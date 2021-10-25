Preps Honor Roll: Athletes from Silverado, Liberty, Green Valley top list

Desert Oasis defensive tackle Matthew Toeaina (70) defends against Silverado HighÕs runing back Caden Harris (22) during the first half of a football game at Silverado High School, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Football

Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 76-20 win over Desert Oasis.

Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 13-for-20 for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Desert Pines.

Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The junior ran for two touchdowns and also scored on a 72-yard pass, a 52-yard punt return and 34-yard fumble return in a 76-20 win over Desert Oasis.

Nate Richter, Green Valley — The junior had four catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-27 win over Faith Lutheran.

Richard Washington, Arbor View — The junior had 145 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and a 45-yard scoring reception in a 35-7 win over Canyon Springs.

Boys soccer

Kellin Aguilar, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Pahrump Valley.

Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had three goals in a 5-1 win over Legacy.

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Chaparral.

Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Rancho.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in a 6-2 win over Tech.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had four goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Demonte Gordon, Coronado — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Rancho.

Erik Herrera, Del Sol — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Doral Academy.

Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Canyon Springs.

Marco Navarro, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Pahrump Valley.

Alex Rivera, Virgin Valley — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 5-3 win over Somerset Losee.

Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals and three assists in a 9-1 win over Canyon Springs.

Lucas Salado, Basic — The junior had three goals in a 4-0 win over Moapa Valley.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The junior had one goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Tech.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had four goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Desert Oasis.

Dapo Aboderin, Silverado — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 4-1 win over Bonanza.

Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Boulder City.

Arata Ando, Palo Verde — The junior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Chaparral.

Benny Asmerom, Sierra Vista — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Del Sol.

Francisco Avila, Coronado — The junior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.

Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Foothill.

Blake Barlow, Silverado — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over Bonanza.

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Rancho.

Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.

Ian Kearney, Clark — The senior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Western.

Christian Ortega, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Liberty.

Miguel Pena, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore had one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Liberty.

Roman Torres, Arbor View — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Doral Academy.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals in a 9-0 win over Doral Academy.

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.

Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Durango.

Raegan Biler, Silverado — The junior had two goals in a 9-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in an 8-1 win over Sky Pointe.

Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had one goal and three assists in an 8-1 win over Sky Pointe.

Bebe Harris, Arbor View — The freshman had five saves in a 3-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Natasha Harrison, Basic — The sophomore had five assists in a 10-3 win over Desert Pines.

Megan Larocque, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Durango.

Halley Redd, Basic — The sophomore had three goals in a 10-3 win over Desert Pines.

Nevaeh Scorza, Silverado — The sophomore had three goals in a 9-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Brooke Sherwood, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.

Alyssa Strugano, Liberty — The freshman had four saves in a 6-0 win over Tech.

Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The freshman had three goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.

Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.

Girls volleyball

Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 25 assists, 12 digs and nine aces in a four-set win over Durango.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The junior had 15 kills in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 28 digs in a three-set win over Centennial.

Kaila Yang, Durango — The senior had 19 kills and 14 digs in a four-set loss to Shadow Ridge.

Calla Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had 13 kills, 10 digs and nine aces in a four-set win over Eldorado.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 13 kills and six digs in a three-set win over Clark.

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The junior had 13 kills, six digs and two aces in a three-set win over Durango.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 16 kills, eight digs and three aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.