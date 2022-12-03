2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team
Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
First Team
Jeslyn Cho, Sierra Vista — She won the Class 4A state doubles championship with doubles partner Kelliya Keodara.
Mia Jevtic, Coronado — She finished second at both the Class 5A Southern Region and state doubles tournaments with doubles partner Natalie Pettersson.
Kelliya Keodara, Sierra Vista — She won the Class 4A state doubles championship with doubles partner Cho.
Mandalay LaBarre, Palo Verde — She won the Class 5A Southern Region and state doubles championships with doubles partner Campbell Ricci.
Caroline Lemcke, Palo Verde — She won the Class 5A state and Southern Region singles tournament championship.
Natalie Pettersson, Coronado — She finished second at both the Class 5A Southern Region and state doubles tournaments with doubles partner Jevtic.
Campbell Ricci, Palo Verde — She won the Class 5A Southern Region and state doubles championships with doubles partner LaBarre.
Kennedy Robinson, Liberty — She finished runner-up at both the Class 5A state and Southern Region singles tournament.
Darcy Shore, Spring Valley — She won the Class 4A state singles tournament championship.
Sophia Yang, The Meadows — She won the Class 3A Southern Region and state singles tournament championships.
Coach of the Year
Tyler Marchant, Palo Verde — He guided the Panthers to Class 5A Southern Region and state team championships. Palo Verde also swept the singles and doubles championships at the Southern Region and state tournament.
Second Team
Elle Bekhor, The Meadows — She finished second at the Class 3A Southern Region and state doubles tournaments with doubles partner Elizabeth Donaldson.
Madisen Clark, Doral Academy — She finished runner-up in the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Elizabeth Donaldson, The Meadows — She finished second at the Class 3A Southern Region and state doubles tournaments with doubles partner Behkor.
Lindsey McIntosh, Shadow Ridge — She finished second in the Class 4A state doubles tournament with doubles partner Ava Stosich.
Sophia Monev, Arbor View — She finished fourth in the Class 5A Southern Region singles tournament and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Miranda Paek, The Meadows — She won the Class 3A Southern Region and state doubles championships with doubles partner Beverly Wang.
Lenja Seipel, Doral Academy — She finished third in the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Ava Stosich Shadow Ridge — She finished second in the Class 4A state doubles tournament with McIntosh.
Venus Tang, Palo Verde — She finished third in the Class 5A Southern Region and state singles tournaments.
Beverly Wang, The Meadows — She won the Class 3A Southern Region and state doubles championships with doubles partner Paek.
Honorable Mention
Jana Adzhemyan, Spring Valley
Sophia Baldi, Bishop Gorman
Katherine Chau, The Meadows
Mekenzy Clark, Doral Academy
Izzy Elrington, Spring Valley
Lauren Michaels, Bishop Gorman
Sakura Gastaldo, Faith Lutheran
Lina Namkung, Faith Lutheran
Taylor Nelson, Faith Lutheran
Maryn Ryan, Faith Lutheran
Taryn Toomer, Faith Lutheran
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.