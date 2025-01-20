Prep rankings: New No. 1 in 5A boys basketball
There’s been some movement at the top of the Review-Journal’s Class 5A boys basketball rankings as Centennial continues its hot start.
(Records through Sunday)
Boys basketball
Class 5A
1. Centennial (19-1)
2. Coronado (8-10)
3. Bishop Gorman (15-4)
4. Mojave (12-6)
5. Arbor View (14-7)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (14-3)
2. Rancho (15-5)
3. Legacy (16-5)
4. Cimarron-Memorial (12-4)
5. Green Valley (13-6)
Class 3A
1. Democracy Prep (12-5)
2. Mater East (12-6)
3. Boulder City (15-5)
4. The Meadows (12-7)
5. Virgin Valley (11-8)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Democracy Prep at Mater East
Green Valley at The Meadows
Mojave at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Coronado at Foothill
Losee at Sierra Vista
Legacy at Cimarron-Memorial
Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Friday
Centennial at Durango
Arbor View at Spring Valley
Valley at Las Vegas High
Saturday
Democracy Prep at Mojave, noon
Girls basketball
Class 5A
1. Centennial (12-2)
2. Democracy Prep (13-2)
3. Bishop Gorman (9-5)
4. Shadow Ridge (9-5)
5. Liberty (10-6)
Class 4A
1. Legacy (17-6)
2. Del Sol (18-4)
3. Basic (10-6)
4. Losee (12-5)
5. Western (11-6)
Class 3A
1. Mater East (15-5)
2. Virgin Valley (16-6)
3. Moapa Valley (12-6)
4. SLAM Academy (11-5)
5. Boulder City (14-5)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Coronado at Bishop Gorman, noon
Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran
Wednesday
Virgin Valley at Centennial, 5 p.m.
Legacy at Losee
Thursday
Coronado at Centennial
Shadow Ridge at Desert Pines
Liberty at Spring Valley
Rancho at Western
Friday
Democracy Prep at Liberty
Flag football
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (15-1)
2. Shadow Ridge (15-2)
3. Desert Oasis (14-2)
4. Bishop Gorman (9-1)
5. Liberty (10-3)
Class 4A
1. Cadence (16-4)
2. Arbor View (11-7)
3. Coronado (9-5)
4. Foothill (7-5)
5. Sierra Vista (8-3)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (11-1)
2. Boulder City (10-1)
3. Sloan Canyon (8-4)
4. Mater East (11-5)
5. SLAM Academy (6-8)
Games to watch
All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde, noon
Tuesday
Coronado at Virgin Valley
Wednesday
Liberty at Desert Oasis
Tech at Palo Verde
Boulder City at Mater East
Thursday
Cadence at Legacy
Bonanza at Sierra Vista
Mojave at Canyon Springs
Friday
Arbor View at Bishop Gorman, 5 p.m.
—
Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal