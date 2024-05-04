57°F
Nevada Preps

Prep baseball, softball, boys volleyball playoff scores, schedules — UPDATED

Faith Lutheran infielder Rouselle Shepard (7) bats against Basic during a high school baseball ...
Faith Lutheran infielder Rouselle Shepard (7) bats against Basic during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 8:48 pm
 
Updated May 9, 2024 - 2:38 am

Southern Nevada high school baseball, softball, boys volleyball playoff schedule

Baseball

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday

No. 4M Green Valley 9, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 2

No. 2M Palo Verde 7, No. 3D Foothill 6 (10 innings)

No. 1M Faith Lutheran 6, No. 4D Las Vegas High 0

No. 2D Coronado 3, No. 3M Liberty 2 (9 innings)

Tuesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Palo Verde 6, No. 4M Green Valley 5

No. 2D Coronado 6, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3

Elimination games

No. 3D Foothill 6, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 2

No. 3M Liberty 2, No. 4D Las Vegas High 1

Wednesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 2D Coronado 1

Elimination games

No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3, No. 3D Foothill 0

No. 4M Green Valley 15, No. 3M Liberty 7

Thursday

Elimination games

Game 12: No. 4M Green Valley vs. No. 1M Faith Lutheran, 1:30 p.m. at Coronado

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 2D Coronado, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At Palo Verde at 1 p.m.

Game 14: Game 13 winner at No. 2M Palo Verde; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Wednesday

No. 4S Eldorado 5, No. 3D Cheyenne 2

No. 2D Clark 13, No. 4M Western 0

No. 3S Bonanza 3, No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial 2

No. 2S Silverado 10, No. 4D Doral Academy 0

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Game 5: No. 4S Eldorado at No. 1M Durango

Game 6: No. 2D Clark at No. 1S Sierra Vista

Game 7: No. 3S Bonanza at No. 1D Tech

Game 8: No. 2S Silverado at No. 2M Rancho

Friday

Elimination games

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise notes

Game 9: No. 3D Cheyenne vs. Game 6 loser

Game 10: No. 4M Western vs. Game 5 loser

Game 11: No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial vs. Game 8 loser

Game 12: No. 4D Doral Academy vs. Game 7 loser

Saturday

All games at 11 a.m. at higher seed

Winners’ bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 16

All games at Faith Lutheran

Winners’ bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 12:30 or 3 p.m.

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 12:30 or 3 p.m.

May 17

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4 p.m.

May 18

Championship

At Faith Lutheran

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 9 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday

No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 0

No. 2M Boulder City 11, No. 3D Mater East 1

No. 1M The Meadows 16, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1

No. 2D Moapa Valley 6, No. 3M SLAM Academy 1

Tuesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 1D Virgin Valley 7, No. 2M Boulder City 1

No. 2D Moapa Valley 4, No. 1M The Meadows 1

Elimination games

No. 4M Pahrump Valley 8, No. 3D Mater East 2

No. 3M SLAM Academy 10, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1

Wednesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 2D Moapa Valley 0

Elimination games

No. 1M The Meadows 12, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 3

No. 2M Boulder City 7, No. 3M SLAM Academy 2

Thursday

Elimination games

Game 12: No. 2M Boulder City vs. No. 1M The Meadows, noon at Moapa Valley

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 2D Moapa Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship

Time and site TBD

Game 14: Game 13 winner at No, 1D Virgin Valley; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Needles

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Awaken Christian vs. No. 1 Lake Mead Academy, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 White Pine vs. No. 2 Needles, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Tonopah

(Leagues: C = Central, S = South)

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2S Liberty Baptist vs. No. 1C Indian Springs, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2C Round Mountain vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winners’ bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Softball

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday

No. 4M Centennial 14, No. 1D Arbor View 7

No. 2M Palo Verde 15, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 0

No. 1M Shadow Ridge 5, No. 4D Green Valley 1

No. 2D Bishop Gorman 1, No. 3M Coronado 0

Tuesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Palo Verde 1, No. 4M Centennial (8 innings)

No. 1M Shadow Ridge 13, No. 2D Bishop Gorman 6

Elimination games

No. 1D Arbor View 14, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 2

No. 3M Coronado 10, No. 4D Green Valley 0

Wednesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 2

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2D Bishop Gorman 10, No. 1D Arbor View 3

Game 11: No. 3M Coronado 7, No. 4M Centennial 6 (8 innings)

