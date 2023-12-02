2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team
Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.
First Team
Sanjeev Chundu, Clark — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Pharrell Redmond.
Bronson DeSisto, Palo Verde — Finished third in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament and helped the Panthers to the team state title.
Nikola Dobrijevic, Palo Verde — Finished fourth in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament and helped the Panthers to the team state title.
Sam Fouse, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.
Rohan Gupta, Palo Verde — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Balin Gupta and helped the Panthers to the team state title.
Balin Gupta, Palo Verde — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Rohan Gupta and helped the Panthers to the team state title.
Mark Lapko, Bishop Gorman — Won the Class 5A singles individual state title.
Pharrell Redmond, Clark — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Sanjeev Chundu.
Tyler Rose, Silverado — Won the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state titles.
Thomas Taylor, Centennial — Finished second in the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.
Coach of the Year
Tyler Marchant, Palo Verde — Guided the Panthers to their second straight Class 5A team state title.
Second Team
Beckham Butler, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Nolan Dubay.
Nolan Dubay, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Beckham Butler.
Ido Goren, The Adelson School — Won the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state titles.
Aidan Johnson, Moapa Valley — Won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Braden Leavitt.
Braden Leavitt, Moapa Valley — Won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Aidan Johnson.
Grant Lee, Coronado — Finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner David Raiter and helped the Cougars reach 5A team state title match.
David Raiter, Coronado — Finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Grant Lee and helped the Cougars reach 5A team state title match.
Ryan Roxarzade, The Adelson School – Finished second in the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.
Killian Seip, The Meadows — Won the Class 4A Southern Region doubles individual title with partner Ryan Zahri and finished second in the state tournament.
Ryan Zahri, The Meadows — Won the Class 4A Southern Region doubles individual title with partner Killian Seip and finished second in the state tournament.
Honorable Mention
Carson Alder, Boulder City
Dillon Barborka, Sierra Vista
Keaton Bryan, Palo Verde
Matthew Cacuci, The Meadows
Brady Coates, Palo Verde
Crew Dalton, Foothill
Kia Feng, Coronado
Luca Feng, Coronado
Andrew Gardner, Centennial
Jacob Gardner, Coronado
Sam Gastaldo, Faith Lutheran
Matthew Maddox, The Meadows
Max Menard, Coronado
Carson Morris, Foothill
Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge
Zack Nemec, The Meadows
Ike Pappas, Boulder City
Roman Rose, Boulder City
Chandler Shamo, Boulder City
Steven Tian, The Meadows
Kellen Vermeys, Coronado
Josh Wagner, Centennial
