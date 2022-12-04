Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Bishop Gorman's Mark Lapko is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

The Meadows' Kiran Reddy is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Palo Verde's Nikola Dobrijevic is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Palo Verde's Bronson DeSisto is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Silverado's Will Cox is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Silverado's Tyler Rose is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Silverado's Nathan Rose is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Sam Fouse is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Nolan Dubay is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Palo Verde coach Tyler Marchant is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

First Team

Will Cox, Silverado — He won the Class 4A state doubles title with doubles partner Tyler Rose.

Bronson DeSisto, Palo Verde — He finished third in the Class 5A Southern Region and state singles tournaments.

Nikola Dobrijevic, Palo Verde — He finished runner-up in the Class 5A Southern Region and state singles tournaments.

Nolan Dubay, Faith Lutheran — He won the Class 5A state doubles title and finished runner-up at the Southern Region tournament with doubles partner Sam Fouse.

Sam Fouse, Faith Lutheran — He won the Class 5A state doubles title and finished runner-up at the Southern Region tournament with doubles partner Dubay.

Mark Lapko, Bishop Gorman — He won the Class 5A Southern Region and state singles tournament championships.

Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge — He finished second in the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Kiran Reddy, The Meadows — He won the Class 3A Southern Region singles title and finished runner-up at state.

Nathan Rose, Silverado — He won the Class 4A state singles championship.

Tyler Rose, Silverado — He won the Class 4A state doubles title with doubles partner Cox.

Coach of the Year

Tyler Marchant, Palo Verde — He guided the Panthers to Class 5A Southern Region and state team championships.

Second Team

Chris Andre, Palo Verde — He won the Class 5A Southern Region doubles title and finished third at state with doubles partner Jonas Santos.

Phillippe Kosyagin, The Meadows — He won the Class 3A state doubles Southern Region and state championships with doubles partner Alberto Pereira.

Jason Mersereau, Shadow Ridge — He finished runner-up in the Class 4A state doubles tournament with doubles partner Kaden Moya.

Jason Michel, Coronado — He finished second in the Class 5A state doubles tournament and finished third at the Southern Region tournament with doubles partner Jack Wohlwend.

Kaden Moya, Shadow Ridge — He finished runner-up in the Class 4A state doubles tournament with Mersereau.

Alberto Pereira, The Meadows — He won the Class 3A state doubles Southern Region and state championships with Kosyagin.

Sam Roe, Shadow Ridge — He finished third in the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Jonas Santos, Palo Verde — He won the Class 5A Southern Region doubles title and finished third at state with Andre.

Christopher Stewart, The Meadows — He finished runner-up at Class 3A Southern Region singles tournament and third at state.

Jack Wohlwend, Coronado — He finished second in the Class 5A state doubles tournament and finished third at the Southern Region tournament with Michel.

Honorable Mentions

Diego Alonzo, Spring Valley

Luke Anderson, Centennial

Sam Chenn, Clark

Shonn Chenn, Clark

Luke Hansen, Spring Valley

Bridger Johnson, Shadow Ridge

Grant Lee, Coronado

Tyler Lemmel, Boulder City

Filip Matejic, Green Valley

Ike Pappas, Boulder City

Andrew Stout, Shadow Ridge

Zachary Stout, Shadow Ridge

Thomas Taylor, Centennial

