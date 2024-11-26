SLAM Academy rallies past Truckee for 1st football state title
SLAM Academy claimed the first football state championship in its history, erasing a 10-point second-half deficit against Truckee in the Class 3A title game.
SLAM Academy rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to defeat Northern champion Truckee 34-30 to win the Class 3A football state championship Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.
Damien Nevil scored four touchdowns for the Bulls (9-4). It’s the first state title for SLAM Academy.
SLAM Academy had lost to Truckee (12-1) in the past two 3A title games. The loss snaps Truckee’s 34-game winning streak.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
