Nevada Preps

SLAM Academy rallies past Truckee for 1st football state title

Truckee senior Chase Rothery, left, attempts to tackle SLAM Academy junior Alaijah Young, right ...
Truckee senior Chase Rothery, left, attempts to tackle SLAM Academy junior Alaijah Young, right, during the Class 3A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLAM Academy junior Alaijah Young, right, hands the ball to SLAM Academy senior Damien Nevil, l ...
SLAM Academy junior Alaijah Young, right, hands the ball to SLAM Academy senior Damien Nevil, left, during the Class 3A football state championship game against Truckee at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Truckee senior Jackson Wicks (0) grabs a touchdown pass over the top of SLAM Academy senior Cho ...
Truckee senior Jackson Wicks (0) grabs a touchdown pass over the top of SLAM Academy senior Choy'ce Meloncon (3) during the Class 3A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLAM Academy senior Dylan Tondreau, right, runs with an intercepted ball during the Class 3A fo ...
SLAM Academy senior Dylan Tondreau, right, runs with an intercepted ball during the Class 3A football state championship game against Truckee at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLAM Academy senior Damien Nevil, right, dives for a touchdown during the Class 3A football sta ...
SLAM Academy senior Damien Nevil, right, dives for a touchdown during the Class 3A football state championship game against Truckee at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLAM Academy junior Alaijah Young (2) looks to throw the ball during the Class 3A football stat ...
SLAM Academy junior Alaijah Young (2) looks to throw the ball during the Class 3A football state championship game against Truckee at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Truckee senior Joseph Birnbaum (25) looks for a referee’s signal of a touchdown during t ...
Truckee senior Joseph Birnbaum (25) looks for a referee’s signal of a touchdown during the Class 3A football state championship game against SLAM Academy at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLAM Academy senior Zekiah Price (9) dives while being tackled by Truckee senior Calvin Curtis ...
SLAM Academy senior Zekiah Price (9) dives while being tackled by Truckee senior Calvin Curtis (20) during the Class 3A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Truckee senior Colby Jitloff (32) celebrates a touchdown with senior Jace Estabrook (23) during ...
Truckee senior Colby Jitloff (32) celebrates a touchdown with senior Jace Estabrook (23) during the Class 3A football state championship game against SLAM Academy at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2024 - 2:48 pm
 

SLAM Academy rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to defeat Northern champion Truckee 34-30 to win the Class 3A football state championship Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

Damien Nevil scored four touchdowns for the Bulls (9-4). It’s the first state title for SLAM Academy.

SLAM Academy had lost to Truckee (12-1) in the past two 3A title games. The loss snaps Truckee’s 34-game winning streak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

