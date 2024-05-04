Prep baseball, softball, boys volleyball playoff scores, schedules — UPDATED
The scores, times, dates and opponents for all of this week’s Southern Nevada high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball playoff games.
Southern Nevada high school baseball, softball, boys volleyball playoff schedule
Baseball
Class 5A
Southern Region tournament
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)
Monday
No. 4M Green Valley 9, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 2
No. 2M Palo Verde 7, No. 3D Foothill 6 (10 innings)
No. 1M Faith Lutheran 6, No. 4D Las Vegas High 0
No. 2D Coronado 3, No. 3M Liberty 2 (9 innings)
Tuesday
Winners’ bracket
No. 2M Palo Verde 6, No. 4M Green Valley 5
No. 2D Coronado 6, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3
Elimination games
No. 3D Foothill 6, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 2
No. 3M Liberty 2, No. 4D Las Vegas High 1
Wednesday
Winners’ bracket
No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 2D Coronado 1
Elimination games
No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3, No. 3D Foothill 0
No. 4M Green Valley 15, No. 3M Liberty 7
Thursday
Elimination games
Game 12: No. 4M Green Valley vs. No. 1M Faith Lutheran, 1:30 p.m. at Coronado
Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 2D Coronado, 4 p.m.
Friday
Championship
At Palo Verde at 1 p.m.
Game 14: Game 13 winner at No. 2M Palo Verde; Game 15 to follow, if necessary
Class 4A
State tournament
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)
Wednesday
No. 4S Eldorado 5, No. 3D Cheyenne 2
No. 2D Clark 13, No. 4M Western 0
No. 3S Bonanza 3, No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial 2
No. 2S Silverado 10, No. 4D Doral Academy 0
Thursday
All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed
Game 5: No. 4S Eldorado at No. 1M Durango
Game 6: No. 2D Clark at No. 1S Sierra Vista
Game 7: No. 3S Bonanza at No. 1D Tech
Game 8: No. 2S Silverado at No. 2M Rancho
Friday
Elimination games
All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise notes
Game 9: No. 3D Cheyenne vs. Game 6 loser
Game 10: No. 4M Western vs. Game 5 loser
Game 11: No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial vs. Game 8 loser
Game 12: No. 4D Doral Academy vs. Game 7 loser
Saturday
All games at 11 a.m. at higher seed
Winners’ bracket
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Elimination games
Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
May 16
All games at Faith Lutheran
Winners’ bracket
Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 12:30 or 3 p.m.
Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 12:30 or 3 p.m.
May 17
All games at Bishop Gorman
Elimination games
Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4 p.m.
May 18
Championship
At Faith Lutheran
Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 9 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary
Class 3A
Southern Region tournament
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)
Monday
No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 0
No. 2M Boulder City 11, No. 3D Mater East 1
No. 1M The Meadows 16, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1
No. 2D Moapa Valley 6, No. 3M SLAM Academy 1
Tuesday
Winners’ bracket
No. 1D Virgin Valley 7, No. 2M Boulder City 1
No. 2D Moapa Valley 4, No. 1M The Meadows 1
Elimination games
No. 4M Pahrump Valley 8, No. 3D Mater East 2
No. 3M SLAM Academy 10, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1
Wednesday
Winners’ bracket
No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 2D Moapa Valley 0
Elimination games
No. 1M The Meadows 12, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 3
No. 2M Boulder City 7, No. 3M SLAM Academy 2
Thursday
Elimination games
Game 12: No. 2M Boulder City vs. No. 1M The Meadows, noon at Moapa Valley
Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 2D Moapa Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Championship
Time and site TBD
Game 14: Game 13 winner at No, 1D Virgin Valley; Game 15 to follow, if necessary
Class 2A
Southern Region tournament
All games at Needles
Thursday
Game 1: No. 4 Awaken Christian vs. No. 1 Lake Mead Academy, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 White Pine vs. No. 2 Needles, 4 p.m.
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Class 1A
Southern Region tournament
All games at Tonopah
(Leagues: C = Central, S = South)
Thursday
Game 1: No. 2S Liberty Baptist vs. No. 1C Indian Springs, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 2C Round Mountain vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday
Winners’ bracket
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.
