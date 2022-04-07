Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Green Valley’s Liliana Esparza is shown Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Asa Briggs, Tech — The freshman threw a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a 7-0 win over Western.

Thomas Crafard, Durango — The senior was 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-1 win over The Meadows.

Bowe Farmer, Lake Mead — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in a 7-2 win over Indian Springs.

Nathan Fennema, Lake Mead — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a run scored and got the win by throwing five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out nine in a 7-2 win over Indian Springs.

Eric Millian, Desert Pines — The sophomore was 1-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on two hits and striking out seven in a 12-4 win over Mojave.

Softball

Charelle Aki, Sierra Vista — The junior was 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored in an 8-7 win over Liberty.

Liliana Esparza, Green Valley — The freshman was 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored and threw a five-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out three in a 13-3 win over Rancho.

Bailey Fore, Lake Mead — The freshman was 4-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-6 win over Indian Springs.

Taylor Hernandez, Bonanza — The freshman threw a six-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs on nine hits and striking out 11 in a 12-2 win over Western.

Melanie Hughes, Basic — The freshman threw a one-hit shutout with one strikeout in a 1-0 win over Faith Lutheran.

Destinee Jefferson, Legacy — The senior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out two in a 2-1 win over Tech.

Madison Lucero, Centennial — The senior threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on four hits and striking out nine in a 3-1 win over Coronado.

Ashley McMahon, Durango — The junior was 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-11 win over Las Vegas.

Alivia Parks, Tech — The senior threw a 6 2/3-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out five in a 2-1 loss to Legacy.

Caitlin Pierce, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-0 win over Cheyenne.

Jordyn Ramos, Centennial — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored in a 3-1 win over Coronado.

Madeline Reed, Arbor View — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in an 8-7 win over Shadow Ridge.

Mya Schweisthal, SLAM Nevada — The freshman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored and threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Desert Pines.

Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore threw a six-inning complete game, allowing no earned runs on two hits and striking out eight in a 1-0 loss to Basic.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 6, The First Academy (Fla.) 3

Bonanza 18, Doral Academy 3 (3)

Desert Pines 12, Mojave 4

Durango 12, The Meadows 1 (5)

Lake Mead 7, Indian Springs 2

Tech 7, Western 0

Softball

Arbor View 8, Shadow Ridge 7

Basic 1, Faith Lutheran 0

Bishop Gorman 17, Cheyenne 0 (3)

Bonanza 12, Western 2 (6)

Boulder City 20, Valley 3 (4)

Canyon Springs 38, Clark 22 (5)

Centennial 3, Coronado 1

Durango 14, Las Vegas 11

Green Valley 13, Rancho 3 (5)

Lake Mead 16, Indian Springs 6 (5)

Legacy 2, Tech 1

Mater East 17, Mountain View 9

Sierra Vista 8, Liberty 7 (8)

SLAM Nevada 10, Desert Pines 0 (5)

Virgin Valley 14, Sunrise Mountain 0

