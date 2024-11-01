Thursday’s high school boys soccer, girls volleyball playoff roundup

Check out all the scores and standout performances from Thursday’s high school boys soccer and girls volleyball playoff action.

Shadow Ridge defender Aidan Waite, left, and Liberty forward Justin Gilliland run after the ball during a soccer match between Shadow Ridge and Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael DiOrio scored three goals Thursday to help top Mountain League seed Liberty defeat Mojave (3-13-2), the eighth seed from the Desert League, 8-0 in the first round of the Class 4A state boys soccer playoffs at Liberty.

Joseph Gonazalez added two goals and three assists for the Patriots (20-2), while goalkeeper Oliver Hill had two saves to earn the shutout.

Liberty hosts Desert Pines in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Monday.

— No. 4D Desert Pines 4, No. 5M Shadow Ridge 1: At Desert Pines, Enrique Sosa had a goal and assist in the Jaguars’ victory over the Mustangs (6-8-2).

Julian Garcia and Dilan Guzman also scored goals for Desert Pines (11-3-1).

— No. 2D Sierra Vista 8, No. 7M Valley 3: At Sierra Vista, Lazzar Ramos had three goals and two assists in the Mountain Lions’ victory over the Vikings (5-10-1).

Camden Galloway also scored three goals for Sierra Vista (15-4-2), which hosts Faith Lutheran in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

— No. 3M Faith Lutheran 1, No. 6D Foothill 0: At Faith Lutheran, Jayden Serrano scored a first-half goal and the Crusaders (11-10-2) held on for a win over the Falcons (8-6-2).

Logan Hesselgesser had five saves to record the shutout for Faith Lutheran.

— No. 1D Desert Oasis 4, No. 8M Rancho 1: At Desert Oasis, Javier Aldana De Leon scored three goals to lead the Diamondbacks (17-1-1) past the Rams (8-6-1).

Desert Oasis hosts Cheyenne in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Monday.

— No. 4M Cheyenne 3, No. 5D Clark 1: At Cheyenne, Luis Quiroz scored two goals to lead the Desert Shields (15-6-1) past the Chargers (8-7-1).

Isaiah Viescas added a goal for Cheyenne.

— No. 2M Canyon Springs 4, No. 7D Centennial 1: At Canyon Springs, Alonso Gutierrez-Chavez and Osbrayan Verdugo Leon each scored two goals to lead the Pioneers (16-2-2) past the Bulldogs (7-8-4).

Canyon Springs hosts Chaparral in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

— No. 6M Chaparral 1, No. 3D Tech 0: At Tech, Skander Herrera scored the game’s only goal to help the Cowboys (16-8-4) defeat the Roadrunners (12-8-2).

Goalkeeper Andre Argaez had four saves for Chaparral to get the shutout.

3A Southern Region boys soccer semifinals

— No. 1M SLAM Academy 1, No. 3M Doral Academy 0 (OT): At Cristo Rey, the Bulls (18-2) scored a goal in overtime to beat the Dragons (8-12-1).

SLAM will face Del Sol in the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

— No. 1D Del Sol 1, No. 2M Mater East 0: At Del Sol, Jafried Cornejo scored on a penalty kick in overtime in the Dragons’ victory over the Knights (10-6-2).

Johnny Magellon logged the shutout and made a key save on a penalty kick to help Del Sol (12-4).

Class 3A Southern Region girls volleyball semifinals

— No. 1M The Meadows 3, No. 2D Virgin Valley 0: At The Meadows, the Mustangs needed just three sets to defeat the Bulldogs 25-23, 25-19, 28-26.

The Meadows hosts Moapa Valley in the title match at noon Saturday.

— No. 1D Moapa Valley 3, No. 2M Boulder City 2: At Moapa Valley, the Pirates outlasted the Eagles for a 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 18-25, 17-15 victory in a match that went the distance.