Thursday

Elimination games

Game 12: No. 3M Coronado vs. No. 2D Bishop Gorman, 2 p.m. at Shadow Ridge

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 1M Shadow Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At 1:30 p.m. at Palo Verde

Game 14: Game 13 winner at No. 2M Palo Verde; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Wednesday

No. 4S Doral Academy 17, No. 3D Legacy 6

No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 14, No. 4M Mojave 0

No. 3S Spring Valley 18, No. 3M Foothill 6

No. 2S Sierra Vista 9, No. 4D Clark 3

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Game 5: No. 4S Doral Academy at No. 1M Desert Oasis

Game 6: No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial at No. 1S Basic

Game 7: No. 3S Spring Valley at No. 1D Rancho

Game 8: No. 2S Sierra Vista at No. 2M Tech

Friday

Elimination games

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise notes

Game 9: No. 3D Legacy vs. Game 6 loser

Game 10: No. 4M Mojave vs. Game 5 loser

Game 11: No. 3M Foothill vs. Game 8 loser

Game 12: No. 4D Clark vs. Game 7 loser

Saturday

All games at 11 a.m. at higher seed

Winners’ bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 16

All games at Faith Lutheran

Winners’ bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 12:30 or 3 p.m.

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 12:30 or 3 p.m.

May 17

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4 p.m.

May 18

State championship

At Faith Lutheran

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 9 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

Monday

No. 1D Virgin Valley 19, No. 4M The Meadows 2

No. 2M Pahrump Valley 11, No. 3D Mater East 1

No. 1M Boulder City 15, No. 4D Cheyenne 0

No. 2D Moapa Valley 8, No. 3M SLAM Academy 6

Tuesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 2M Pahrump Valley 15, No. 1D Virgin Valley 5

No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 2D Moapa Valley 1

Elimination games

No. 3D Mater East 12, No. 4M The Meadows 9

No. 3M SLAM Academy 16, No. 4D Cheyenne 1

Wednesday

Winners’ bracket

No. 1M Boulder City 10, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 2

Elimination games

No. 2D Moapa Valley 11, No. 3D Mater East 1

No. 1D Virgin Valley 15, No. 3M SLAM Academy 7

Thursday

Elimination games

Game 12: No. 2D Moapa Valley vs. No. 1D Virgin Valley, 1 p.m. at Pahrump Valley

Game 13: Game 12 winner at GNo. 2M Pahrump Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At 2:30 p.m. at Boulder City

Game 14: Game 13 winner at No. 1M Boulder City; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Needles

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Awaken Christian vs. No. 1 Needles, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Lincoln County vs. No. 2 White Pine, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winners’ bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Tonopah

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Tonopah vs. No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Indian Springs vs. No. 2 Round Mountain, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winners’ bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Boys volleyball

State tournaments

All games at 6 p.m. at higher seeds

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Class 5A

Tuesday

State quarterfinals

No. 1D Green Valley 3, No. 4M Desert Oasis 0

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 3D Centennial 1

No. 1M Coronado 3, No. 4D Sierra Vista 0

No. 2D Shadow Ridge 3, No. 3M Arbor View 2

Thursday

State semifinals

Game 5: No. 2M Palo Verde at No. 1D Green Valley

Game 6: No. 2D Shadow Ridge at No. 1M Coronado

May 14

State championship

At Sunrise Mountain

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Monday

State first round

No. 3S Sky Pointe 3, No. 3M Las Vegas High 1

No. 2s Bishop Gorman 3, No. 4D Legacy 0

No. 3D Durango 3, No. 4M Chaparral 0

No. 2D Tech 3, No. 4S Cimarron-Memorial 2

Wednesday

State quarterfinals

No. 3S Sky Pointe 3, No. 1D Mojave 1

No. 2S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2M Spring Valley 0

No. 1S Basic 3, No. 3D Durango 1

No. 1M Del Sol 3, No. 2D Tech 0

Friday

State semifinals

Game 9: No. 3S Sky Pointe at No. 2S Bishop Gorman

Game 10: No. 1M Del Sol at No. 1S Basic

May 14

State championship

At Sunrise Mountain

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday

State quarterfinals

No. 1D Virgin Valley 3, No. 4M Western 0

No. 2M Coral Academy 3, No. 3D Moapa Valley 0

No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 4D Mater East 0

No. 2D Valley 3, No. 3M Canyon Springs 2

Thursday

State semifinals

Game 5: No. 2M Coral Academy at No. 1D Virgin Valley

Game 6: No. 3D Valley at No. 1M Boulder City

May 14

State championship

At Sunrise Mountain

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

