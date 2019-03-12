107°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Roundup: Allyson Rily leads Pahrump past Boulder City

March 11, 2019 - 8:53 pm
 

Allyson Rily was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and three RBIs on Monday to lead Pahrump Valley to a 14-10 softball win over visiting Boulder City.

Rily also was the winning pitcher, and Kareena Nelson was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Trojans.

Ryann Reese went 3-for-3 for Boulder City, and Paeton Carver was 3-for 4 for the Eagles.

Chaparral 17, Del Sol 10 — At Del Sol, A.J. Andrade went 4-for-5 with one RBI to help lift the Cowboys over the Dragons.

Losa Laolagi went the distance and struck out 10 to get the win.

Selena Erickson was 3-for-4 with one RBI for Del Sol, and teammate Valerie Perez went 3-for-4.

Moapa Valley 12, Western 0 — At Western, Abbie Evans was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs to help the Pirates to the five-inning win over the Warriors.

Kyra Larsen went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs for Moapa Valley. Emilie Barraza and Madilyn Fairchild combined on a one-hitter for the Pirates. Barraza struck out six in three hitless innings to get the win.

Mia Perez had Western’s hit.

Sunrise Mountain 14, Valley 6 — At Valley, Yazmin Sevilla went 2-for-3 with three runs scored as the Miners defeated the Vikings.

Valley’s Lily Mader went 2-for-2 with three walks, a run and one RBI.

Desert Oasis 15, Clark 0 — At Desert Oasis, Alexus Marquez fired a three-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts as the Diamondbacks beat the Chargers.

Paisley Garcia doubled twice, and Jazmyne Compehos had a triple for Desert Oasis. The game ended on a two-run double by Ashlyn Tuss that triggered the mercy rule.

SLAM Academy 16, Democracy Prep 1 — At SLAM Academy, Quincy Hickman was 2-for-3 with a run and four RBIs to help the Bulls rout the Blue Knights in three innings.

Lizette Valenciano went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for SLAM Academy, which scored nine runs in the first inning.

Taylor Fundaro allowed an unearned run on four hits to get the win.

Virgin Valley 11, Mojave 2 — At Mojave, the Bulldogs had 18 hits and rolled past the Rattlers.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.