Roundup: Faith Lutheran handles Sierra Vista to stay undefeated

Alex Rogers threw three touchdown passes, and Faith Lutheran jumped ahead early en route to a 34-13 road win Friday over Sierra Vista.

Faith Lutheran (6-0, 2-0 Class 5A Division II) has a bye next week, and Sierra Vista (2-4, 1-2) hosts Green Valley at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

— Desert Pines 50, Basic 31: At Desert Pines, Marcus Williams rushed for two TDs to help the Jaguars (2-4, 1-1 5A Division I) beat the Wolves (1-5, 0-2).

Zeyshawn Martin added two TD receptions for Desert Pines, which plays at Arbor View at 6 p.m. Oct. 5. Basic hosts Coronado at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.

— Green Valley 28, Palo Verde 14: At Palo Verde, the Gators (4-1, 2-0 5A Division II) trailed early but took control late in the first quarter on the way to a win over the Panthers (1-5, 0-2).

Green Valley plays at Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Oct. 5, and Palo Verde plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

— Legacy 49, Silverado 0: At Silverado, Aidan Crawford passed for 300 yards and four TDs to lead the Longhorns (4-3, 2-1 5A Division II) to a win over the Skyhawks (0-6, 0-3).

Dominic Oliver helped Legacy with two TD receptions, and Dejuan Robinson had two interceptions to lead the defense.

The Longhorns host Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Oct. 5, and Silverado hosts Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

— Shadow Ridge 48, Citrus Valley (Calif.) 21: At Shadow Ridge, the Mustangs (4-2) took control with two first-quarter TDs and repelled a rally by the Blackhawks (0-4) for a victory.

Shadow Ridge plays at Legacy at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

— Durango 27, Clark 21 (OT): At Durango, Reilley Stringer scored on an 80-yard fumble recovery to highlight the Trailblazers’ overtime victory over the Chargers.

Durango (5-2, 2-0 5A Division III) plays at Sunrise Mountain at 1 p.m. Oct. 5, and Clark (3-3, 0-2) hosts Centennial at 9 a.m. Oct. 5.

— Losee 42, Western 6: At Western, Anthony Manuel scored three touchdowns on 123 rushing yards to help the Lions (6-1, 3-0 4A Desert) roll past the Warriors (0-6, 0-3).

Phazon Hardwick rushed for 123 yards and a TD to help Losee, which led 28-0 at halftime. Teammates RJ Olivieri and Lance Mamac each threw a TD pass.

Losee hosts Cheyenne at 10 a.m. Oct. 5, and Western hosts Bonanza at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

— Canyon Springs 48, Centennial 41: At Centennial, Tesean McCraney passed for three TDs, and the Pioneers (3-4) held off a late rally to beat the Bulldogs (1-5).

Bakari Wilson added two rushing TDs for Canyon Springs, which plays at Del Sol at 1 p.m. Oct. 5. Centennial plays at Clark at 9 a.m. Oct. 5.

— Mojave 30, Sunrise Mountain 0: At Sunrise Mountain, AJ Tuitele logged 13 tackles, and the Rattlers (5-1) recorded their fourth shutout with a win over Miners (0-6).

Miguel Reinares, Antwan Hawkins, Ra’Jahn Butler and AJ Williams added rushing TDs for Mojave, which hosts Bonanza at noon Oct. 5. Sunrise Mountain hosts Durango at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.

— Cimarron-Memorial 40, Bonanza 6: At Bonanza, the Spartans (3-3, 2-1 4A Desert) nabbed five interceptions to pave the way for a victory over the Bengals (2-4, 1-2).

Cimarron plays at Rancho at 6 p.m. Oct. 5, and Bonanza plays at Mojave at noon Oct. 5.

— Spring Valley 13, Del Sol 12: At Spring Valley, Adrian Oceguera completed 18 of 27 passes for 190 yards and a TD, and the Grizzlies (5-1, 3-0 4A Mountain) rallied in the second half for a victory over the Dragons (3-3, 1-2).

Josiah Rivera had nine receptions for 114 yards to help Spring Valley, which hosts Eldorado at 6 p.m. Oct. 5. Del Sol hosts Canyon Springs at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.

— Cadence 28, Valley 14: At Valley, Kellon Trubey threw three TD passes to lead the Cougars (3-2, 2-1 4A Mountain) past the Vikings (0-7, 0-3).

The defense hauled in four interceptions for Cadence, which plays at Sloan Canyon at 7 p.m. Friday. Valley plays at Chaparral at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

— Moapa Valley 49, Boulder City 6: At Moapa Valley, quarterback Talon Schraft rushed for two TDs and passed for two more as the Pirates (5-1, 1-1 3A Southern) defeated the Eagles (2-4, 0-2).

Gavyn Frederick rushed three times for 96 yards and the game’s first TD to help Moapa, which hosts Mater East at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. Boulder City hosts Virgin Valley at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.

— SLAM Academy 25, Democracy Prep 0: At Democracy Prep, Grant Ploetz kicked three field goals to help the Bulls (4-3, 3-0 3A Southern) roll past the Blue Knights (3-4, 0-3).

The defense added three interceptions for SLAM, which has a bye next week. Democracy Prep hosts Pahrump Valley at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.

— Pahrump Valley 42, Mater East 30: At Mater East, quarterback Kayne Horibe rushed for 163 yards and three TDs to lead the Trojans (2-3, 1-2 3A Southern) to a win over the Knights (4-3, 2-1).

Austin Alvarez added 145 rushing yards for two TDs to help Pahrump, which hosts Democracy Prep at 1 p.m. Oct. 5. Mater East plays at Moapa Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

— Sloan Canyon 27, Lincoln County 12: At Sloan Canyon, Jaxson Bush caught six passes for 243 yards and three TDs to lead the Pirates (3-4) to a win over the Lynx (3-2).

Sloan Canyon hosts Cadence at 7 p.m. Friday.

