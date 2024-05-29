5 Nevada prep softball records that (probably) will never be broken

Centennial, Palo Verde and Coronado’s softball teams have set some Nevada high school records that stand tall. Here are five records that will probably never be broken.

Coronado's Tatum Spangler is congratulated by teammates and coaches after hitting a home run off the second pitch of the game against Silverado Monday, March 19, 2018, at Silverado High School. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

Centennial's Savannah Horvath gets a hit against Coronado during the state championship softball tournament at the University of Nevada, Reno, in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, May 20, 2012 (Cathleen Allison)

Centennial's Shannon Crisp works in the seventh inning against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday May 6, 2004. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Makall Whetten bats against Centennial during a softball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 19, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Many Nevada high school softball state records are being challenged every year. One of the most noteworthy records was shattered this season.

The record book is monitored and updated yearly by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. Here are five records that will (probably) never be broken:

Most home runs in a season: 60, Palo Verde (2017)

Palo Verde used the long ball in 2017 on its way to winning the Class 4A state championship. The Panthers hit two home runs in a 9-3 win over Reed to claim the title.

Makall Whetten led the Panthers with 14 home runs. They went 37-6 that season while passing the previous record of 56 home runs set by Lincoln County in 2015.

Most strikeouts in a season: 403, Shannon Crisp, Centennial (2004)

Crisp’s name is scattered all over the record book. She posted her best season for her senior year, recording 30 wins and 403 strikeouts to help Centennial win the 4A title after coming up short the previous two seasons.

The Bulldogs came out of the losers’ bracket and beat Douglas twice for their first softball title. It was also the South’s first title in the sport since 1993 and second since 1984.

Crisp is second in career strikeouts (1,234) and struck out a state-record 25 in a 12-inning game against Palo Verde in 2001. She compiled a 25-21 record and 3.13 ERA in two seasons at UNLV.

Most RBIs in a season: 87, Savannah Horvath, Centennial, and Vanessa Sanders, Cheyenne (both in 2013)

Horvath and Sanders set the record for most RBIs in a season in the same year. Horvath hit 17 home runs, had 76 hits and scored 64 runs in 2013 to help Centennial win a second straight 4A state title.

Horvath is fifth on the all-time career hits list (239) and fourth in career RBIs (206). In four seasons playing college softball at Cal State Northridge, Horvath was a career .336 hitter and four-time All-Big West first-team selection.

Sanders’ 87 RBIs are 17 more than the next-best by a 3A player in a season. She finished with a .663 average that season.

Most career hits: 249, Tatum Spangler, Coronado (2015-18)

Spangler had a dominant senior year to become the state’s all-time leader in hits. She recorded 70 hits with a .625 batting average, 10 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Spangler was named the Gatorade Nevada softball player of the year that season, as she also went 13-6 with a 1.06 ERA in the circle.

In four seasons playing college softball at Kentucky, Spangler hit .297 and was 18-7 with a 2.88 ERA.

Most career home runs: 53, Savannah Stoker, Lowry (2021-24)

This mark is so new it hasn’t been updated in the record book yet. Stoker, playing for the 3A Northern school in Winnemucca, became the all-time home run leader this year.

She entered 2024 with 40 career home runs and hit 13 in her final year. Stoker officially set the record April 3, overtaking Laughlin’s Brittany Chase (46).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.