Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: The Meadows’ Sean Gosse

The Meadows senior quarterback Sean Gosse threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 27-12 win over Lincoln County in Monday’s Class 2A state title game.

The Meadows' Sean Gosse (7) raises the trophy to celebrate after defeating Lincoln County to win the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

There was one thing missing on The Meadows quarterback Sean Gosse’s high school football resume: a state championship.

The senior signal-caller already had made his impact on the program that was playing eight-man football when he joined as a freshman.

Four years later, Gosse put the cherry on top of his high school career. He threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns to lead The Meadows to a 27-12 victory over Lincoln County to claim the Class 2A state title Monday at Allegiant Stadium.

Gosse’s performance earned him Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week honors.

“It feels amazing,” Gosse said after leading The Meadows to its first state title since 2009. “It’s just all the years of hard work paying off finally in our senior year.”

When Gosse joined The Meadows football program in 2019, it was playing in Class 1A as it started to rebuild its football program.

The Mustangs came back to the 2A in 2021 and made the state title game before falling to Yerington 35-26. Gosse said the loss motivated the players to push one another this season.

“We had to put in that extra little effort and take it to the next degree,” Gosse said. “Get out there and do that extra work to make it happen.”

Gosse said the tough times grew the players closer together. As he played his final high school game, Gosse said he’ll never forget the bond this senior class created and how they persevered through the many challenges they faced.

“All the work we did was learning to work through adversity with each other,” Gosse said. “When you’re together, you can really get through it.”

