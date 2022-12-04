2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team
Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.
First Team
Will Cox, Silverado — He won the Class 4A state doubles title with doubles partner Tyler Rose.
Bronson DeSisto, Palo Verde — He finished third in the Class 5A Southern Region and state singles tournaments.
Nikola Dobrijevic, Palo Verde — He finished runner-up in the Class 5A Southern Region and state singles tournaments.
Nolan Dubay, Faith Lutheran — He won the Class 5A state doubles title and finished runner-up at the Southern Region tournament with doubles partner Sam Fouse.
Sam Fouse, Faith Lutheran — He won the Class 5A state doubles title and finished runner-up at the Southern Region tournament with doubles partner Dubay.
Mark Lapko, Bishop Gorman — He won the Class 5A Southern Region and state singles tournament championships.
Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge — He finished second in the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Kiran Reddy, The Meadows — He won the Class 3A Southern Region singles title and finished runner-up at state.
Nathan Rose, Silverado — He won the Class 4A state singles championship.
Tyler Rose, Silverado — He won the Class 4A state doubles title with doubles partner Cox.
Coach of the Year
Tyler Marchant, Palo Verde — He guided the Panthers to Class 5A Southern Region and state team championships.
Second Team
Chris Andre, Palo Verde — He won the Class 5A Southern Region doubles title and finished third at state with doubles partner Jonas Santos.
Phillippe Kosyagin, The Meadows — He won the Class 3A state doubles Southern Region and state championships with doubles partner Alberto Pereira.
Jason Mersereau, Shadow Ridge — He finished runner-up in the Class 4A state doubles tournament with doubles partner Kaden Moya.
Jason Michel, Coronado — He finished second in the Class 5A state doubles tournament and finished third at the Southern Region tournament with doubles partner Jack Wohlwend.
Kaden Moya, Shadow Ridge — He finished runner-up in the Class 4A state doubles tournament with Mersereau.
Alberto Pereira, The Meadows — He won the Class 3A state doubles Southern Region and state championships with Kosyagin.
Sam Roe, Shadow Ridge — He finished third in the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Jonas Santos, Palo Verde — He won the Class 5A Southern Region doubles title and finished third at state with Andre.
Christopher Stewart, The Meadows — He finished runner-up at Class 3A Southern Region singles tournament and third at state.
Jack Wohlwend, Coronado — He finished second in the Class 5A state doubles tournament and finished third at the Southern Region tournament with Michel.
Honorable Mentions
Diego Alonzo, Spring Valley
Luke Anderson, Centennial
Sam Chenn, Clark
Shonn Chenn, Clark
Luke Hansen, Spring Valley
Bridger Johnson, Shadow Ridge
Grant Lee, Coronado
Tyler Lemmel, Boulder City
Filip Matejic, Green Valley
Ike Pappas, Boulder City
Andrew Stout, Shadow Ridge
Zachary Stout, Shadow Ridge
Thomas Taylor, Centennial
