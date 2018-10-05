104°F
Boys Tennis

Roundup: Bonanza moves into Mountain final, earns berth at state

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 8:35 pm
 

Chase Kasday and Blake Kasday each went 3-0 in singles on Thursday to help the Bonanza boys tennis team earn an 11-7 home win over Faith Lutheran in the Mountain Region semifinals.

With the victory, the Bengals earned their first state-tournament berth since 2008.

Under the new state tournament format, both the region champion and runner-up qualify for state. The Bengals play Palo Verde (15-0) in the region title game at 1 p.m. Friday at Durango.

Palo Verde 11, Arbor View 7 — At Palo Verde, the Panthers defeated the Aggies to move into the championship match.

Arbor View finished (12-4).

Desert Region

Coronado 10, Desert Oasis 9 — At Coronado, the doubles teams of Ethan Quandt and Jonah Blake, and Akhil Mohan and Colin Peltier each went 3-0 to lead the Cougars past the Diamondbacks in the Desert Region semifinals.

Coronado won the tiebreaker, 4-2. The Cougars (13-1) play Clark (14-0) in the region title match at 1 p.m. on Friday at Liberty.

Both Coronado and Clark have earned berths at state.

Desert Oasis finished 9-6.

Clark 16, Liberty 2 — At Clark, the Chargers rolled past the Patriots in the Desert Region semifinals.

Liberty finished 10-5.

