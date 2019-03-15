Roundup: Liberty outlasts Arbor View in eight innings

Jessica Meza’s three-run double capped a four-run top of the eighth inning Thursday as Liberty’s softball team outlasted host Arbor View, 15-13.

Meza was 3-for-6 with five RBIs, and McKenzie Hamilton went 4-for-6 with four runs for Liberty. Shelby Carvalho was 3-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs for the Patriots.

Kylie Sharapan was 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs for Arbor View. Roxanne Ines and Makena Strong each went 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Aggies.

Legacy 4, Spring Valley 3 — At Legacy, Angel Ortiz went 3-for-3 to help the Longhorns edge the Grizzlies.

Desiree Jefferson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Jenna Stosich was 2-for-3 with a double and a run for Legacy.

Teegan Teal went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI, and Daniela Mejia was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Spring Valley.

Eldorado 20, Valley 10 — At Eldorado, Roshanda Stevens went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to help the Sundevils top the Vikings in six innings.

Kandace Parker was 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, and Adriana Romero went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for Eldorado.

Daphyne Weckworth-Dixon was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Leyla Alvarez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Valley.

Green Valley 16, Cimarron-Memorial 6 — At Cimarron, Katrina Ramos was 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs as the Gators routed the Spartans in six innings.

Landree Galvin was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Alicia Ortega also homered for Green Valley.

Tiarra Del Rosario was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Nicole Lopez was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Cimarron.

Tech 18, Canyon Springs 0 — At Tech, Alivia Parks spun a three-inning no-hitter and struck out four as the Roadrunners routed the Pioneers.

Emmily Wilson was 2-for-2 with an inside-the-park home run and a double, and Harlee Makue-Vasconcellos was 2-for-2 with a double for Tech.

Coronado 8, Adelanto (Calif.) 1 — At Torrance, California, Sydney Smith tossed a five-hitter to lead the Cougars by the Saints in the Torrance National Tournament.

Paige Sinicki was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Kaila Angel was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Coronado.

Grand Terrace (Calif.) 9, Coronado 1 — At Torrance, California, Jessica Hubbard spun a five-inning four-hitter and struck out 12 as the Titans downed the Cougars in the Torrance National Tournament.

Angel and Sinicki both went 1-for-2 with a double for Coronado.

Frontier (Calif.) 6, Foothill 0 — At Torrance, California, Hailey Adams tossed a two-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one, to lead the Titans by the Falcons in the Torrance National Tournament.

Ashlyn Cowdell was 1-for-1 for Foothill.

La Serna (Calif.) 5, Basic 1 — At Torrance, California, Kyra Sunga was 2-for-2 with two home runs and three RBIs to guide the Lancers by the Wolves in the Torrance National Tournament.

Jordyn Ebert was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Basic.

Westlake (Calif.) 8, Centennial 0 — At Torrance, California, Kylie Chung and Alexa Campbell combined on a five-inning no-hitter as the Warriors downed the Bulldogs in the Torrance National Tournament.

Lake Mead 21, Mountain View 3 — At Mountain View, the Eagles took advantage of 24 walks and two hit batsmen to rout the Saints in a two-inning game in the Spring Slam.

Lake Mead won without the benefit of a hit.

Anabell Agramon was 2-for-2 with a run for Mountain View.

Kick Off the Season tournament

Arbor View 10, Lehi (Utah) 2 — At Doc Romeo Park, Kaylea Patridge was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs to help the Aggies top the Pioneers in the Kick Off the Season tournament.

Trinity Brandon was 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and an RBI, and Hannah Hickstein went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for Arbor View.

Kayli Child was 2-for-2 for Lehi.

Aliso Niguel (Calif.) 10, Arbor View 4 — At Doc Romeo Park, Negasse Williams was 3-for-3 and scored three runs to lead the Wolverines over the Aggies in five innings.

Hickstein was 2-for-2 with a triple and a run, and Brandon was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Arbor View.

Desert Oasis 7, Taylorsville (Utah) 6 — At Doc Romeo Park, Amber Brocoff’s two-out single in the top of the seventh inning plated Yahirda Peregrina with the eventual winning run as the Diamondbacks edged the Warriors.

Desert Oasis trailed 6-5 entering the seventh, but scored the tying run when Meaghan McInerney raced home on a throwing error, setting the stage for Brocoff.

Peregrina was 3-for-3 with a run, and McInerney and Jaid Raval each went 2-for-3 and scored twice for Desert Oasis.

Desert Oasis 16, Arbor View JV 0 — At Doc Romeo Park, Cynthia Alvillar had two triples and four RBIs to lead the Diamondbacks to a five-inning win.

Holly Severance and Peregrina each had three hits for Desert Oasis.

Paisley Garcia spun a two-hitter and struck out three for the Diamondbacks.

Clovis (Calif.) 9, Bishop Gorman 2 — At Gorman, Taylor Johnson was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI to lead the Cougars by the Gaels in five innings.

Katelyn Hunter homered for Gorman.

Bishop Gorman 7, Damonte Ranch 2 — At Gorman, Hunter was 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead the Gaels by the Mustangs in four innings.

Lehi (Utah) 3, Desert Oasis 2 — At Doc Romeo Park, Kylie Takahashi had a two-run single in a three-run fifth inning that allowed the Pioneers to edge the Diamondbacks in a six-inning game.

McInerney had two run-scoring doubles, and Makayla Rickard was 2-for-3 for Desert Oasis.

Clovis (Calif.) 14, Faith Lutheran 0 — At Gorman, Allie Puente tossed a four-inning no-hitter and went 3-for-3 with three home runs and nine RBIs to lead the Cougars by the Crusaders.

Oaks Christian (Calif.) 9, Faith Lutheran 0 — At Gorman, Maya Brady was 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as the Lions topped the Crusaders in five innings.

Ellie Fried was 1-for-2 for Faith Lutheran, which was held to one hit by three Oaks Christian pitchers.

St. Anthony (Calif.) 12, Faith Lutheran 2 — At Gorman, Zaida Puni belted two home runs in a 12-run first inning as the Saints blitzed the Crusaders in four innings.

Kelsey Howryla was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Faith Lutheran.