Shadow Ridge claims 5A Southern Region cross country titles — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge swept the Class 5A Southern Region boys and girls team titles Friday at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. The state meet is next week.
Shadow Ridge girls cross country coach Mark Jimenez already had a good feeling about his team’s chances before Friday’s Class 5A Southern Region cross country meet.
Midway through the race, he realized that things were even better than he thought.
The Mustangs dominated on their way to the team title, and standout Elynn Okuda used a late surge to take the individual championship at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City.
Shadow Ridge finished with 46 points as a team, followed by Coronado (85), Bishop Gorman (96), Palo Verde (114) and Arbor View (114). All five will compete in the state meet Nov. 2 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Okuda covered the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 17 seconds, for the victory, nine seconds ahead of Bishop Gorman’s Gabriella Martinez. Faith Lutheran’s Scarlett Cotrone was third in 19:38.
“We knew that Elynn had a great shot to win this race,” said Jimenez, who noted that Okuda trailed Martinez by nine seconds midway through the race. “She ran one heck of a last mile. When I saw her come by at the 2-mile mark, I saw the determination on her face, and I knew she was going to get it.”
The win was redemption for Shadow Ridge, which finished second to Bishop Gorman last year.
5A boys
The Mustangs also won the boys race, with top runner Carson Wetzel finishing second.
Coach Andy Flynn said he also had good vibes heading into the event.
“Usually I feel pretty nervous before races like this, but today I felt that the guys were ready,” said Flynn, whose team also won the event last year. “We just told them to go out and do what they knew how to do.”
The Mustangs finished with 45 points, followed by Green Valley (70), Desert Oasis (81), Bishop Gorman (97) and Centennial (122). All five will compete in the state meet Nov. 2 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Kenan Dagge of Desert Oasis won the 5K race in 15:54. Wetzel, last year’s winner, finished in second at 16:04, and the Mustangs’ Justin Rawe was third in 16:05.
4A girls
Sky Pointe continued its dominant season by sweeping the top six spots in the Desert League meet at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Eagles scored the minimum 15 points for the win, followed by Sierra Vista (69), Cadence (92) and Rancho (101). All four will compete in the state meet Nov. 2 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Sky Pointe’s Mackenzie Teel covered the 5K course in 20:10 for the individual victory, followed by teammates Ella Christensen (20:20) and Lacy Tippetts (20:40).
In the Mountain League race, Clark scored 34 points to win the team title, followed by Western (47), Silverado (82) and Tech (107). All four will compete in the state meet.
Clark’s Vianey Toledo finished the 5K race in 20:39 for the individual win, followed by Silverado’s Isabella Gonzalez (21:44) and Clark’s Evangeline Gladden (21:51).
4A boys
Sky Pointe won the Desert League team title with 24 points, followed by Basic (67), Sierra Vista (77) and Rancho (85). All four advance to the state meet Nov. 2 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Rancho’s Emmanuel Salinas covered the 5K course in 16:31 for the individual title, followed by the Sky Pointe duo of Jack Medina (16:44) and Grant Petty (17:39).
In the Mountain League race, Tech scored 39 points to win the team title, followed by Clark (47), Western (74) and Silverado (92). All four advance to the state meet.
Silverado’s Myles Oliver finished the 5K course in 17:17 for the individual victory, followed by the Tech duo of Justin Montoya (17:34) and Caden Gwerder (17:43).
3A girls
Losee scored 30 points to win the Southern Region team title at Veterans Memorial Park. Pahrump Valley (35), Moapa Valley (77) and Virgin Valley (82) also qualified for the state meet Nov. 2 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Coral Academy’s Teegan LeBroke won the 5K race in 22:07.
3A boys
Moapa Valley scored 29 points to claim the Southern Region title at Veterans Memorial Park. Virgin Valley (57), Pahrump Valley (78) and Coral Academy (110) also qualified for the state meet Nov. 2 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Moapa’s Mordechai Yadegar won the 5K race in 16:18.
