Prep rankings: New No. 1 in 5A boys basketball

There’s been some movement at the top of the Review-Journal’s Class 5A boys basketball rankings as Centennial continues its hot start.

Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) shoots over Liberty's Dante Steward (5) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(Records through Sunday)

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Centennial (19-1)

2. Coronado (8-10)

3. Bishop Gorman (15-4)

4. Mojave (12-6)

5. Arbor View (14-7)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (14-3)

2. Rancho (15-5)

3. Legacy (16-5)

4. Cimarron-Memorial (12-4)

5. Green Valley (13-6)

Class 3A

1. Democracy Prep (12-5)

2. Mater East (12-6)

3. Boulder City (15-5)

4. The Meadows (12-7)

5. Virgin Valley (11-8)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Democracy Prep at Mater East

Green Valley at The Meadows

Mojave at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Coronado at Foothill

Losee at Sierra Vista

Legacy at Cimarron-Memorial

Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Friday

Centennial at Durango

Arbor View at Spring Valley

Valley at Las Vegas High

Saturday

Democracy Prep at Mojave, noon

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Centennial (12-2)

2. Democracy Prep (13-2)

3. Bishop Gorman (9-5)

4. Shadow Ridge (9-5)

5. Liberty (10-6)

Class 4A

1. Legacy (17-6)

2. Del Sol (18-4)

3. Basic (10-6)

4. Losee (12-5)

5. Western (11-6)

Class 3A

1. Mater East (15-5)

2. Virgin Valley (16-6)

3. Moapa Valley (12-6)

4. SLAM Academy (11-5)

5. Boulder City (14-5)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Coronado at Bishop Gorman, noon

Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran

Wednesday

Virgin Valley at Centennial, 5 p.m.

Legacy at Losee

Thursday

Coronado at Centennial

Shadow Ridge at Desert Pines

Liberty at Spring Valley

Rancho at Western

Friday

Democracy Prep at Liberty

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (15-1)

2. Shadow Ridge (15-2)

3. Desert Oasis (14-2)

4. Bishop Gorman (9-1)

5. Liberty (10-3)

Class 4A

1. Cadence (16-4)

2. Arbor View (11-7)

3. Coronado (9-5)

4. Foothill (7-5)

5. Sierra Vista (8-3)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (11-1)

2. Boulder City (10-1)

3. Sloan Canyon (8-4)

4. Mater East (11-5)

5. SLAM Academy (6-8)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde, noon

Tuesday

Coronado at Virgin Valley

Wednesday

Liberty at Desert Oasis

Tech at Palo Verde

Boulder City at Mater East

Thursday

Cadence at Legacy

Bonanza at Sierra Vista

Mojave at Canyon Springs

Friday

Arbor View at Bishop Gorman, 5 p.m.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal