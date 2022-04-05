Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:
Baseball
Jordan Boman, Centennial — The senior was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in a 9-8 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Logan Smith, Centennial — The junior earned the win in relief by throwing five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out four in a 9-8 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Oscar Pena, Legacy — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-0 win over Tech.
Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows — The freshman was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored; earned the win by throwing six innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits and striking out six in a 3-1 win over Lake Mead.
Hamza Williams, Doral Academy — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, six RBIs and four runs scored in a 28-13 win over Mojave.
Michael Williams, Doral Academy — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with three doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 28-13 win over Mojave.
Softball
Jimena Barraza-Caro, Legacy — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with two triples, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 20-1 win over Bonanza.
Desiree Jefferson, Legacy — The senior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 20-1 win over Bonanza.
Riley Blake, Desert Oasis — The sophomore threw a nine-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and striking out nine in a 3-2 win over Green Valley.
Justine Dunaway, Liberty — The junior was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in a 7-2 win over Foothill.
Jenna Ortiz, The Meadows — The senior was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 21-1 win over Lake Mead.
Mya Schweisthal, SLAM Nevada — The freshman was 3-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored; threw a three-inning, two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in a 17-0 win over Valley.
Kendall Selitzky, Coronado — The sophomore threw a six-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out 12 in an 11-1 win over Basic.
Brooke Ventrelle, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs in an 11-3 win over Durango.
Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore threw a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Rancho.
Ashlyn Whipple, Arbor View — The senior was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 6-2 win over Palo Verde.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Centennial 9, Cimarron-Memorial 8 (8)
Doral Academy 28, Mojave 13 (4)
Legacy 11, Tech 0 (5)
The Meadows 3, Lake Mead 1
Shadow Ridge 20, Del Sol 0 (4)
Softball
Arbor View 6, Palo Verde 2
Bishop Gorman 11, Durango 3
Boulder City 7, Pahrump Valley 0
Coronado 11, Basic 1 (6)
Desert Oasis 3, Green Valley 2 (9)
Desert Pines 32, Eldorado 11
Faith Lutheran 8, Rancho 0
Las Vegas 16, Western 0 (3)
Legacy 20, Bonanza 1 (3)
Liberty 7, Foothill 2
The Meadows 21, Lake Mead 1 (4)
The Meadows 11, Lake Mead 3
Moapa Valley 12, Clark 4
SLAM Nevada 17, Valley 0 (3)
Tech 16, Cheyenne 0 (3)
Virgin Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0 (3)
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.