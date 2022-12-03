Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

Palo Verde's Caroline Lemcke is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

Palo Verde's Mandalay LaBarre is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

Palo Verde's Campbell Ricci is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

Sierra Vista's Kelliya Keodara is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

Sierra Vista's Jeslyn Cho is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

Coronado's Mia Jevtic is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

Coronado's Natalie Pettersson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

Liberty's Kennedy Robinson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

The Meadows' Sophia Yang is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

Spring Valley's Darcy Shore is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

Palo Verde's Tyler Marchant is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

First Team

Jeslyn Cho, Sierra Vista — She won the Class 4A state doubles championship with doubles partner Kelliya Keodara.

Mia Jevtic, Coronado — She finished second at both the Class 5A Southern Region and state doubles tournaments with doubles partner Natalie Pettersson.

Kelliya Keodara, Sierra Vista — She won the Class 4A state doubles championship with doubles partner Cho.

Mandalay LaBarre, Palo Verde — She won the Class 5A Southern Region and state doubles championships with doubles partner Campbell Ricci.

Caroline Lemcke, Palo Verde — She won the Class 5A state and Southern Region singles tournament championship.

Natalie Pettersson, Coronado — She finished second at both the Class 5A Southern Region and state doubles tournaments with doubles partner Jevtic.

Campbell Ricci, Palo Verde — She won the Class 5A Southern Region and state doubles championships with doubles partner LaBarre.

Kennedy Robinson, Liberty — She finished runner-up at both the Class 5A state and Southern Region singles tournament.

Darcy Shore, Spring Valley — She won the Class 4A state singles tournament championship.

Sophia Yang, The Meadows — She won the Class 3A Southern Region and state singles tournament championships.

Coach of the Year

Tyler Marchant, Palo Verde — He guided the Panthers to Class 5A Southern Region and state team championships. Palo Verde also swept the singles and doubles championships at the Southern Region and state tournament.

Second Team

Elle Bekhor, The Meadows — She finished second at the Class 3A Southern Region and state doubles tournaments with doubles partner Elizabeth Donaldson.

Madisen Clark, Doral Academy — She finished runner-up in the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Elizabeth Donaldson, The Meadows — She finished second at the Class 3A Southern Region and state doubles tournaments with doubles partner Behkor.

Lindsey McIntosh, Shadow Ridge — She finished second in the Class 4A state doubles tournament with doubles partner Ava Stosich.

Sophia Monev, Arbor View — She finished fourth in the Class 5A Southern Region singles tournament and advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Miranda Paek, The Meadows — She won the Class 3A Southern Region and state doubles championships with doubles partner Beverly Wang.

Lenja Seipel, Doral Academy — She finished third in the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Ava Stosich Shadow Ridge — She finished second in the Class 4A state doubles tournament with McIntosh.

Venus Tang, Palo Verde — She finished third in the Class 5A Southern Region and state singles tournaments.

Beverly Wang, The Meadows — She won the Class 3A Southern Region and state doubles championships with doubles partner Paek.

Honorable Mention

Jana Adzhemyan, Spring Valley

Sophia Baldi, Bishop Gorman

Katherine Chau, The Meadows

Mekenzy Clark, Doral Academy

Izzy Elrington, Spring Valley

Lauren Michaels, Bishop Gorman

Sakura Gastaldo, Faith Lutheran

Lina Namkung, Faith Lutheran

Taylor Nelson, Faith Lutheran

Maryn Ryan, Faith Lutheran

Taryn Toomer, Faith Lutheran

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.