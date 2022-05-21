81°F
Green Valley wins twice to claim Class 5A state softball title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2022 - 2:22 pm
 
Green Valley react after defeating Faith Lutheran 6-2 in a Class 5A state softball tournament g ...
Green Valley react after defeating Faith Lutheran 6-2 in a Class 5A state softball tournament game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and rallied past Douglas for a 8-2 victory and the Class 5A state softball championship Saturday at College of Southern Nevada.

The title is the Gators’ first in school history. Green Valley blanked Douglas 5-0 in the first game to force the decisive game.

Green Valley lost to Douglas 5-1 on Thursday, but the Gators fought through the losers bracket to win the title.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

