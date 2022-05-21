Green Valley wins twice to claim Class 5A state softball title

Green Valley scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and rallied past Douglas to win the Class 5A state softball championship Saturday at CSN.

Green Valley react after defeating Faith Lutheran 6-2 in a Class 5A state softball tournament game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and rallied past Douglas for a 8-2 victory and the Class 5A state softball championship Saturday at College of Southern Nevada.

The title is the Gators’ first in school history. Green Valley blanked Douglas 5-0 in the first game to force the decisive game.

Green Valley lost to Douglas 5-1 on Thursday, but the Gators fought through the losers bracket to win the title.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

