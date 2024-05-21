Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Bailey Goldberg

Coronado softball’s Bailey Goldberg went 2-for-3 with a home run in the 5A state title game to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Coronado’s Bailey Goldberg said she got to live out a childhood dream in Saturday’s Class 5A softball state title game.

The sophomore shortstop went 2-for-3, including a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning that gave the Cougars a lead they wouldn’t give up in 4-2 win over defending state champion Douglas at Bishop Gorman.

She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“To be honest, I completely blacked out when running the bases because I couldn’t wait to reach home and celebrate getting the lead with my teammates,” Goldberg said. “It definitely gave us the momentum we needed to finish out that game”

Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete that you look up to?

Goldberg: I look up to my dad, Steve Goldberg, who played baseball at Iowa State and UNLV. He is always trying to bring the best out of me and help me become a better student-athlete.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your softball playing career?

Goldberg: Winning this year’s state championship would have to be my favorite memory. Just the hard work and adversity that we had to overcome made the satisfaction of winning it all so much better.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you be playing?

Goldberg: I would want to be playing soccer. I used to play soccer until I was about 10. I loved the competitiveness that you had to have in order to be good.

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Goldberg: I mostly listen to rap before every game. Some songs on my playlist are “Headlines” by Drake, “Public Service Announcement” by Jay-Z and “Denver” by Jack Harlow.

