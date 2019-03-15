104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Roundup: Liberty outlasts Arbor View in eight innings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2019 - 10:49 pm
 

Jessica Meza’s three-run double capped a four-run top of the eighth inning Thursday as Liberty’s softball team outlasted host Arbor View, 15-13.

Meza was 3-for-6 with five RBIs, and McKenzie Hamilton went 4-for-6 with four runs for Liberty. Shelby Carvalho was 3-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs for the Patriots.

Kylie Sharapan was 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs for Arbor View. Roxanne Ines and Makena Strong each went 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Aggies.

Legacy 4, Spring Valley 3 — At Legacy, Angel Ortiz went 3-for-3 to help the Longhorns edge the Grizzlies.

Desiree Jefferson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Jenna Stosich was 2-for-3 with a double and a run for Legacy.

Teegan Teal went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI, and Daniela Mejia was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Spring Valley.

Eldorado 20, Valley 10 — At Eldorado, Roshanda Stevens went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to help the Sundevils top the Vikings in six innings.

Kandace Parker was 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, and Adriana Romero went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for Eldorado.

Daphyne Weckworth-Dixon was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Leyla Alvarez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Valley.

Green Valley 16, Cimarron-Memorial 6 — At Cimarron, Katrina Ramos was 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs as the Gators routed the Spartans in six innings.

Landree Galvin was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Alicia Ortega also homered for Green Valley.

Tiarra Del Rosario was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Nicole Lopez was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Cimarron.

Tech 18, Canyon Springs 0 — At Tech, Alivia Parks spun a three-inning no-hitter and struck out four as the Roadrunners routed the Pioneers.

Emmily Wilson was 2-for-2 with an inside-the-park home run and a double, and Harlee Makue-Vasconcellos was 2-for-2 with a double for Tech.

Coronado 8, Adelanto (Calif.) 1 — At Torrance, California, Sydney Smith tossed a five-hitter to lead the Cougars by the Saints in the Torrance National Tournament.

Paige Sinicki was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Kaila Angel was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Coronado.

Grand Terrace (Calif.) 9, Coronado 1 — At Torrance, California, Jessica Hubbard spun a five-inning four-hitter and struck out 12 as the Titans downed the Cougars in the Torrance National Tournament.

Angel and Sinicki both went 1-for-2 with a double for Coronado.

Frontier (Calif.) 6, Foothill 0 — At Torrance, California, Hailey Adams tossed a two-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one, to lead the Titans by the Falcons in the Torrance National Tournament.

Ashlyn Cowdell was 1-for-1 for Foothill.

La Serna (Calif.) 5, Basic 1 — At Torrance, California, Kyra Sunga was 2-for-2 with two home runs and three RBIs to guide the Lancers by the Wolves in the Torrance National Tournament.

Jordyn Ebert was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Basic.

Westlake (Calif.) 8, Centennial 0 — At Torrance, California, Kylie Chung and Alexa Campbell combined on a five-inning no-hitter as the Warriors downed the Bulldogs in the Torrance National Tournament.

Lake Mead 21, Mountain View 3 — At Mountain View, the Eagles took advantage of 24 walks and two hit batsmen to rout the Saints in a two-inning game in the Spring Slam.

Lake Mead won without the benefit of a hit.

Anabell Agramon was 2-for-2 with a run for Mountain View.

Kick Off the Season tournament

Arbor View 10, Lehi (Utah) 2 — At Doc Romeo Park, Kaylea Patridge was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs to help the Aggies top the Pioneers in the Kick Off the Season tournament.

Trinity Brandon was 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and an RBI, and Hannah Hickstein went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for Arbor View.

Kayli Child was 2-for-2 for Lehi.

Aliso Niguel (Calif.) 10, Arbor View 4 — At Doc Romeo Park, Negasse Williams was 3-for-3 and scored three runs to lead the Wolverines over the Aggies in five innings.

Hickstein was 2-for-2 with a triple and a run, and Brandon was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Arbor View.

Desert Oasis 7, Taylorsville (Utah) 6 — At Doc Romeo Park, Amber Brocoff’s two-out single in the top of the seventh inning plated Yahirda Peregrina with the eventual winning run as the Diamondbacks edged the Warriors.

Desert Oasis trailed 6-5 entering the seventh, but scored the tying run when Meaghan McInerney raced home on a throwing error, setting the stage for Brocoff.

Peregrina was 3-for-3 with a run, and McInerney and Jaid Raval each went 2-for-3 and scored twice for Desert Oasis.

Desert Oasis 16, Arbor View JV 0 — At Doc Romeo Park, Cynthia Alvillar had two triples and four RBIs to lead the Diamondbacks to a five-inning win.

Holly Severance and Peregrina each had three hits for Desert Oasis.

Paisley Garcia spun a two-hitter and struck out three for the Diamondbacks.

Clovis (Calif.) 9, Bishop Gorman 2 — At Gorman, Taylor Johnson was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI to lead the Cougars by the Gaels in five innings.

Katelyn Hunter homered for Gorman.

Bishop Gorman 7, Damonte Ranch 2 — At Gorman, Hunter was 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead the Gaels by the Mustangs in four innings.

Lehi (Utah) 3, Desert Oasis 2 — At Doc Romeo Park, Kylie Takahashi had a two-run single in a three-run fifth inning that allowed the Pioneers to edge the Diamondbacks in a six-inning game.

McInerney had two run-scoring doubles, and Makayla Rickard was 2-for-3 for Desert Oasis.

Clovis (Calif.) 14, Faith Lutheran 0 — At Gorman, Allie Puente tossed a four-inning no-hitter and went 3-for-3 with three home runs and nine RBIs to lead the Cougars by the Crusaders.

Oaks Christian (Calif.) 9, Faith Lutheran 0 — At Gorman, Maya Brady was 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as the Lions topped the Crusaders in five innings.

Ellie Fried was 1-for-2 for Faith Lutheran, which was held to one hit by three Oaks Christian pitchers.

St. Anthony (Calif.) 12, Faith Lutheran 2 — At Gorman, Zaida Puni belted two home runs in a 12-run first inning as the Saints blitzed the Crusaders in four innings.

Kelsey Howryla was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Faith Lutheran.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.