Roundup: Faith Lutheran handles Sierra Vista to stay undefeated
Check out the details of Friday’s high school football action, including wins for Faith Lutheran, Desert Pines, Green Valley and Legacy.
Alex Rogers threw three touchdown passes, and Faith Lutheran jumped ahead early en route to a 34-13 road win Friday over Sierra Vista.
Faith Lutheran (6-0, 2-0 Class 5A Division II) has a bye next week, and Sierra Vista (2-4, 1-2) hosts Green Valley at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
— Desert Pines 50, Basic 31: At Desert Pines, Marcus Williams rushed for two TDs to help the Jaguars (2-4, 1-1 5A Division I) beat the Wolves (1-5, 0-2).
Zeyshawn Martin added two TD receptions for Desert Pines, which plays at Arbor View at 6 p.m. Oct. 5. Basic hosts Coronado at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.
— Green Valley 28, Palo Verde 14: At Palo Verde, the Gators (4-1, 2-0 5A Division II) trailed early but took control late in the first quarter on the way to a win over the Panthers (1-5, 0-2).
Green Valley plays at Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Oct. 5, and Palo Verde plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
— Legacy 49, Silverado 0: At Silverado, Aidan Crawford passed for 300 yards and four TDs to lead the Longhorns (4-3, 2-1 5A Division II) to a win over the Skyhawks (0-6, 0-3).
Dominic Oliver helped Legacy with two TD receptions, and Dejuan Robinson had two interceptions to lead the defense.
The Longhorns host Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Oct. 5, and Silverado hosts Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
— Shadow Ridge 48, Citrus Valley (Calif.) 21: At Shadow Ridge, the Mustangs (4-2) took control with two first-quarter TDs and repelled a rally by the Blackhawks (0-4) for a victory.
Shadow Ridge plays at Legacy at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
— Durango 27, Clark 21 (OT): At Durango, Reilley Stringer scored on an 80-yard fumble recovery to highlight the Trailblazers’ overtime victory over the Chargers.
Durango (5-2, 2-0 5A Division III) plays at Sunrise Mountain at 1 p.m. Oct. 5, and Clark (3-3, 0-2) hosts Centennial at 9 a.m. Oct. 5.
— Losee 42, Western 6: At Western, Anthony Manuel scored three touchdowns on 123 rushing yards to help the Lions (6-1, 3-0 4A Desert) roll past the Warriors (0-6, 0-3).
Phazon Hardwick rushed for 123 yards and a TD to help Losee, which led 28-0 at halftime. Teammates RJ Olivieri and Lance Mamac each threw a TD pass.
Losee hosts Cheyenne at 10 a.m. Oct. 5, and Western hosts Bonanza at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
— Canyon Springs 48, Centennial 41: At Centennial, Tesean McCraney passed for three TDs, and the Pioneers (3-4) held off a late rally to beat the Bulldogs (1-5).
Bakari Wilson added two rushing TDs for Canyon Springs, which plays at Del Sol at 1 p.m. Oct. 5. Centennial plays at Clark at 9 a.m. Oct. 5.
— Mojave 30, Sunrise Mountain 0: At Sunrise Mountain, AJ Tuitele logged 13 tackles, and the Rattlers (5-1) recorded their fourth shutout with a win over Miners (0-6).
Miguel Reinares, Antwan Hawkins, Ra’Jahn Butler and AJ Williams added rushing TDs for Mojave, which hosts Bonanza at noon Oct. 5. Sunrise Mountain hosts Durango at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.
— Cimarron-Memorial 40, Bonanza 6: At Bonanza, the Spartans (3-3, 2-1 4A Desert) nabbed five interceptions to pave the way for a victory over the Bengals (2-4, 1-2).
Cimarron plays at Rancho at 6 p.m. Oct. 5, and Bonanza plays at Mojave at noon Oct. 5.
— Spring Valley 13, Del Sol 12: At Spring Valley, Adrian Oceguera completed 18 of 27 passes for 190 yards and a TD, and the Grizzlies (5-1, 3-0 4A Mountain) rallied in the second half for a victory over the Dragons (3-3, 1-2).
Josiah Rivera had nine receptions for 114 yards to help Spring Valley, which hosts Eldorado at 6 p.m. Oct. 5. Del Sol hosts Canyon Springs at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.
— Cadence 28, Valley 14: At Valley, Kellon Trubey threw three TD passes to lead the Cougars (3-2, 2-1 4A Mountain) past the Vikings (0-7, 0-3).
The defense hauled in four interceptions for Cadence, which plays at Sloan Canyon at 7 p.m. Friday. Valley plays at Chaparral at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
— Moapa Valley 49, Boulder City 6: At Moapa Valley, quarterback Talon Schraft rushed for two TDs and passed for two more as the Pirates (5-1, 1-1 3A Southern) defeated the Eagles (2-4, 0-2).
Gavyn Frederick rushed three times for 96 yards and the game’s first TD to help Moapa, which hosts Mater East at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. Boulder City hosts Virgin Valley at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.
— SLAM Academy 25, Democracy Prep 0: At Democracy Prep, Grant Ploetz kicked three field goals to help the Bulls (4-3, 3-0 3A Southern) roll past the Blue Knights (3-4, 0-3).
The defense added three interceptions for SLAM, which has a bye next week. Democracy Prep hosts Pahrump Valley at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.
— Pahrump Valley 42, Mater East 30: At Mater East, quarterback Kayne Horibe rushed for 163 yards and three TDs to lead the Trojans (2-3, 1-2 3A Southern) to a win over the Knights (4-3, 2-1).
Austin Alvarez added 145 rushing yards for two TDs to help Pahrump, which hosts Democracy Prep at 1 p.m. Oct. 5. Mater East plays at Moapa Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 5.
— Sloan Canyon 27, Lincoln County 12: At Sloan Canyon, Jaxson Bush caught six passes for 243 yards and three TDs to lead the Pirates (3-4) to a win over the Lynx (3-2).
Sloan Canyon hosts Cadence at 7 p.m. Friday.
Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.