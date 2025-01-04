Palo Verde tops Shadow Ridge in state title game rematch — PHOTOS
Palo Verde senior Samantha Manzo shined in her team’s win over Shadow Ridge on Friday in a rematch of last year’s 5A flag football state title game.
Palo Verde’s flag football team is off to a hot start in 2025, as it won the annual Mustang Rodeo tournament championship in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A state title game.
The Panthers, who lost 19-2 to Shadow Ridge in the state championship game, defeated the Mustangs 18-14 on Friday.
“The pure desire to get back to the (championship) game is what got us here,” Palo Verde coach Rick Eurich said. “We have a group of seniors that want to get there again.”
The Panthers (11-1) won in large part thanks to senior Samantha Manzo.
She dominated all aspects of the game and was responsible for all of Palo Verde’s points. She started things off with a pick-6 on Shadow Ridge’s opening possession.
Manzo also had four catches for 61 yards and a 22-yard touchdown that gave the Panthers a 12-7 lead at halftime. She added a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter that extended Palo Verde’s advantage to 18-7.
Shadow Ridge, despite Manzo’s best efforts, wouldn’t go away. Junior Jaylani Palmer had a 26-yard touchdown catch to cut the Mustangs’ deficit to 18-14 in the final minute.
Shadow Ridge then attempted an onside kick. It was broken up by Manzo’s sister Alexis, who also made multiple plays on defense throughout the game.
“The (Manzos) are just gamers,” Eurich said. “They’re both great people and we have a special group. It’s a vibe I haven’t had in a while.”
Palo Verde will look to carry over its momentum into the second half of the regular season. The Panthers are looking for their first 5A state title, while Shadow Ridge has won the last three.