RJ revamps, revises prep sports coverage for new year

The high schools page has an improved look and has been retooled to emphasize what site visitors have shown they care about most: scores, schedules and rosters.

Arbor View's Darius Williams (30) runs through a pocket during second half of the Mountain Region football semifinal game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

(Alex Moore) Boulder City head coach Chris Morelli addresses players from both Boulder City High School and Emmett High School after the teams joint practice in Emmett, Idaho.

High school sports return to Southern Nevada this weekend, and the fall season begins with the Review-Journal taking a new approach to coverage.

NevadaPreps.com has moved to the Sports section under reviewjournal.com. Readers will need a digital subscription to reviewjournal.com to access our comprehensive preps coverage.

The high schools page has an improved look and has been retooled to emphasize what site visitors have shown they care about most: scores, schedules and rosters. The site still features game stories and player profiles.

The Review-Journal’s revamped preps coverage will concentrate on the eight sports that are most popular on our website: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball. We will continue to cover state championships for all sports, including wrestling, track and swimming.

Jason Orts is leading our coverage. Orts is a native Texan with a longtime passion for high school sports. He brings five years of experience as the preps coordinator for the Waco Tribune-Herald, and he spent the past few seasons as a high school football play-by-play announcer.

Orts’ experience navigating the highly competitive Texas high school sports scene will be reflected in the Review-Journal’s preps coverage.

“Covering high school sports has been a great passion of mine for the past 15 years,” Orts said. “I plan to use that experience to inject a fresh perspective and some new ideas to combine with the stellar coverage the Review-Journal has provided readers in the past.”

It all begins with Friday night’s football games.

If you have NevadaPreps.com bookmarked on your web browser, don’t worry — you’ll be redirected to our new home for high school sports coverage: www.reviewjournal.com/nevada-preps.

A digital subscription to reviewjournal.com costs 99 cents per month for the first two months and $8.99 per month thereafter. An annual digital subscription can be purchased for $89. Go to reviewjournal.com/subscribe to get unlimited access to high school sports coverage and the rest of the site.

Do you have thoughts or suggestions on our preps coverage? Send them to Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or Sports Editor Bill Bradley at bbradley@reviewjournal.com.