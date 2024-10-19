Roundup: No. 1 Gorman blanks Basic; Coronado, Liberty win

Check out the details of Friday’s high school football action, including wins for Bishop Gorman, Coronado, Liberty, Legacy and Shadow Ridge.

The Bishop Gorman offense waits for Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) to give the play during the high school football game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maika Eugenio completed all six of his passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns Friday as Bishop Gorman (7-1, 4-0 Class 5A Division I) rolled to a 63-0 road victory over Basic (2-7, 1-4).

Granville-Fox Hogan also threw two TD passes for Gorman, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings, which scored on six of its seven possessions and racked up 270 offensive yards.

Myles Norman and Phillip Sampson each added a rushing TD for the Gaels, and Aizen Torres had two receptions for 112 yards and a TD.

Gorman hosts Desert Pines at 7 p.m. Thursday, and Basic has a bye week.

— Coronado 35, Desert Pines 7: At Desert Pines, JJ Buchanan had two TD receptions and Derek Hurley rushed for two scores to lead the No. 4 Cougars (5-3, 3-1 5A Division I) past the Pioneers (2-7, 1-4).

Quarterback Aiden Krause passed for two TDs and ran for another to help Coronado, which plays at Foothill at 6 p.m. Thursday. Desert Pines plays at Bishop Gorman at 7 p.m. Thursday.

— Liberty 40, Foothill 7: At Liberty, Ezra Sanelivi rushed for 130 yards and three TDs as the No. 5 Patriots (3-5, 2-2 5A Division I) took control early on the way to a win over the Falcons (5-3, 2-2).

Liberty hosts Arbor View at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Foothill hosts Coronado at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Legacy 35, Palo Verde 0: At Palo Verde, Aidan Crawford passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 7 Longhorns (6-4, 4-2 5A Division II) rolled to a victory over the Panthers (3-6, 2-3).

Caden Bridgewater had two TD receptions, and Dorian Corzine scored a defensive TD to help Legacy, which awaits playoff seeding with its regular season complete. Palo Verde plays at Faith Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday.

— Shadow Ridge 56, Silverado 24: At Silverado, Tyrell Craven had five carries for 122 yards and two TDs in the No. 10 Mustangs’ victory over the Skyhawks.

Joe Darr had two receptions for 87 yards and two TDs to help Shadow Ridge (6-3, 3-2 5A Division II), which hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Thursday. Silverado (0-8, 0-5) plays at Green Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday.

— Desert Oasis 28, Clark 27: At Desert Oasis, Vincent Hales threw four TD passes to lead the Diamondbacks (5-3, 2-2 5A Division III) past the Chargers (3-5, 0-4).

Christopher Villasenor had two TD receptions to help Desert Oasis, which plays at Durango at 6 p.m. Thursday. Clark hosts Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Mojave 16, Cimarron-Memorial 7: At Cimarron-Memorial, AJ Tuitele logged 12 tackles and scored on a 99-yard TD run to help the Rattlers (8-1, 5-0 4A Desert) defeat the Spartans (4-4, 3-2).

S’marrion Coleman added a 65-yard TD run to help Mojave, which plays at Losee at 7 p.m. Thursday. Cimarron hosts Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Bonanza 48, Rancho 8: At Bonanza, Alex Tuimaualuga had a rushing TD and led a strong defensive performance as the Bengals (3-6, 2-4 4A Desert) cruised to a win over the Rams (0-9, 0-5).

Bonanza awaits playoff seeding with its regular season complete, and Rancho plays at Western at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Spring Valley 15, Canyon Springs 13: At Spring Valley, Kaleo Babauta had 30 carries for 170 yards as the Grizzlies (7-1, 5-0 4A Mountain) held off the Pioneers (4-5, 3-2).

Charles Parks carried eight times for 75 yards and a TD, and Jack Weldon returned an interception for a score to help Spring Valley, which plays at Chaparral at 6 p.m. Thursday. Canyon Springs hosts Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— SLAM Academy 42, Boulder City 6: At Boulder City, the Bulls (5-4, 4-1 3A South) led 21-6 at halftime and controlled the second half for a victory over the Eagles (2-7, 0-5).

SLAM hosts Mater East at 7 p.m. Thursday, and Boulder City plays at Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday.

— Moapa Valley 34, Democracy Prep 6: At Overton, Talon Schraft threw two TD passes and rushed seven times for 47 yards in the Pirates’ victory over the Blue Knights.

Caden Rawson and Brody Redd scored defensive TDs to help Moapa (8-1, 4-1 3A South), which plays at Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday. Democracy Prep (3-6, 1-4) hosts The Meadows at 7 p.m. Thursday.

— Virgin Valley 37, Mater East 16: At Mater East, Drew Dixon rushed for 120 yards and two TDs to lead the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0 3A South) past the Knights (5-5, 2-3).

Virgin Valley hosts Moapa Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, and Mater East plays at SLAM Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday.

— Pahrump Valley 42, The Meadows 14: At The Meadows, Kayne Horibe threw five TD passes as the Trojans (4-4) rolled past the Mustangs (0-8).

Pahrump hosts Boulder City at 7 p.m. Thursday, and The Meadows plays at Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Thursday.

