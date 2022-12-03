59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Girls Tennis

2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2022 - 4:26 pm
 
Palo Verde's Caroline Lemcke is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Palo Verde's Caroline Lemcke is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Palo Verde's Mandalay LaBarre is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis ...
Palo Verde's Mandalay LaBarre is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Palo Verde's Campbell Ricci is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Palo Verde's Campbell Ricci is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Sierra Vista's Kelliya Keodara is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tenni ...
Sierra Vista's Kelliya Keodara is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Sierra Vista's Jeslyn Cho is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Sierra Vista's Jeslyn Cho is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Coronado's Mia Jevtic is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Coronado's Mia Jevtic is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Coronado's Natalie Pettersson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis ...
Coronado's Natalie Pettersson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Liberty's Kennedy Robinson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Liberty's Kennedy Robinson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
The Meadows' Sophia Yang is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
The Meadows' Sophia Yang is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Spring Valley's Darcy Shore is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Spring Valley's Darcy Shore is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Palo Verde's Tyler Marchant is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada gi ...
Palo Verde's Tyler Marchant is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

First Team

Jeslyn Cho, Sierra Vista — She won the Class 4A state doubles championship with doubles partner Kelliya Keodara.

Mia Jevtic, Coronado — She finished second at both the Class 5A Southern Region and state doubles tournaments with doubles partner Natalie Pettersson.

Kelliya Keodara, Sierra Vista — She won the Class 4A state doubles championship with doubles partner Cho.

Mandalay LaBarre, Palo Verde — She won the Class 5A Southern Region and state doubles championships with doubles partner Campbell Ricci.

Caroline Lemcke, Palo Verde — She won the Class 5A state and Southern Region singles tournament championship.

Natalie Pettersson, Coronado — She finished second at both the Class 5A Southern Region and state doubles tournaments with doubles partner Jevtic.

Campbell Ricci, Palo Verde — She won the Class 5A Southern Region and state doubles championships with doubles partner LaBarre.

Kennedy Robinson, Liberty — She finished runner-up at both the Class 5A state and Southern Region singles tournament.

Darcy Shore, Spring Valley — She won the Class 4A state singles tournament championship.

Sophia Yang, The Meadows — She won the Class 3A Southern Region and state singles tournament championships.

Coach of the Year

Tyler Marchant, Palo Verde — He guided the Panthers to Class 5A Southern Region and state team championships. Palo Verde also swept the singles and doubles championships at the Southern Region and state tournament.

Second Team

Elle Bekhor, The Meadows — She finished second at the Class 3A Southern Region and state doubles tournaments with doubles partner Elizabeth Donaldson.

Madisen Clark, Doral Academy — She finished runner-up in the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Elizabeth Donaldson, The Meadows — She finished second at the Class 3A Southern Region and state doubles tournaments with doubles partner Behkor.

Lindsey McIntosh, Shadow Ridge — She finished second in the Class 4A state doubles tournament with doubles partner Ava Stosich.

Sophia Monev, Arbor View — She finished fourth in the Class 5A Southern Region singles tournament and advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Miranda Paek, The Meadows — She won the Class 3A Southern Region and state doubles championships with doubles partner Beverly Wang.

Lenja Seipel, Doral Academy — She finished third in the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Ava Stosich Shadow Ridge — She finished second in the Class 4A state doubles tournament with McIntosh.

Venus Tang, Palo Verde — She finished third in the Class 5A Southern Region and state singles tournaments.

Beverly Wang, The Meadows — She won the Class 3A Southern Region and state doubles championships with doubles partner Paek.

Honorable Mention

Jana Adzhemyan, Spring Valley

Sophia Baldi, Bishop Gorman

Katherine Chau, The Meadows

Mekenzy Clark, Doral Academy

Izzy Elrington, Spring Valley

Lauren Michaels, Bishop Gorman

Sakura Gastaldo, Faith Lutheran

Lina Namkung, Faith Lutheran

Taylor Nelson, Faith Lutheran

Maryn Ryan, Faith Lutheran

Taryn Toomer, Faith Lutheran

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
2
Spring Valley outlasts Las Vegas in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Spring Valley outlasts Las Vegas in girls basketball — PHOTOS
3
Longtime Centennial girls coach wins 1st game leading boys — PHOTOS
Longtime Centennial girls coach wins 1st game leading boys — PHOTOS
4
Proposed NIAA realignment would impact several schools
Proposed NIAA realignment would impact several schools
5
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Axel Botticelli will try to help Palo Verde to a Class 4A state tennis title.
2019 State Tennis Tournament Glances
RJ

Here are the schedules and results (when available) for the 2019 Nevada state tennis tournaments.

Clark junior Audrey Boch-Collins serves during a dual match at Green Valley High School Wedn ...
2018 Girls Tennis Honors
RJ

Here are the all-region girls tennis teams, as selected by coaches

(Thinkstock)
Clark’s Audrey-Boch Collins claims third consecutive singles crown
By Robert Perea Special / RJ

Audrey Boch-Collins, a junior from Clark, defeated Madison Smith of Coronado 6-0, 6-1 in the 4A girls state championship match at Bishop Manogue to become only the second girl in state history to win three individual state championships in singles.