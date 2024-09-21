Roundup: Legacy’s air attack sinks Sierra Vista

Check out the details of Friday’s high school football action, including Legacy picking up a Class 5A Division II league win over Sierra Vista.

Legacy quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) rolls out of the pocket during a football game between Legacy and Basic at Legacy High School on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aidan Crawford passed for 275 yards and three TDs Friday to lead Legacy (3-3, 1-1 Class 5A Division II) to a 29-22 road victory over Sierra Vista (2-3, 1-1).

Dominic Oliver had all three of the TD receptions for the Longhorns, who led 15-14 at halftime before taking control in the third quarter.

Legacy next hosts Silverado at 6 p.m. Friday, and Sierra Vista hosts Faith Lutheran at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Las Vegas 42, Clark 22: At Las Vegas, Tanner Vibabul passed for three TDs and rushed for another as the Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 5A Division III) rolled past the Chargers (3-2, 0-1).

Las Vegas plays at Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Friday, and Clark plays at Durango at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Losee 49, Bonanza 10: At Bonanza, Phazon Hardwick rushed for 136 yards and two TDs to lead the Lions (5-1, 2-0 4A Desert) past the Bengals (2-3, 1-1).

RJ Olivieri passed for 103 yards and a TD to help Losee, which plays at Western at 6 p.m. Friday. Bonanza hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Cimarron-Memorial 34, Western 15: At Cimarron-Memorial, Ethan Tribble scored on a fumble return to help the Spartans (2-3, 1-1 4A Desert) defeat the Warriors (0-5, 0-2).

Cimarron plays at Bonanza at 6 p.m. Friday, and Western hosts Losee at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Mojave 66, Rancho 0: At Rancho, Elijah Richard returned two interceptions for TDs to highlight the Rattlers’ victory over the Rams.

Peyton Parnell had two TD receptions and Antwan Hawkins ran for two more to help Mojave (4-1, 2-0 4A Desert), which plays at Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday. Rancho (0-5, 0-1) plays at Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Spring Valley 25, Cadence 12: At Cadence, Josiah Rivera had five receptions for 165 yards and two TDs in the Grizzlies’ win over the Cougars

Dominic Dadkhah nabbed six receptions for 85 yards to help Spring Valley (4-1, 2-0 4A Mountain), which hosts Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday. Cadence (2-2, 1-1) plays at Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Del Sol 12, Valley 0: At Del Sol, Timothy Randolph rushed for one TD and passed for another to lead the Dragons (3-2, 1-1 4A Mountain) past the Vikings (0-6, 0-2).

Del Sol plays at Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday, and Valley hosts Cadence at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Canyon Springs 14, Eldorado 6: At Eldorado, Bakari Wilson rushed for 100 yards and a TD to lead the Pioneers (1-4, 1-1 4A Mountain) past the Firehawks (0-4, 0-1).

Canyon Springs plays at Centennial at 6 p.m. Friday, and Eldorado hosts Chaparral at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Cheyenne 52, Sloan Canyon 12: At Cheyenne, the Desert Shields (2-2) amassed 30 points in the first quarter en route to a convincing victory over the Pirates (2-4).

Cheyenne hosts Rancho at 6 p.m. Friday, and Sloan Canyon hosts Lincoln County at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Faith Lutheran 35, Silverado 0: At Faith Lutheran, the Crusaders (5-0, 2-0 5A Division II) jumped to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and cruised to a victory over the Skyhawks (0-5, 0-2).

Faith Lutheran plays at Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday, and Silverado plays at Legacy at 6 p.m. Friday.

— SLAM Academy 16, Moapa Valley 14: At Spring Valley, Alaijah Young completed 11 of 18 passes for 118 yards and a TD to Damien Nevil as the Bulls (3-3, 2-0 3A Southern) scored nine unanswered points in the fourth quarter to edge the Pirates (4-1, 0-1 3A Southern).

SLAM has a bye next week, and Moapa hosts Boulder City at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Durango 19, Boulder City 0: At Boulder City, quarterback Alexander Mercurius connected with Heriberto Velez-Mercado for three TD passes to lead the Trailblazers (4-2) to a win over the Eagles (2-3).

Durango hosts Clark at 6 p.m. Friday, and Boulder City plays at Moapa Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Mater East 48, Democracy Prep 26: At Mater East, William Craig had three TD runs and also scored on a reception as Mater East rolled to a win.

Quarterback Daylin James passed for 269 yards for Mater East (4-2, 3-0 3A Southern), which hosts Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. Democracy Prep (3-3, 0-2) hosts SLAM Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.