado midfielder Rogelio Berto, right, passes the ball under pressure from Palo Verde's Noah Johnson during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde defender Jaxon Law kicks the ball while playing against Eldorado during a Class 5A S ...
Palo Verde defender Jaxon Law kicks the ball while playing against Eldorado during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde defender Ben Legrand (23) kicks the ball in front of Eldorado’s Henyor Archil ...
Palo Verde defender Ben Legrand (23) kicks the ball in front of Eldorado’s Henyor Archila (18) during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde defender Ben Legrand (23) heads the ball against Eldorado defender Daniel Cooke (12) ...
Palo Verde defender Ben Legrand (23) heads the ball against Eldorado defender Daniel Cooke (12) during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Eldorado's Abraham Chavez (10) heads the ball alongside Eldorado’s Jared Macedo while pl ...
Eldorado's Abraham Chavez (10) heads the ball alongside Eldorado’s Jared Macedo while playing against Palo Verde during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By Lucas Gordon Special to the Review-Journal
October 31, 2024 - 8:14 pm
 

Palo Verde’s boy’s soccer team, a year after winning the 5A Southern League championship game, will get a chance to defend its title.

The No. 2-seeded Panthers pulled out a close 1-0 win over No. 6 Eldorado on Thursday to advance to Saturday’s final. Palo Verde’s defense, which has been stout all season, was terrific again to help the team move on.

“We’ve been strong defensively all year and that’s what we’ve been riding on, especially in the second half of the year,” Panthers coach Scott Hunt said.

Palo Verde got on the board early, as senior Trevon Aytch scored midway through the first half to put his team ahead.

Eldorado played with desperation in the second half, generating a lot of possession and creating multiple chances. The Firehawks had four shots on goal after halftime and almost tied the game twice.

Eldorado’s Rogelio Berto had a great chance at an equalizer 18 minutes into the second half after deflecting a ball played by Palo Verde goaltender Landon Blanchard. Panthers defender Ben Legrand slid in at the last moment to deny Berto.

Sophomore Aiden Villaneueva rang a shot off the crossbar on a set piece for Eldorado 10 minutes later.

Palo Verde’s defense held on from there to set up a rematch of last year’s 5A Southern League title game against Coronado at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Cougars advanced with a 5-0 home win against Western on Thursday.

Palo Verde and Coronado played each other twice this season. The Cougars won both times and will host Saturday’s game. Both teams will advance to the state tournament regardless of the outcome. The winner will be the No. 1 seed. The loser will be the No. 2 seed and play the Northern champion.

“Saturday is a big test for our team. Coronado is one of the best high school teams I’ve seen and I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Hunt said. “Coronado has a lot of firepower, so we’re going to have to play our best.”

