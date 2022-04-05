Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Jordan Boman, Centennial — The senior was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in a 9-8 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Logan Smith, Centennial — The junior earned the win in relief by throwing five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out four in a 9-8 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Oscar Pena, Legacy — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-0 win over Tech.

Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows — The freshman was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored; earned the win by throwing six innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits and striking out six in a 3-1 win over Lake Mead.

Hamza Williams, Doral Academy — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, six RBIs and four runs scored in a 28-13 win over Mojave.

Michael Williams, Doral Academy — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with three doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 28-13 win over Mojave.

Softball

Jimena Barraza-Caro, Legacy — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with two triples, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 20-1 win over Bonanza.

Desiree Jefferson, Legacy — The senior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 20-1 win over Bonanza.

Riley Blake, Desert Oasis — The sophomore threw a nine-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and striking out nine in a 3-2 win over Green Valley.

Justine Dunaway, Liberty — The junior was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in a 7-2 win over Foothill.

Jenna Ortiz, The Meadows — The senior was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 21-1 win over Lake Mead.

Mya Schweisthal, SLAM Nevada — The freshman was 3-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored; threw a three-inning, two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in a 17-0 win over Valley.

Kendall Selitzky, Coronado — The sophomore threw a six-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out 12 in an 11-1 win over Basic.

Brooke Ventrelle, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs in an 11-3 win over Durango.

Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore threw a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Rancho.

Ashlyn Whipple, Arbor View — The senior was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 6-2 win over Palo Verde.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Centennial 9, Cimarron-Memorial 8 (8)

Doral Academy 28, Mojave 13 (4)

Legacy 11, Tech 0 (5)

The Meadows 3, Lake Mead 1

Shadow Ridge 20, Del Sol 0 (4)

Softball

Arbor View 6, Palo Verde 2

Bishop Gorman 11, Durango 3

Boulder City 7, Pahrump Valley 0

Coronado 11, Basic 1 (6)

Desert Oasis 3, Green Valley 2 (9)

Desert Pines 32, Eldorado 11

Faith Lutheran 8, Rancho 0

Las Vegas 16, Western 0 (3)

Legacy 20, Bonanza 1 (3)

Liberty 7, Foothill 2

The Meadows 21, Lake Mead 1 (4)

The Meadows 11, Lake Mead 3

Moapa Valley 12, Clark 4

SLAM Nevada 17, Valley 0 (3)

Tech 16, Cheyenne 0 (3)

Virgin Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0 (3)

