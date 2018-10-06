Coronado, The Meadows clinch region titles; Mountain Region match suspended
Coronado and The Meadows’ girls tennis teams clinched region titles on Friday, but the Mountain Region championship match was suspended due to darkness.
Coronado’s girls tennis team carried a 29-match winning streak into the Desert Region championship match against Bishop Gorman on Friday afternoon.
Make it 30.
The Cougars rolled to a 14-4 victory over the Gaels to preserve their perfect record and clinch their third straight region title.
Ava Nhaisi and Sidra Wohlwend were 3-0 in doubles play for the Cougars (15-0), who haven’t lost since 2016.
Megan King and Paige Furin also were 3-0 in doubles, and Kennedy Buntrock was 2-0 in singles.
“We have five or six new players,” Coronado coach David Willingham said. “A lot of new girls come in, and they’re accepted by the girls who have been there. … They’ve really stepped it up and worked well together.”
Gorman (13-3) still advances to the Class 4A state tournament, which begins Oct. 15.
The Cougars are hoping to secure a repeat.
“It’s really exciting, knowing that we were able to push for two years without losing, it’s something that I think about a lot,” Nhaisi said. “(We can’t) get too cocky about it. Just play our game.”
Mountain Region championship match postponed
Palo Verde (14-0) built an 8-7 lead over Faith Lutheran (20-2) before third-round play was suspended due to darkness. The match will conclude at 8 a.m. Saturday at Gorman.
The winner of the Palo Verde-Faith Lutheran match will face Coronado in the Southern Nevada final at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, also at Gorman.
Class 3A Southern Region
Grace Nemec and Peyton Barsel teamed to go 3-0 in doubles and help The Meadows to an 11-7 win over host Boulder City in the Class 3A Southern Region final.
The Mustangs (12-0) won seven of the nine doubles sets, with the teams of Shayna Indyg and Claire Strimling, and Nishelle Phansalkar-Michalik and Allison Stone each going 2-1.
Rachel Roxarzade was 2-1 in singles for The Meadows, which won its fourth straight region title.
Olivia Mikkelson was 3-0 in singles for Boulder City (16-2).
Both teams advance to the state tournament, which begins Oct. 18 in Truckee, California.
Box Scores:
The Meadows 11, Boulder City 7