SLAM Academy downs Bishop Gorman in wrestling — PHOTOS
SLAM Academy, the three-time defending Class 5A state champion, defeated Bishop Gorman in a dual meet Tuesday. Here are photos from the matches.
SLAM Academy’s wrestling team defeated Bishop Gorman 65-5 in a dual meet Tuesday night at Gorman.
Reigning Class 5A individual state champions Drake Hooiman (144 pounds), Isaac Balden (157) and Gabriel Delgado (165) won their matches to help the Bulls claim the victory.
