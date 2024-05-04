Prep baseball, softball, boys volleyball playoff scores, schedules — UPDATED

The scores, times, dates and opponents for all of this week’s Southern Nevada high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball playoff games.

Faith Lutheran infielder Rouselle Shepard (7) bats against Basic during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school baseball, softball, boys volleyball playoff schedule

Baseball

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday

No. 4M Green Valley 9, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 2

No. 2M Palo Verde 7, No. 3D Foothill 6 (10 innings)

No. 1M Faith Lutheran 6, No. 4D Las Vegas High 0

No. 2D Coronado 3, No. 3M Liberty 2 (9 innings)

Tuesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Palo Verde 6, No. 4M Green Valley 5

No. 2D Coronado 6, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3

Elimination games

No. 3D Foothill 6, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 2

No. 3M Liberty 2, No. 4D Las Vegas High 1

Wednesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 2D Coronado 1

Elimination games

No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3, No. 3D Foothill 0

No. 4M Green Valley 15, No. 3M Liberty 7

Thursday

Elimination games

Game 12: No. 4M Green Valley vs. No. 1M Faith Lutheran, 1:30 p.m. at Coronado

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 2D Coronado, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At Palo Verde at 1 p.m.

Game 14: Game 13 winner at No. 2M Palo Verde; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Wednesday

No. 4S Eldorado 5, No. 3D Cheyenne 2

No. 2D Clark 13, No. 4M Western 0

No. 3S Bonanza 3, No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial 2

No. 2S Silverado 10, No. 4D Doral Academy 0

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Game 5: No. 4S Eldorado at No. 1M Durango

Game 6: No. 2D Clark at No. 1S Sierra Vista

Game 7: No. 3S Bonanza at No. 1D Tech

Game 8: No. 2S Silverado at No. 2M Rancho

Friday

Elimination games

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise notes

Game 9: No. 3D Cheyenne vs. Game 6 loser

Game 10: No. 4M Western vs. Game 5 loser

Game 11: No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial vs. Game 8 loser

Game 12: No. 4D Doral Academy vs. Game 7 loser

Saturday

All games at 11 a.m. at higher seed

Winners’ bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 16

All games at Faith Lutheran

Winners’ bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 12:30 or 3 p.m.

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 12:30 or 3 p.m.

May 17

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4 p.m.

May 18

Championship

At Faith Lutheran

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 9 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday

No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 0

No. 2M Boulder City 11, No. 3D Mater East 1

No. 1M The Meadows 16, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1

No. 2D Moapa Valley 6, No. 3M SLAM Academy 1

Tuesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 1D Virgin Valley 7, No. 2M Boulder City 1

No. 2D Moapa Valley 4, No. 1M The Meadows 1

Elimination games

No. 4M Pahrump Valley 8, No. 3D Mater East 2

No. 3M SLAM Academy 10, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1

Wednesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 2D Moapa Valley 0

Elimination games

No. 1M The Meadows 12, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 3

No. 2M Boulder City 7, No. 3M SLAM Academy 2

Thursday

Elimination games

Game 12: No. 2M Boulder City vs. No. 1M The Meadows, noon at Moapa Valley

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 2D Moapa Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship

Time and site TBD

Game 14: Game 13 winner at No, 1D Virgin Valley; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Needles

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Awaken Christian vs. No. 1 Lake Mead Academy, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 White Pine vs. No. 2 Needles, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Tonopah

(Leagues: C = Central, S = South)

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2S Liberty Baptist vs. No. 1C Indian Springs, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2C Round Mountain vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winners’ bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Softball

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday

No. 4M Centennial 14, No. 1D Arbor View 7

No. 2M Palo Verde 15, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 0

No. 1M Shadow Ridge 5, No. 4D Green Valley 1

No. 2D Bishop Gorman 1, No. 3M Coronado 0

Tuesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Palo Verde 1, No. 4M Centennial (8 innings)

No. 1M Shadow Ridge 13, No. 2D Bishop Gorman 6

Elimination games

No. 1D Arbor View 14, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 2

No. 3M Coronado 10, No. 4D Green Valley 0

Wednesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 2

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2D Bishop Gorman 10, No. 1D Arbor View 3

Game 11: No. 3M Coronado 7, No. 4M Centennial 6 (8 innings)

Thursday

Elimination games

Game 12: No. 3M Coronado vs. No. 2D Bishop Gorman, 2 p.m. at Shadow Ridge

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 1M Shadow Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At 1:30 p.m. at Palo Verde

Game 14: Game 13 winner at No. 2M Palo Verde; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Wednesday

No. 4S Doral Academy 17, No. 3D Legacy 6

No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 14, No. 4M Mojave 0

No. 3S Spring Valley 18, No. 3M Foothill 6

No. 2S Sierra Vista 9, No. 4D Clark 3

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Game 5: No. 4S Doral Academy at No. 1M Desert Oasis

Game 6: No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial at No. 1S Basic

Game 7: No. 3S Spring Valley at No. 1D Rancho

Game 8: No. 2S Sierra Vista at No. 2M Tech

Friday

Elimination games

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise notes

Game 9: No. 3D Legacy vs. Game 6 loser

Game 10: No. 4M Mojave vs. Game 5 loser

Game 11: No. 3M Foothill vs. Game 8 loser

Game 12: No. 4D Clark vs. Game 7 loser

Saturday

All games at 11 a.m. at higher seed

Winners’ bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 16

All games at Faith Lutheran

Winners’ bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 12:30 or 3 p.m.

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 12:30 or 3 p.m.

May 17

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4 p.m.

May 18

State championship

At Faith Lutheran

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 9 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday

No. 1D Virgin Valley 19, No. 4M The Meadows 2

No. 2M Pahrump Valley 11, No. 3D Mater East 1

No. 1M Boulder City 15, No. 4D Cheyenne 0

No. 2D Moapa Valley 8, No. 3M SLAM Academy 6

Tuesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Pahrump Valley 15, No. 1D Virgin Valley 5

No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 2D Moapa Valley 1

Elimination games

No. 3D Mater East 12, No. 4M The Meadows 9

No. 3M SLAM Academy 16, No. 4D Cheyenne 1

Wednesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 1M Boulder City 10, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 2

Elimination games

No. 2D Moapa Valley 11, No. 3D Mater East 1

No. 1D Virgin Valley 15, No. 3M SLAM Academy 7

Thursday

Elimination games

Game 12: No. 2D Moapa Valley vs. No. 1D Virgin Valley, 1 p.m. at Pahrump Valley

Game 13: Game 12 winner at GNo. 2M Pahrump Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At 2:30 p.m. at Boulder City

Game 14: Game 13 winner at No. 1M Boulder City; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Needles

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Awaken Christian vs. No. 1 Needles, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Lincoln County vs. No. 2 White Pine, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winners’ bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Tonopah

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Tonopah vs. No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Indian Springs vs. No. 2 Round Mountain, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winners’ bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Boys volleyball

State tournaments

All games at 6 p.m. at higher seeds

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Class 5A

Tuesday

State quarterfinals

No. 1D Green Valley 3, No. 4M Desert Oasis 0

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 3D Centennial 1

No. 1M Coronado 3, No. 4D Sierra Vista 0

No. 2D Shadow Ridge 3, No. 3M Arbor View 2

Thursday

State semifinals

Game 5: No. 2M Palo Verde at No. 1D Green Valley

Game 6: No. 2D Shadow Ridge at No. 1M Coronado

May 14

State championship

At Sunrise Mountain

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Monday

State first round

No. 3S Sky Pointe 3, No. 3M Las Vegas High 1

No. 2s Bishop Gorman 3, No. 4D Legacy 0

No. 3D Durango 3, No. 4M Chaparral 0

No. 2D Tech 3, No. 4S Cimarron-Memorial 2

Wednesday

State quarterfinals

No. 3S Sky Pointe 3, No. 1D Mojave 1

No. 2S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2M Spring Valley 0

No. 1S Basic 3, No. 3D Durango 1

No. 1M Del Sol 3, No. 2D Tech 0

Friday

State semifinals

Game 9: No. 3S Sky Pointe at No. 2S Bishop Gorman

Game 10: No. 1M Del Sol at No. 1S Basic

May 14

State championship

At Sunrise Mountain

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday

State quarterfinals

No. 1D Virgin Valley 3, No. 4M Western 0

No. 2M Coral Academy 3, No. 3D Moapa Valley 0

No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 4D Mater East 0

No. 2D Valley 3, No. 3M Canyon Springs 2

Thursday

State semifinals

Game 5: No. 2M Coral Academy at No. 1D Virgin Valley

Game 6: No. 3D Valley at No. 1M Boulder City

May 14

State championship

At Sunrise Mountain

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.

