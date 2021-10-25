67°F
Preps Honor Roll: Athletes from Silverado, Liberty, Green Valley top list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2021 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2021 - 4:23 pm
Desert Oasis defensive tackle Matthew Toeaina (70) defends against Silverado HighÕs runing bac ...
Desert Oasis defensive tackle Matthew Toeaina (70) defends against Silverado HighÕs runing back Caden Harris (22) during the first half of a football game at Silverado High School, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Football

Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 76-20 win over Desert Oasis.

Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 13-for-20 for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Desert Pines.

Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The junior ran for two touchdowns and also scored on a 72-yard pass, a 52-yard punt return and 34-yard fumble return in a 76-20 win over Desert Oasis.

Nate Richter, Green Valley — The junior had four catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-27 win over Faith Lutheran.

Richard Washington, Arbor View — The junior had 145 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and a 45-yard scoring reception in a 35-7 win over Canyon Springs.

Boys soccer

Kellin Aguilar, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Pahrump Valley.

Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had three goals in a 5-1 win over Legacy.

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Chaparral.

Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Rancho.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in a 6-2 win over Tech.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had four goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Demonte Gordon, Coronado — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Rancho.

Erik Herrera, Del Sol — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Doral Academy.

Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Canyon Springs.

Marco Navarro, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Pahrump Valley.

Alex Rivera, Virgin Valley — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 5-3 win over Somerset Losee.

Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals and three assists in a 9-1 win over Canyon Springs.

Lucas Salado, Basic — The junior had three goals in a 4-0 win over Moapa Valley.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The junior had one goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Tech.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had four goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Desert Oasis.

Dapo Aboderin, Silverado — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 4-1 win over Bonanza.

Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Boulder City.

Arata Ando, Palo Verde — The junior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Chaparral.

Benny Asmerom, Sierra Vista — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Del Sol.

Francisco Avila, Coronado — The junior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.

Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Foothill.

Blake Barlow, Silverado — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over Bonanza.

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Rancho.

Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.

Ian Kearney, Clark — The senior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Western.

Christian Ortega, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Liberty.

Miguel Pena, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore had one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Liberty.

Roman Torres, Arbor View — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Doral Academy.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals in a 9-0 win over Doral Academy.

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.

Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Durango.

Raegan Biler, Silverado — The junior had two goals in a 9-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in an 8-1 win over Sky Pointe.

Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had one goal and three assists in an 8-1 win over Sky Pointe.

Bebe Harris, Arbor View — The freshman had five saves in a 3-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Natasha Harrison, Basic — The sophomore had five assists in a 10-3 win over Desert Pines.

Megan Larocque, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Durango.

Halley Redd, Basic — The sophomore had three goals in a 10-3 win over Desert Pines.

Nevaeh Scorza, Silverado — The sophomore had three goals in a 9-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Brooke Sherwood, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.

Alyssa Strugano, Liberty — The freshman had four saves in a 6-0 win over Tech.

Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The freshman had three goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.

Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.

Girls volleyball

Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 25 assists, 12 digs and nine aces in a four-set win over Durango.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The junior had 15 kills in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 28 digs in a three-set win over Centennial.

Kaila Yang, Durango — The senior had 19 kills and 14 digs in a four-set loss to Shadow Ridge.

Calla Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had 13 kills, 10 digs and nine aces in a four-set win over Eldorado.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 13 kills and six digs in a three-set win over Clark.

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The junior had 13 kills, six digs and two aces in a three-set win over Durango.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 16 kills, eight digs and three aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.

