Preps Honor Roll: Athletes from Silverado, Liberty, Green Valley top list
Football
Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 76-20 win over Desert Oasis.
Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 13-for-20 for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Desert Pines.
Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The junior ran for two touchdowns and also scored on a 72-yard pass, a 52-yard punt return and 34-yard fumble return in a 76-20 win over Desert Oasis.
Nate Richter, Green Valley — The junior had four catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-27 win over Faith Lutheran.
Richard Washington, Arbor View — The junior had 145 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and a 45-yard scoring reception in a 35-7 win over Canyon Springs.
Boys soccer
Kellin Aguilar, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Pahrump Valley.
Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had three goals in a 5-1 win over Legacy.
Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Chaparral.
Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Rancho.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in a 6-2 win over Tech.
Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had four goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Demonte Gordon, Coronado — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Rancho.
Erik Herrera, Del Sol — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Doral Academy.
Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Canyon Springs.
Marco Navarro, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Pahrump Valley.
Alex Rivera, Virgin Valley — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 5-3 win over Somerset Losee.
Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals and three assists in a 9-1 win over Canyon Springs.
Lucas Salado, Basic — The junior had three goals in a 4-0 win over Moapa Valley.
Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The junior had one goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Tech.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had four goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Desert Oasis.
Dapo Aboderin, Silverado — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 4-1 win over Bonanza.
Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Boulder City.
Arata Ando, Palo Verde — The junior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Chaparral.
Benny Asmerom, Sierra Vista — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Del Sol.
Francisco Avila, Coronado — The junior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.
Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Foothill.
Blake Barlow, Silverado — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over Bonanza.
Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Rancho.
Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.
Ian Kearney, Clark — The senior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Western.
Christian Ortega, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Liberty.
Miguel Pena, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore had one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Liberty.
Roman Torres, Arbor View — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Doral Academy.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals in a 9-0 win over Doral Academy.
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.
Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Durango.
Raegan Biler, Silverado — The junior had two goals in a 9-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in an 8-1 win over Sky Pointe.
Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had one goal and three assists in an 8-1 win over Sky Pointe.
Bebe Harris, Arbor View — The freshman had five saves in a 3-0 win over Desert Oasis.
Natasha Harrison, Basic — The sophomore had five assists in a 10-3 win over Desert Pines.
Megan Larocque, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Durango.
Halley Redd, Basic — The sophomore had three goals in a 10-3 win over Desert Pines.
Nevaeh Scorza, Silverado — The sophomore had three goals in a 9-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Brooke Sherwood, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.
Alyssa Strugano, Liberty — The freshman had four saves in a 6-0 win over Tech.
Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The freshman had three goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.
Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.
Girls volleyball
Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 25 assists, 12 digs and nine aces in a four-set win over Durango.
Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The junior had 15 kills in a three-set win over Green Valley.
Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 28 digs in a three-set win over Centennial.
Kaila Yang, Durango — The senior had 19 kills and 14 digs in a four-set loss to Shadow Ridge.
Calla Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had 13 kills, 10 digs and nine aces in a four-set win over Eldorado.
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 13 kills and six digs in a three-set win over Clark.
Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The junior had 13 kills, six digs and two aces in a three-set win over Durango.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 16 kills, eight digs and three aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.