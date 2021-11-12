Here is the 2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

Palo Verde's Cambell Ricci accepts a state title medal alongside Paisha Douglas for winning the girls doubles class 5A championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

First team

Jessica Bernales, Palo Verde — She finished second at regionals, but didn’t drop a set in claiming the Class 5A state singles championship.

McKenna Demarce, Desert Oasis — She paired with Natalie Walsh to finish second in the regional tournament and Class 5A state tournament.

Paisha Douglas, Palo Verde — She paired with Cambell Ricci to win the regional tournament and the Class 5A state doubles championship.

Carmela Garcia-Rubio, Basic — The Class 4A state singles champion didn’t drop more than four games in any of her five matches at the state tournament.

Caroline Lemcke, Palo Verde — The 2019 Class 4A state singles runner-up was the top player on the Panthers’ state championship winning team.

Cambell Ricci, Palo Verde — She paired with Paisha Douglas to win the regional tournament and the Class 5A state doubles championship.

Kennedy Robinson, Liberty — The Class 5A Southern Region singles champion finished third at the state tournament.

Venus Tang, Palo Verde — She reached the semifinals of the Class 5A Southern Region singles tournament and finished fourth at the state tournament.

Arianna Van Houweling, Faith Lutheran — The Class 5A singles state runner-up finished third in the regional tournament.

Natalie Walsh, Desert Oasis — She paired with McKenna Demarce to finish second in the regional tournament and Class 5A state tournament.

Coach of the year

Tyler Marchant, Palo Verde — He guided the Panthers to an undefeated season and the Class 5A team championship. Palo Verde also won the state girls singles and doubles titles.

Second team

Irene Cho, Sierra Vista — The No. 4 seed in the Class 4A state tournament reached the championship match before finishing second.

Madison Clark, Doral Academy — She paired with Ruth Robinson to finish as the Class 4A state doubles runner-up.

Hudson Hawkins, Silverado — The No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state tournament didn’t drop a game in reaching the semifinals before withdrawing.

Annette Hernandez, Clark — The No. 5 seed from the Class 5A Southern Region reached the state quarterfinals.

Kelliya Keodara, Sierra Vista — She paired with Claudia Murdasanu to win the Class 4A state doubles tournament without dropping more than three games in any of their five matches.

Mandalay Labarre, Palo Verde — She paired with Roxy Okano to finish third at the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and the state tournament.

Claudia Murdasanu, Sierra Vista — She paired with Kelliya Keodara to win the Class 4A state doubles tournament without dropping more than three games in any of their five matches.

Roxy Okano, Palo Verde — She paired with Mandalay Labarre to finish third at the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and state tournament.

Ruth Robison, Doral Academy — She paired with Madison Clark to finish as the Class 4A state doubles runner-up.

Sophia Yang, The Meadows — The Class 3A state singles champion dropped only four games in three matches at the state tournament.

Honorable mention

Katrina Barney, Shadow Ridge

Lily Battistone, Basic

Katherine Chau, The Meadows

Eleni Ciulla, Faith Lutheran

Reggi Gibbs, Boulder City

Veena Kittsuamy, The Meadows

Lia Martinez, Spring Valley

Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge

Sydney Osburn, Coronado

Miranda Paek, The Meadows

Natalie Pettersson, Coronado

Nishelle Phansalkar-Michalik, The Meadows

Rachel Roxarzade, The Meadows

Summer Van Houweling, Faith Lutheran

Beverly Wang, The Meadows