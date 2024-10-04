Saturday’s high school football games to watch

Coronado, Arbor View and Green Valley highlight this week’s slate of high school football games, which are taking place Saturday.

Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) celebrates with senior JJ Buchanan (6) after throwing a touchdown pass during the high school football game against Arbor View at Coronado High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All games at 6 p.m. Saturday unless otherwise noted

Foothill at Bishop Gorman

Bishop Gorman has not lost a game to a Nevada team since 2019. That’s not likely to change this week.

The fifth-ranked Falcons (5-0, 1-0 5A Division I) are off to a perfect start, but the top-ranked Gaels (4-1, 1-0) appear to once again be in a league of their own. Though Gorman had its 27-game winning streak snapped earlier this season, that was to California’s Mater Dei, which remains ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps.

If Gorman has an off night and the Falcons play their best game in program history, this could get interesting. Otherwise, it will likely be just a step in the Gaels’ run to another state championship.

Coronado at Basic, 1 p.m.

The fourth-ranked Cougars are coming off a heartbreaking 28-21 loss to Arbor View, which rallied late for a road victory last week. But Coronado (3-2, 1-1 5A Division I) has played solid, consistent football throughout the season and will go in as the favorite Saturday. Quarterback Aiden Krause is completing 72 percent of his passes for the Cougars and has thrown 14 touchdowns.

Basic (1-5, 0-2) has struggled with consistency. Quarterback Jayveon Rose has completed 111 of his 197 passes for 10 touchdowns, but he also has thrown 10 interceptions.

Desert Pines at Arbor View, 1 p.m.

The second-ranked Aggies (5-0, 2-0 5A Division I) are in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history.

Quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher has passed for 1,376 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is leading an offense that’s averaging 39.8 points per game.

The Jaguars, who have struggled defensively at times, will need a strong effort to keep things close. They could also use standout games from quarterback Zeyshawn Martin and running back Marcus Williams.

Martin has 955 passing yards and five touchdowns this season, while Williams has run for 791 yards and eight touchdowns.

Green Valley at Sierra Vista

The sixth-ranked Gators (4-1, 2-0 5A Division II) should be favored in this game.

Green Valley doesn’t have a flashy star, but it’s proven its mettle with close wins over Herriman (Utah), Basic, Legacy and Palo Verde. Even the Gators’ 24-20 loss to Wayne Hills (New Jersey) was decided in the final seconds.

Quarterback Charlie Butera could be the key to the Mountain Lions’ hopes. He has passed for 985 yards and four touchdowns for Sierra Vista (2-4, 1-2) this season. He has the potential to help his team pull off an upset.

Shadow Ridge at Legacy

Ninth-ranked Shadow Ridge (4-2, 1-1 5A Division I) has had great success with its running game this season, but minimal production in the air.

Legacy’s goal will be to force the Mustangs to pass the ball. Quarterback Ula Cox is averaging just four passes per game.

Shadow Ridge’s Tyrell Craven is among the top running backs in town. He has 810 yards and four touchdowns this season. The Mustangs will likely emerge with a win if he has a big game.

The Longhorns (4-3, 2-1) will lean on quarterback Aidan Crawford, who has completed 102 of his 188 passes this season for 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns.

This game is likely to be close. It could come down to the final possession.

