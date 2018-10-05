104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Girls Tennis

Roundup: Gorman girls edge Clark in Desert Region semis

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 8:35 pm
 

Olivia Balelo and Madison Winston went 3-0 in doubles play to lead Bishop Gorman to a 10-9 home win over Clark in the Desert Region girls tennis semifinals on Thursday.

The Gaels (13-2) face Coronado (14-0) in the championship match at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Liberty.

Audrey Boch-Collins went 3-0 in singles play to lead the Chargers (11-3).

Coronado 14, Sierra Vista 4 — At Coronado, Mana Iritani and Jessica Duff went 3-0 in doubles to lead the Cougars past the Mountain Lions.

The doubles team of Ava Nhaisi and Sidra Wohlwend was 2-0 for the Cougars.

Mountain Region

Palo Verde 16, Shadow Ridge 2 — At Palo Verde, the Panthers defeated the Mustangs in the Mountain Region semifinals.

Palo Verde (14-0) plays Faith Lutheran (20-2) in the championship match at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Durango.

Shadow Ridge finished 10-5.

Faith Lutheran 13, Centennial 5 — At Darling Tennis Center, the Crusaders topped the Bulldogs in the other semifinal.

Centennial finished 12-3.

Class 3A Southern Region

The Meadows 17, Moapa Valley 1 — At The Meadows, Isabella Monroe went 3-0 in singles to lead the Mustangs over the Pirates in the Class 3A Southern Region semifinals.

Shayna Indyg and Claire Strimling went 2-0 in doubles for the Mustangs (11-0), who will play at Boulder City (16-1) in the region title match a 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Moapa Valley ended the year 10-6.

Boulder City 12, Valley 6 — At Boulder City, Olivia Mikkelson was 3-0 in singles as the Eagles doubled up the Vikings.

The doubles teams of Eugenia Kryshchuk and Tegan Pappas, Natalie Bowman and Katelyn Fox, and Olivia Leavitt and Sophia Morris each went 2-0 in doubles for Boulder City.

Valley ended the year 11-5.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark junior Audrey Boch-Collins serves during a dual match at Green Valley High School Wedn ...
2018 Girls Tennis Honors
RJ

Here are the all-region girls tennis teams, as selected by coaches

(Thinkstock)
Clark’s Audrey-Boch Collins claims third consecutive singles crown
By Robert Perea Special / RJ

Audrey Boch-Collins, a junior from Clark, defeated Madison Smith of Coronado 6-0, 6-1 in the 4A girls state championship match at Bishop Manogue to become only the second girl in state history to win three individual state championships in singles.

A score post is seen at Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Jason O ...
Coronado, Palo Verde advance to 4A girls final
RJ

Coronado beat Faith Lutheran 10-5, and Palo Verde defeated Reno 11-7 on Thursday at Bishop Manogue in the Class 4A state semifinals.

(Thinkstock)
Faith Lutheran tops Galena to reach semifinals
By Sam Gordon / RJ

The Crusaders swept doubles in the first two rounds and led 9-3 before clinching the 10th point and summoning their reserves for most of the third round.