Bishop Gorman

Bishop Gorman crushes Manogue to earn 5A state football title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2022 - 3:40 pm
 
Updated November 19, 2022 - 3:47 pm
CARSON CITY — Bishop Gorman scored touchdowns on all eight of its first-half possessions en route to a dominating 70-6 victory over Reno’s Bishop Manogue in Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game at frigid Carson High School.

It was the second consecutive 5A championship for the juggernaut Gorman program and its 12th big school state title in the past 13 seasons.

Gaels running back Micah Kaapana broke loose for TD runs of 51, 83 and 73 yards the first three times he touched the ball and also scored on a 42-yard screen pass from Micah Alejado as Gorman powered to a 56-6 halftime lead in one of its most impressive outings in recent seasons.

The Gaels, ranked No. 5 nationally, improved to 13-1. Manogue finished 11-3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

THE LATEST