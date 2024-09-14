78°F
Roundup: Las Vegas High rallies past Desert Pines

Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (3) throws for a touchdown during the first half of a high ...
Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (3) throws for a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2024 - 12:16 am
 

Chris Boddy and Tanner Vibabul came up big for Las Vegas High on Friday night.

Both players had two rushing touchdowns, and the Wildcats (3-1) scored 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 31-21 road victory over Desert Pines (1-3), No. 8 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings.

Vibabul also passed for a TD to Rasheed Coleman to help Las Vegas, which hosts Clark at 6 p.m. Friday. Desert Pines plays at Foothill at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Palo Verde 15, Basic 10: At Palo Verde, Bryant Johnson had two TD runs, and the Panthers (1-3) rallied from a 10-0 deficit to defeat the Wolves (1-3).

Palo Verde plays at Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Friday, and Basic plays at Arbor View at 6 p.m.

— Foothill 34, Clark 7: At Foothill, Keaton Summers scored on a 60-yard interception return in the fourth quarter to seal the ninth-ranked Falcons’ 34-7 victory over the Chargers (3-1).

Foothill (4-0) hosts Desert Pines at 6 p.m. Friday, and Clark plays at Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Sierra Vista 35, Silverado 28: At Silverado, Christian Lee had 29 carries for 179 yards and four TDs for the Mountain Lions (2-2) in a win over the Skyhawks (0-4).

Devin Gregg added a 95-yard interception return for Sierra Vista, which hosts Legacy at 6 p.m. Friday. Silverado plays at Faith Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Losee 28, Cimarron-Memorial 14: At Losee, Anthony Manuel rushed for 149 yards and three TDs to lead the Lions (4-1) past the Spartans (1-3).

Phazon Hardwick rushed for 137 yards and a TD to help Losee, which plays at Bonanza at 6 p.m. Friday. Cimarron-Memorial hosts Western at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Durango 32, Centennial 25: At Durango, Tristan Sontag and Benjamin Solomon returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Trailblazers (3-2) defeated the Bulldogs (0-4).

Durango also got two special teams touchdowns, as Nysear Smith returned a fumbled punt and Mark Mefy returned a blocked field goal.

Durango plays at Boulder City at 7 p.m. Friday, and Centennial hosts Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Desert Oasis 35, Sunrise Mountain 6: At Sunrise Mountain, Vincent Hales completed 20 of 27 passes for 202 yards and two TDs in the Diamondbacks’ victory over the Miners (0-4).

Gavin Winterrowd had 11 tackles and a blocked punt to lead the defense for Desert Oasis (4-1), which has a bye next week. Sunrise Mountain plays at Centennial at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Cadence 12, Canyon Springs 6 (OT): At Canyon Springs, Levi Jones had two rushing touchdowns to lead the Cougars (2-1) past the Pioneers (0-4).

Cadence hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday, and Canyon Springs plays at Eldorado at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Mater East 16, Boulder City 13: At Boulder City, Daylin James completed a TD pass to Kwes Young with 2.6 seconds remaining to lift the Knights (3-2) past the Eagles (2-2).

Mater East hosts Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Friday, and Boulder City hosts Durango at 7 p.m. Friday.

— SLAM Academy 50, Pahrump Valley 21: At Pahrump, Damien Nevil had four rushing TDs as the Bulls (2-3) rolled past the Trojans (1-2).

Alaijah Young added 111 rushing yards and Dylan Tondreau returned an interception for a score to help SLAM, which hosts Moapa Valley at 6 p.m. Friday. Pahrump plays at Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Bonanza 21, Cheyenne 14: At Cheyenne, Sincere Mitchell nabbed three interceptions and returned one for a TD to help the Bengals (2-2) defeat the Desert Shields (1-2).

Alex Tuimaualuga had 10 tackles to lead the defense for Bonanza, which hosts Losee at 6 p.m. Friday. Cheyenne hosts Sloan Canyon at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Chaparral 34, Del Sol 6: At Chaparral, Keimaria Cooley carried for 100 yards and two TDs to help the Cowboys (2-2) beat the Dragons (2-2).

Vicente Tizoc had two interceptions for Chaparral, which has a bye next week. Del Sol hosts Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Spring Valley 28, Valley 20: At Valley, Josiah Rivera had four receptions for 127 yards and two TDs as the Grizzlies (3-1) defeated the Vikings (0-5).

A key fumble recovery in the fourth quarter secured the win for Spring Valley, which plays at Cadence at 6 p.m. Friday. Valley plays at Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Mojave 41, Western 0: At Mojave, Miguel Reinares rushed for 140 yards and two TDs to lead the Rattlers (3-1) past the Warriors (0-4).

Mojave plays at Rancho at 6 p.m. Friday, and Western plays at Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Sloan Canyon 42, White Pine 6: At Sloan Canyon, Andrew Campbell completed 19 of 31 passes for 225 yards and four TDs to lead the Pirates (2-3) past the Bobcats (0-4).

Sloan Canyon plays at Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Friday.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

MORE STORIES