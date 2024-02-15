Playoff roundup: Democracy Prep boys clinch state berth

Sophomore Jo Stroughter scored 18 points, and the Democracy Prep boys basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter for a road victory over The Meadows.

Democracy Prep guard Tru Coleman, son of assistant coach Mark Coleman, during a game against Anchorage Christian School during the Tarkanian Classic high school basketball tournament at Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tru Coleman added 16 points for the Blue Knights (17-6), the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, who led by six after three quarters before surging late. Teammates Tai Coleman and Dion Parker scored 11 points apiece.

Jeremiah Toby and Cyrus Hutchison each scored 15 for the Mustangs (20-8), the top seed from the Mountain League.

Democracy Prep plays at Mater East at 6:30 p.m. Friday for the region championship.

Both teams advance to the state tournament Feb. 21-22 at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

— No. 1D Mater East 73, No. 2M Boulder City 52: At Mater East, the Knights (14-6) cruised to a 38-26 halftime lead en route to a 3A Southern Region semifinal victory over the Eagles (20-5).

Flag football Class 4A state quarterfinals

— No. 2D Arbor View 34, No. 3M Sierra Vista 19: At Arbor View, freshman Karah Foss completed 9 of 19 passes for 92 yards and four TDs to help the Aggies (19-8) roll past the Mountain Lions (11-5). Evonne Bruestle rushed for 91 yards and caught a TD pass for Arbor View, which plays at Foothill in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

— No. 1M Foothill 28, No. 5M Sunrise Mountain 0: The Falcons (15-4) scored 14 points in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a victory over the Miners (9-11).

— No. 2M Bonanza 19, No. 6M Spring Valley 6: At Bonanza, senior Nyanoang Gatchang threw three TD passes and also nabbed two interceptions as the Bengals (19-3) took control in the second half to defeat the Grizzlies (9-10). Bonanza plays at Coronado in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

— No. 1D Coronado 34, No. 4M Legacy 12: At Coronado, senior Maci Joncich passed for 231 yards and four TDs to lead the Cougars (18-2) past the Longhorns (11-6). Joncich added 107 rushing yards for two scores, and Sykiya Tatum (seven tackles) and Samia Linton (five tackles) led the defense.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.