Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Bishop Gorman's Mark Lapko is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Palo Verde's Bronson DeSisto is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Palo Verde's Nikola Dobrijevic is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Palo Verde's Balin Gupta is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Palo Verde's Rohan Gupta is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Sam Fouse is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Palo Verde coach Tyler Marchant is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Silverado's Tyler Rose is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Clark's Sanjeev Chundu is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Clark's Pharrell Redmond is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

First Team

Sanjeev Chundu, Clark — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Pharrell Redmond.

Bronson DeSisto, Palo Verde — Finished third in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament and helped the Panthers to the team state title.

Nikola Dobrijevic, Palo Verde — Finished fourth in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament and helped the Panthers to the team state title.

Sam Fouse, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.

Rohan Gupta, Palo Verde — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Balin Gupta and helped the Panthers to the team state title.

Balin Gupta, Palo Verde — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Rohan Gupta and helped the Panthers to the team state title.

Mark Lapko, Bishop Gorman — Won the Class 5A singles individual state title.

Pharrell Redmond, Clark — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Sanjeev Chundu.

Tyler Rose, Silverado — Won the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state titles.

Thomas Taylor, Centennial — Finished second in the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.

Coach of the Year

Tyler Marchant, Palo Verde — Guided the Panthers to their second straight Class 5A team state title.

Second Team

Beckham Butler, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Nolan Dubay.

Nolan Dubay, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Beckham Butler.

Ido Goren, The Adelson School — Won the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state titles.

Aidan Johnson, Moapa Valley — Won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Braden Leavitt.

Braden Leavitt, Moapa Valley — Won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Aidan Johnson.

Grant Lee, Coronado — Finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner David Raiter and helped the Cougars reach 5A team state title match.

David Raiter, Coronado — Finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Grant Lee and helped the Cougars reach 5A team state title match.

Ryan Roxarzade, The Adelson School – Finished second in the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.

Killian Seip, The Meadows — Won the Class 4A Southern Region doubles individual title with partner Ryan Zahri and finished second in the state tournament.

Ryan Zahri, The Meadows — Won the Class 4A Southern Region doubles individual title with partner Killian Seip and finished second in the state tournament.

Honorable Mention

Carson Alder, Boulder City

Dillon Barborka, Sierra Vista

Keaton Bryan, Palo Verde

Matthew Cacuci, The Meadows

Brady Coates, Palo Verde

Crew Dalton, Foothill

Kia Feng, Coronado

Luca Feng, Coronado

Andrew Gardner, Centennial

Jacob Gardner, Coronado

Sam Gastaldo, Faith Lutheran

Matthew Maddox, The Meadows

Max Menard, Coronado

Carson Morris, Foothill

Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge

Zack Nemec, The Meadows

Ike Pappas, Boulder City

Roman Rose, Boulder City

Chandler Shamo, Boulder City

Steven Tian, The Meadows

Kellen Vermeys, Coronado

Josh Wagner, Centennial

