Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team

Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team, selected after the spring sports season.

Faith Lutheran’s Shaylee Ghadery reaches to catch at second base during a high school softball game against Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View's Breya Hee is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Arbor View's Ava Henderson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Arbor View's Audrey Melton is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Basic's Mia Frias is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Basic's Halley Redd is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Liberty's Morgyn Vesco is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Shadow Ridge's Jimena Barraza is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Shadow Ridge's Stevie Robison is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Shadow Ridge's Josslin Law is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Shadow Ridge's Jacobi Gledhill is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Centennial's Ashley Madonia is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Centennial's Campbell Cole is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Centennial's Sloane Merrell is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Palo Verde's Taylor Johns is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Palo Verde's Mya Bartlett is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Palo Verde's Bradi Odom is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Coronado coach Lauren Taylor is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team (Christy Morada Photography).

Coronado's Bailey Goldberg is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team (Christy Morada Photography).

Coronado's Alohi Mundon is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team (Christy Morada Photography).

Coronado's Kendall Selitzky is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team (Christy Morada Photography).

Coronado pitcher Kendall Selitzky sent a throw to the plate against a Shadow Ridge batter during the fifth inning of their regional berth game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

First Team

P: Mia Frias, Basic — The Class 4A Sky League pitcher of the year went 10-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 76⅓ innings and hit .472 with 48 RBIs for the 4A state champion.

P: Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge — The 5A Mountain League pitcher of the year went 11-7 with a 1.66 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 122⅓ innings.

P: Bradi Odom, Palo Verde — Went 12-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117⅔ innings for the 5A Southern Region champion.

P: Kendall Selitzky, Coronado — The 5A Mountain League player of the year went 14-4 with a 1.96 ERA and 214 strikeouts in 150 innings and hit .400 with 25 RBIs for the 5A state champion.

C: Campbell Cole, Centennial — The first-team 5A Mountain League selection hit .484 with 16 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

C: Jacobi Gledhill, Shadow Ridge — Hit .403 with 36 RBIs for the 5A Mountain League regular-season champion.

IF: Jimena Barraza, Shadow Ridge — Hit .456 with 32 runs scored and 17 RBIs for the 5A Mountain League regular-season champion.

IF: Mya Bartlett, Palo Verde — Hit .554 with 39 RBIs and 24 runs scored for the 5A Southern Region champion.

IF: Shaylee Ghadery, Faith Lutheran — The first-team 5A Desert League selection hit .479 with 28 runs scored and 14 RBIs.

IF: Bailey Goldberg, Coronado — Led the 5A state champion at the plate, hitting .533 with 18 RBIs and four home runs.

IF: Taylor Johns, Palo Verde — Hit .451 with nine home runs, 44 runs scored and 30 RBIs for the 5A Southern Region champion.

IF: Stevie Robison, Shadow Ridge — Hit .389 with 31 runs scored and 13 RBIs for the 5A Mountain League regular-season champion.

OF: Breya Hee, Arbor View — The first-team 5A Desert League outfielder hit .413 with 17 runs scored and 13 RBIs for the league regular-season champion.

OF: Ashley Madonia, Centennial — The first-team 5A Mountain League selection hit .353 with 29 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

OF: Alohi Mundon, Coronado — Hit .442 with 28 RBIs and four home runs for the 5A state champion.

OF: Morgyn Vesco, Liberty — The first-team 5A Mountain League selection hit .491 with 18 runs scored and 16 RBIs.

UTL: Ava Henderson, Arbor View — The 5A Desert League player of the year hit .375 with 12 RBIs for the league regular-season champion.

UTL: Audrey Melton, Arbor View — The 5A Desert League co-pitcher of the year went 8-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 67 strikeouts and hit .325 with 23 RBIs.

UTL: Sloane Merrell, Centennial — Hit .337 with six home runs and 30 RBIs and went 11-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 105 strikeouts.

UTL: Halley Redd, Basic — The 4A Sky League player of the year hit .579 with seven home runs, 50 RBIs and 56 runs scored.

Coach of the Year

Lauren Taylor, Coronado — Guided the Cougars to the 5A state championship, the school’s first softball state title.

Second Team

P: Brooklynn Braun, Rancho — The 4A Desert League co-pitcher of the year went 12-3 with a 1.17 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 89⅔ innings.

P: Jenna Becker, Doral Academy — Went 14-5 with a 1.99 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 105⅔ innings and hit .624 at the plate.

P: Melanie Hughes, Basic — Went 11-3 with a 2.16 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 77⅔ innings and hit .386 with 34 RBIs for the 4A state champion.

P: Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley — Went 16-3 with a 2.46 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 105⅓ innings and hit .673 with 18 home runs.

C: Gabrielle Clayton, Basic — Hit .420 with 36 RBIs and 25 runs scored for the 4A state champion.

C: Lydia Whipple, Faith Lutheran — Hit .397 with 15 runs scored and 13 RBIs.

IF: Riley Blake, Desert Oasis — Hit .731 and was a first-team 4A Mountain League selection.

IF: Madison Castellon, Legacy — The 4A Desert League player of the year hit .618 with 57 runs scored and 43 RBIs.

IF: Reggi Frei, Virgin Valley — Hit .642 with 70 runs scored and 59 RBIs.

IF: Summer Gilliam, Coronado — Hit .397 with 15 RBIs for the 5A state champion.

IF: Madilyn Lowy, Arbor View — Hit .384 with 30 runs scored and 23 RBIs.

IF: Hailey Smith, Centennial — Hit .380 with 24 RBIs.

OF: Hailey Gilbertson, Foothill — Hit .581 with 40 runs scored and 10 RBIs.

OF: Brooklyn Hicks, Bishop Gorman — Was a first-team 5A Desert League outfielder for the Southern Region semifinalist.

OF: Payton Liposky, Palo Verde — Hit .373 with 22 runs scored and 21 RBIs.

OF: Riley Watkins, Sierra Vista — Hit .464 with 37 runs scored and 20 RBIs.

UTL: Reagan Foglia, Sierra Vista — Hit .431 with 32 runs scored and 31 RBIs.

UTL: Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy — Hit .602 with 53 RBIs and 35 runs scored.

UTL: Cameron Van Thomme, Foothill — Hit .521 with 35 runs scored and 34 RBIs.

UTL: Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran — Hit .466 with 20 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

Honorable Mention

Evalenne Armendariz, Pahrump Valley

Carmen Castro, SLAM Academy

Jaydah Chun, Liberty

Baylee Cook, Boulder City

Abby Covington, Shadow Ridge

Kayleen Enriquez, Palo Verde

Makamae Eugenio, Bishop Gorman

Maddie Foster, Shadow Ridge

Maliah Harrell, Arbor View

Alexis Kearnes, Palo Verde

Samantha Lefever, Bishop Gorman

Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley

Aofia Noa, Legacy

Payton Rogers, Boulder City

Catalena Sandoval, Pahrump Valley

Ana Tausinga, Virgin Valley

Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial

Andie Woods, Moapa Valley

