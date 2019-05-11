Roundup: Abbie Evans helps Pirates clinch state berth

Abbie Evans belted a three-run home run in a seven-run sixth inning Friday that helped Moapa Valley’s softball team to a 12-5 win over Chaparral in the losers’ bracket final of the Class 3A Southern Region Tournament at Pahrump.

Sierra Bunker was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Emilie Barraza was 2-for-3 for the Pirates (22-7), who clinched a state tournament berth and will visit Pahrump (25-9) in the region final at noon Saturday.

Tatiana Love was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chaparral (17-9).

Chaparral 21, Mojave 7 — At Pahrump, winning pitcher Losa Laolagi was 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Cowboys routed the Rattlers in five innings in an elimination game.

Love was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Nicole Guzman-Coto was 2-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs for Chaparral.

Britnee Holman was 1-for-3 with a double for Mojave (12-8).

Class 2A Southern League

Lincoln County earned a berth in the Class 2A state tournament with a 5-1 win over Needles in the winners’ bracket final of the Southern League Tournament at Mountain View.

The Lynx (20-6) will face Needles (19-6-2) again at 10 a.m. Saturday in the league final.

Needles 22, The Meadows 17 — Imani Evans was 4-for-4 with a grand slam, four runs and five RBIs to help the Needles outslug The Meadows.

Paige Murch was 3-for-5 with a homer and a double, and Avion Jackson was 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for Needles.

Jenna Ortiz was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Hallie Monkarsh was 3-for-5 with three RBIs for The Meadows (13-12).

The Meadows 18, Laughlin 2 — At Mountain View, Anna Agrawal went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as the Mustangs routed the Cougars in a three-inning elimination game.

Grace Nemec was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Mercedes Moore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for The Meadows.

Samantha Sarinana was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Laughlin (11-17).

Class 1A Southern League

Taylor Higbee went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs to help Pahranagat Valley to a 13-2, five-inning win over host Indian Springs in the winners’ bracket final of the Class 1A Southern League Tournament.

Jessica Brede was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for the Panthers (22-2), who secured a berth in both the league final and next week’s state tournament and will face Tonopah (5-9-1) for the league crown at 10 a.m. Saturday at Indian Springs.

Mariah Zander spun a two-hitter and struck out seven for Pahranagat Valley.

Kamryn Perry was 1-for-3 with a run for Indian Springs (10-15).

Tonopah 23, Indian Springs 9 — At Indian Springs, Leah Blankenship went 1-for-2 with a double and four RBIs as the Muckers eliminated the Thunderbirds in a five-inning game.

Shelby Jones was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Tonopah.

Kamryn Perry was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Indian Springs.

Tonopah 18, Beaver Dam 11 — At Indian Springs, the Muckers built an 18-2 lead and held off the Diamondbacks (8-10) in an elimination game.