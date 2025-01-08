48°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

SLAM Academy downs Bishop Gorman in wrestling — PHOTOS

SLAM's Satoshi Davis, top, smiles as he controls Bishop Gorman's Kage Mir near the end of their ...
SLAM's Satoshi Davis, top, smiles as he controls Bishop Gorman's Kage Mir near the end of their 190 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Eric Bice, left, fights for control on the mat with Bishop Gorman's Elijah Tabasa during ...
SLAM's Eric Bice, left, fights for control on the mat with Bishop Gorman's Elijah Tabasa during their 106 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Eric Bice, left, gets control on the mat with Bishop Gorman's Elijah Tabasa during their ...
SLAM's Eric Bice, left, gets control on the mat with Bishop Gorman's Elijah Tabasa during their 106 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Elijah Tabasa, left, is wrapped up by SLAM's Eric Bice on the mat during their ...
Bishop Gorman's Elijah Tabasa, left, is wrapped up by SLAM's Eric Bice on the mat during their 106 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's William Bonwell, top, fights for control with Bishop Gorman's Connor Johns during their ...
SLAM's William Bonwell, top, fights for control with Bishop Gorman's Connor Johns during their 112 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's William Bonwell, left, takes control over Bishop Gorman's Connor Johns during their 112 ...
SLAM's William Bonwell, left, takes control over Bishop Gorman's Connor Johns during their 112 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's William Bonwell, left, battles for control with Bishop Gorman's Connor Johns during thei ...
SLAM's William Bonwell, left, battles for control with Bishop Gorman's Connor Johns during their 112 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Cash Hairston, left, is wrapped up by SLAM's Drake Hooiman during their 144 pou ...
Bishop Gorman's Cash Hairston, left, is wrapped up by SLAM's Drake Hooiman during their 144 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Drake Hooiman, left, upends Bishop Gorman's Cash Hairston on a takedown during their 144 ...
SLAM's Drake Hooiman, left, upends Bishop Gorman's Cash Hairston on a takedown during their 144 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Emilio Roybal, top, drives Bishop Gorman's Chance Leon-Guerrero down to the mat during t ...
SLAM's Emilio Roybal, top, drives Bishop Gorman's Chance Leon-Guerrero down to the mat during their 150 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Isaac Balden, left, has Bishop Gorman's Chance Leon-Guerrero over his back during their ...
SLAM's Isaac Balden, left, has Bishop Gorman's Chance Leon-Guerrero over his back during their 157 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Isaac Balden, left, sweeps out the leg of Bishop Gorman's Chance Leon-Guerrero during th ...
SLAM's Isaac Balden, left, sweeps out the leg of Bishop Gorman's Chance Leon-Guerrero during their 157 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Harrison Smith, top, is wrapped up with SLAM's Gabe Delgado during their 165 po ...
Bishop Gorman's Harrison Smith, top, is wrapped up with SLAM's Gabe Delgado during their 165 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Harrison Smith, top, drives SLAM's Gabe Delgado down onto the mat during their ...
Bishop Gorman's Harrison Smith, top, drives SLAM's Gabe Delgado down onto the mat during their 165 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Harrison Smith, front, is controlled by SLAM's Gabe Delgado during their 165 po ...
Bishop Gorman's Harrison Smith, front, is controlled by SLAM's Gabe Delgado during their 165 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Santiago Cabrera, front, gets underneath of Bishop Gorman's William Mueller during their ...
SLAM's Santiago Cabrera, front, gets underneath of Bishop Gorman's William Mueller during their 175 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Santiago Cabrera, front, works to pin Bishop Gorman's William Mueller during their 175 p ...
SLAM's Santiago Cabrera, front, works to pin Bishop Gorman's William Mueller during their 175 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Santiago Cabrera, front, works to upend Bishop Gorman's William Mueller during their 175 ...
SLAM's Santiago Cabrera, front, works to upend Bishop Gorman's William Mueller during their 175 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Kage Mir, left, takes control of a leg of SLAM's Satoshi Davis during their 190 ...
Bishop Gorman's Kage Mir, left, takes control of a leg of SLAM's Satoshi Davis during their 190 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM wrestlers cheer on their teammate as they battle Bishop Gorman during their NIAA wrestlin ...
SLAM wrestlers cheer on their teammate as they battle Bishop Gorman during their NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Satoshi Davis, top, smiles as he controls Bishop Gorman's Kage Mir near the end of their ...
SLAM's Satoshi Davis, top, smiles as he controls Bishop Gorman's Kage Mir near the end of their 190 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Satoshi Davis, left, works to upend Bishop Gorman's Kage Mir during their 190 pound NIAA ...
SLAM's Satoshi Davis, left, works to upend Bishop Gorman's Kage Mir during their 190 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Satoshi Davis, left, works to upend Bishop Gorman's Kage Mir during their 190 pound NIAA ...
SLAM's Satoshi Davis, left, works to upend Bishop Gorman's Kage Mir during their 190 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Christian Kirkpatrick, top, works to take down SLAM's Dylan Tondraeu during the ...
Bishop Gorman's Christian Kirkpatrick, top, works to take down SLAM's Dylan Tondraeu during their 215 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Dylan Tondraeu, top, is close to a pin on Bishop Gorman's Christian Kirkpatrick during t ...
SLAM's Dylan Tondraeu, top, is close to a pin on Bishop Gorman's Christian Kirkpatrick during their 215 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
SLAM's William Bonwell, left, takes control over Bishop Gorman's Connor Johns during their 112 ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) drives the ball against Faith Lutheran during a high school ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) drives to the basket against Faith Lutheran during a high sc ...
No. 1 Gorman rolls Faith Lutheran in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman boys, girls No. 1 in 5A basketball
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2025 - 9:23 pm
 

SLAM Academy’s wrestling team defeated Bishop Gorman 65-5 in a dual meet Tuesday night at Gorman.

Reigning Class 5A individual state champions Drake Hooiman (144 pounds), Isaac Balden (157) and Gabriel Delgado (165) won their matches to help the Bulls claim the victory.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES