Centennial defeats Arbor View in 5A Southern Region softball

Ashley Madonia and Keana Bell homered, and Centennial took control with a four-run fifth inning to open the Class 5A Southern Region softball tournament Monday with a 9-6 road win over Arbor View.

Madison Lucero gave up 14 hits but pitched the distance for Centennial, the No. 3 seed from the Desert League.

Micaela Resler had three hits for Arbor View, the Mountain League’s No. 2 seed and defending 5A Southern Region champion, while Ashlyn Whipple had two doubles and an RBI.

Centennial will travel to Green Valley in a winner’s bracket game, and Arbor View will host Liberty in an elimination game Tuesday. Both games are at 4 p.m.

No. 1D Green Valley 6, No. 4M Liberty 1 — At Green Valley, Avari Morris threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out 10 in the Gators’ win.

Michaela Morris was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Aspyn Beattie was 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored for the Gators.

Morgyn Vesco went 2-for-2 with a triple to lead Liberty.

No. 1M Shadow Ridge 9, No. 4D Coronado 1 — At Shadow Ridge, Hailey Morrow went 2-for-4 with a home run, and Breiana Bonkavich was 2-for-3 with a triple for the Mustangs.

Josslin Law threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out six for the Mustangs.

Alohi Mundon was 3-for-3 with a triple and a run scored to lead Coronado.

Shadow Ridge will host Faith Lutheran in a winner’s bracket game, and Coronado will play at Palo Verde in an elimination game Tuesday. Both games will begin at 4 p.m.

No. 2D Faith Lutheran 13, No. 3M Palo Verde 3 (5) — At Faith Lutheran, Sydney Schafer, Averi O and McKenna Young homered, and the Crusaders scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Ava Walker threw a complete game, allowing three runs, two earned, on nine hits and striking out three for Faith Lutheran.

Camryn Hunkins and Elayna Quigley were both 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Palo Verde.

Class 3A

All four 3A games Monday ended via the run rule, with three of the four home teams getting wins.

Virgin Valley, the Desert League’s No. 1, beat Sunrise Mountain 19-4 in three innings as Evia Toone homered as part of a four-RBI day.

Boulder City, the Mountain League’s No. 1, whipped Desert Pines 16-0 in three innings; and Moapa Valley, the Desert League’s No. 2, scored 16 runs in the first inning and defeated Clark 18-1 in three innings.

Pahrump Valley earned a road win, beating SLAM Nevada, the Mountain League’s No. 2, 17-6 in six innings.

Virgin Valley hosts Pahrump Valley and Boulder City hosts Moapa Valley in winner’s bracket games Tuesday, and SLAM Nevada hosts Sunrise Mountain and Clark hosts Desert Pines in elimination games. All four games are set for 4 p.m.

Baseball

Class 5A

No. 1D Basic 3, No. 4M Desert Oasis 2 — At Basic, Tate Southisene singled to score Carl McCullough with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Wolves.

Chase Ditmar homered, and Ben Smith allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and struck out three in a complete-game effort for Basic.

Jordan Metzger pitched the distance for Desert Oasis, allowing three runs, two earned, on seven hits and striking out six in 6 2/3 innings.

Basic will host Faith Lutheran in a winner’s bracket game, and Desert Oasis will play at Centennial on Tuesday. Both games are set for 4 p.m.

No. 2M Faith Lutheran 12, No. 3D Centennial 2 (5) — At Faith Lutheran, Miller Durham hit two home runs, Brandon Swanson added one and the Crusaders won via the run rule.

Leo Uelman pitched the distance for Faith Lutheran, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and striking out four.

Joel Calderin doubled in both his at-bats to lead Centennial.

No. 1M Bishop Gorman 15, No. 4D Coronado 0 (4) — At Bishop Gorman, Aiden Pollock was 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs for Gorman.

Justin Crawford was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Gaels, and Lucas Boesen allowed two hits and struck out seven in three shutout innings.

Gorman will host Palo Verde in a winner’s bracket game, and Coronado will play at Liberty on Tuesday. Both games will begin at 4 p.m.

No. 2D Palo Verde 4, No. 3M Liberty 2 — At Palo Verde, Reese Lueck threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out 10 for the Panthers.

Tanner Johns was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to pace Palo Verde.

Konner Brown hit a two-run homer for Liberty.

Class 3A

Desert League champion Virgin Valley and Mountain League champion Boulder City won via the run rule, and all four home teams opened with victories.

Kyler Sudweeks was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs to lead Virgin Valley to a 13-3 win over Western in five innings. Izec Easter homered and drove in two to pace Boulder City to a 10-0 win over SLAM Nevada in five innings. Kyle McDaniel and Zackery Cuellar had three RBIs apiece to lift Pahrump Valley past Clark 8-1. Aidan Johnson threw a two-hit shutout in Moapa Valley’s 4-0 win over Eldorado.

Virgin Valley hosts Pahrump Valley and Boulder City hosts Moapa Valley in winner’s bracket games Tuesday, and Clark hosts Western and Eldorado hosts SLAM Nevada in elimination games. All four games are set for 4 p.m.

