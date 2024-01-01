Prep rankings: Liberty boys, Gorman girls No. 1 in 5A basketball

The Liberty boys and Bishop Gorman girls are No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A basketball rankings. Included are flag football rankings and games to watch.

Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) dunks the ball around Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge players celebrate another score against at Desert Oasis during the first half of their girl's flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Records through Monday

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Liberty (9-1)

2. Bishop Gorman (11-2)

3. Arbor View (8-5)

4. Coronado (6-6)

5. Mojave (9-4)

Around 5A: Liberty won the Desert Holiday Classic championship in California on Saturday and hosts Centennial on Tuesday to open 5A Southern League play. … Gorman won the Jersey Mike’s Division championship at the Desert Holiday Classic, which made coach Grant Rice the winningest boys basketball coach in state history. … Arbor View plays at reigning 5A state champion Durango on Tuesday. … Coronado lost in the third-place game at the Desert Holiday Classic to Village Christian (California) on Saturday. … Mojave plays at Desert Pines on Tuesday.

Class 4A

1. Somerset-Losee (11-2)

2. Rancho (10-3)

3. Faith Lutheran (8-5)

4. Shadow Ridge (8-5)

5. Canyon Springs (6-6)

Around 4A: Somerset-Losee defeated Cypress (California) to win the Las Vegas Prep championship Friday. … Rancho faces Cadence on Wednesday. … Faith Lutheran faces Bonanza on Tuesday. Shadow Ridge hosts Chaparral on Tuesday. … Canyon Springs plays at Tech on Tuesday.

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (10-2)

2. Mater East (4-3)

3. Democracy Prep (5-3)

4. Virgin Valley (8-5)

5. The Meadows (8-7)

Around 3A: Boulder City hosts Doral Academy on Thursday. … Mater East plays at Arbor View on Thursday. … Democracy Prep hosts Virgin Valley on Wednesday. … The Meadows hosts SLAM Academy on Wednesday.

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Centennial at Liberty

Desert Oasis at Palo Verde

Sierra Vista at Clark

Mojave at Desert Pines

Wednesday

Foothill at Bishop Gorman

Virgin Valley at Democracy Prep

Thursday

Bishop Gorman at Mojave

Mater East at Arbor View

Canyon Springs at Desert Oasis

Friday

Desert Pines at Spring Valley

Silverado at Foothill

Cimarron-Memorial at Shadow Ridge

Somerset-Losee at Clark

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (8-3)

2. Centennial (5-3)

3. Liberty (7-6)

4. Democracy Prep (6-4)

5. Desert Pines (10-1)

Around 5A: Gorman plays at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday. … Centennial plays at Clark on Wednesday. … Liberty hosts Palo Verde on Tuesday for its first 5A Southern League game of the season. … Democracy Prep plays at Arbor View on Tuesday. … Desert Pines is at Spring Valley on Wednesday.

Class 4A

1. Cimarron-Memorial (8-3)

2. Canyon Springs (8-3)

3. Sunrise Mountain (9-5)

4. Valley (8-3)

5. Rancho (7-3)

Around 4A: Cimarron-Memorial plays at Mojave on Wednesday. … Canyon Springs hosts Durango on Wednesday. … Sunrise Mountain next plays at Canyon Springs on Thursday. … Valley is at Tech on Wednesday. … Rancho hosts Sierra Vista on Thursday.

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (12-1)

2. Moapa Valley (12-2)

3. Virgin Valley (8-8)

4. Boulder City (6-5)

5. Coral Academy (6-6)

Around 3A: Pahrump Valley hosts Arbor View on Thursday. … Moapa Valley is at Boulder City on Friday. …. Virgin Valley hosts Cadence on Wednesday. … Boulder City hosts Green Valley on Tuesday. … Coral Academy next plays at Pahrump Valley on Monday.

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Democracy Prep at Arbor View

Wednesday

Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran

Palo Verde at Liberty

Centennial at Clark

Spring Valley at Desert Pines

Thursday

Sunrise Mountain at Canyon Springs

Coronado at Bishop Gorman

Friday

Legacy at Pahrump Valley

Moapa Valley at Boulder City

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Shadow Ridge (9-1)

2. Liberty (9-3)

3. Palo Verde (10-2)

4. Desert Oasis (11-3)

5. Bishop Gorman (5-3)

Around 5A: Shadow Ridge held on to defeat Palo Verde 12-6 and win the Mustang Rodeo tournament championship Friday. … Liberty hosts Shadow Ridge on Thursday. … Palo Verde hosts Green Valley on Thursday. … Desert Oasis plays at Moapa Valley on Tuesday. … Bishop Gorman hosts Centennial on Thursday.

Class 4A

1. Coronado (6-1)

2. Bonanza (7-2)

3. Arbor View (6-5)

4. Legacy (2-0)

5. Foothill (4-3)

Around 4A: Coronado plays at Rancho on Thursday. … Bonanza is at Sky Pointe on Tuesday. … Arbor View plays at Clark on Tuesday. … Legacy is at Clark on Wednesday. … Foothill hosts Spring Valley on Tuesday.

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (6-1)

2. Moapa Valley (3-1)

3. Boulder City (4-0)

4. SLAM Academy (5-4)

5. Mater East (5-3)

Around 3A: Virgin Valley plays at Mater East on Wednesday. … Moapa Valley hosts Desert Oasis on Tuesday. … Boulder City hosts SLAM Academy on Wednesday.

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Desert Oasis at Moapa Valley

Arbor View at Clark

Wednesday

Legacy at Clark

Virgin Valley at Mater East

SLAM Academy at Boulder City

Thursday

Shadow Ridge at Liberty

Centennial at Bishop Gorman

Green Valley at Palo Verde