Elimination games
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Softball
Class 5A
Southern Region tournament
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)
Monday
No. 4M Centennial 14, No. 1D Arbor View 7
No. 2M Palo Verde 15, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 0
No. 1M Shadow Ridge 5, No. 4D Green Valley 1
No. 2D Bishop Gorman 1, No. 3M Coronado 0
Tuesday
Winners’ bracket
No. 2M Palo Verde 1, No. 4M Centennial (8 innings)
No. 1M Shadow Ridge 13, No. 2D Bishop Gorman 6
Elimination games
No. 1D Arbor View 14, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 2
No. 3M Coronado 10, No. 4D Green Valley 0
Wednesday
Winners’ bracket
No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 2
Elimination games
Game 10: No. 2D Bishop Gorman 10, No. 1D Arbor View 3
Game 11: No. 3M Coronado 7, No. 4M Centennial 6 (8 innings)
Thursday
Elimination games
Game 12: No. 3M Coronado vs. No. 2D Bishop Gorman, 2 p.m. at Shadow Ridge
Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 1M Shadow Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Championship
At 1:30 p.m. at Palo Verde
Game 14: Game 13 winner at No. 2M Palo Verde; Game 15 to follow, if necessary
Class 4A
State tournament
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)
Wednesday
No. 4S Doral Academy 17, No. 3D Legacy 6
No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 14, No. 4M Mojave 0
No. 3S Spring Valley 18, No. 3M Foothill 6
No. 2S Sierra Vista 9, No. 4D Clark 3
Thursday
All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed
Game 5: No. 4S Doral Academy at No. 1M Desert Oasis
Game 6: No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial at No. 1S Basic
Game 7: No. 3S Spring Valley at No. 1D Rancho
Game 8: No. 2S Sierra Vista at No. 2M Tech
Friday
Elimination games
All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise notes
Game 9: No. 3D Legacy vs. Game 6 loser
Game 10: No. 4M Mojave vs. Game 5 loser
Game 11: No. 3M Foothill vs. Game 8 loser
Game 12: No. 4D Clark vs. Game 7 loser
Saturday
All games at 11 a.m. at higher seed
Winners’ bracket
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Elimination games
Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
May 16
All games at Faith Lutheran
Winners’ bracket
Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 12:30 or 3 p.m.
Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 12:30 or 3 p.m.
May 17
All games at Bishop Gorman
Elimination games
Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4 p.m.
May 18
State championship
At Faith Lutheran
Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 9 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary
Class 3A
Southern Region tournament
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)
Monday
No. 1D Virgin Valley 19, No. 4M The Meadows 2
No. 2M Pahrump Valley 11, No. 3D Mater East 1
No. 1M Boulder City 15, No. 4D Cheyenne 0
No. 2D Moapa Valley 8, No. 3M SLAM Academy 6
Tuesday
Winners’ bracket
No. 2M Pahrump Valley 15, No. 1D Virgin Valley 5
No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 2D Moapa Valley 1
Elimination games
No. 3D Mater East 12, No. 4M The Meadows 9
No. 3M SLAM Academy 16, No. 4D Cheyenne 1
Wednesday
Winners’ bracket
No. 1M Boulder City 10, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 2
Elimination games
No. 2D Moapa Valley 11, No. 3D Mater East 1
No. 1D Virgin Valley 15, No. 3M SLAM Academy 7
Thursday
Elimination games
Game 12: No. 2D Moapa Valley vs. No. 1D Virgin Valley, 1 p.m. at Pahrump Valley
Game 13: Game 12 winner at GNo. 2M Pahrump Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday
Championship
At 2:30 p.m. at Boulder City
Game 14: Game 13 winner at No. 1M Boulder City; Game 15 to follow, if necessary
Class 2A
Southern Region tournament
All games at Needles
Thursday
Game 1: No. 4 Awaken Christian vs. No. 1 Needles, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Lincoln County vs. No. 2 White Pine, 4 p.m.
Friday
Winners’ bracket
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Class 1A
Southern Region tournament
All games at Tonopah
Thursday
Game 1: No. 4 Tonopah vs. No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Indian Springs vs. No. 2 Round Mountain, 4 p.m.
Friday
Winners’ bracket
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.
Elimination games
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Boys volleyball
State tournaments
All games at 6 p.m. at higher seeds
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain, S = Sky)
Class 5A
Tuesday
State quarterfinals
No. 1D Green Valley 3, No. 4M Desert Oasis 0
No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 3D Centennial 1
No. 1M Coronado 3, No. 4D Sierra Vista 0
No. 2D Shadow Ridge 3, No. 3M Arbor View 2
Thursday
State semifinals
Game 5: No. 2M Palo Verde at No. 1D Green Valley
Game 6: No. 2D Shadow Ridge at No. 1M Coronado
May 14
State championship
At Sunrise Mountain
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Monday
State first round
No. 3S Sky Pointe 3, No. 3M Las Vegas High 1
No. 2s Bishop Gorman 3, No. 4D Legacy 0
No. 3D Durango 3, No. 4M Chaparral 0
No. 2D Tech 3, No. 4S Cimarron-Memorial 2
Wednesday
State quarterfinals
No. 3S Sky Pointe 3, No. 1D Mojave 1
No. 2S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2M Spring Valley 0
No. 1S Basic 3, No. 3D Durango 1
No. 1M Del Sol 3, No. 2D Tech 0
Friday
State semifinals
Game 9: No. 3S Sky Pointe at No. 2S Bishop Gorman
Game 10: No. 1M Del Sol at No. 1S Basic
May 14
State championship
At Sunrise Mountain
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Tuesday
State quarterfinals
No. 1D Virgin Valley 3, No. 4M Western 0
No. 2M Coral Academy 3, No. 3D Moapa Valley 0
No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 4D Mater East 0
No. 2D Valley 3, No. 3M Canyon Springs 2
Thursday
State semifinals
Game 5: No. 2M Coral Academy at No. 1D Virgin Valley
Game 6: No. 3D Valley at No. 1M Boulder City
May 14
State championship
At Sunrise Mountain
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
