Thursday’s high school football games to watch

Top-ranked Bishop Gorman travels to play No. 2 Arbor View in one of the top matchups this week on the high school football calendar.

Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) looks to throw the ball during the high school football game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

If any local team has a realistic chance of knocking off top-ranked Bishop Gorman, it’s No. 2 Arbor View. Not a good chance, but a chance.

The Aggies (6-0, 3-0 Class 5A Division I) have one of the top quarterbacks in the state in Thaddeus Thatcher, and his performance could be pivotal. The sophomore has completed 95 of 140 passes for 1,697 yards and 18 touchdowns.

But the Gaels (5-1, 2-0) saw their share of elite quarterbacks in nonleague play, and they will come ready. They shut out Liberty and Foothill in their first two league games.

Gorman’s offensive and defensive lines play at a level Arbor View has not seen. But if Thatcher can find a way to score on the Gaels, this game could be competitive.

Liberty at Desert Pines

In recent seasons, the outcome of this game would not have been open for debate, as Liberty has been unbeatable to everyone but Bishop Gorman.

But things have changed this season, as the seventh-ranked Patriots are 1-5 overall and 0-2 in 5A Division I and were routed by league foe Coronado 47-7 last month.

Desert Pines (2-5, 1-2) has also struggled, but quarterback Zeshawn Martin could be a difference-maker. He has passed for 1,116 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Jaguars, and he will have running back Marcus Williams (818 yards and eight TDs) behind him.

Liberty will have the edge, but the Jaguars have the home-field advantage and possibly just enough play-makers to make this game close.

Shadow Ridge at Green Valley

The fifth-ranked Gators have won four straight and made a habit of winning the close ones, which this game should be.

Green Valley (5-1, 3-0 5A Division II) does most of its damage in the air, as quarterback Michael Lewis has passed for 828 yards and 10 touchdowns, and wide receiver Trey Glasper has 484 receiving yards with five TDs.

Shadow Ridge (4-3, 1-2) fell out of the rankings after last week’s 43-14 loss to Legacy, a team Green Valley defeated in overtime a month ago. The Mustangs prefer to keep the ball on the ground. They will likely rely on running back Tyrell Craven, who has 70 carries for 845 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Gators have averaged 32 points this season, and it’s likely the Mustangs will need to score at least that many to have a chance to win.

Legacy at Faith Lutheran

Legacy is rolling after last week’s victory over Shadow Ridge. But celebration time is over, and the sixth-ranked Longhorns must look forward.

Legacy (5-3, 3-1 5A Division II) will attempt to capitalize on the strong arm of quarterback Aidan Crawford, who has completed 119 of 215 passes for 1,711 yards and a league-leading 19 touchdowns.

As long as Crawford is under center, Legacy cannot be counted out. But third-ranked Faith Lutheran appears to have the tools to slow him.

The Crusaders (6-0, 3-0) have blown out all four Nevada teams they have played. Their defense has allowed about 11 points per game, and their offense will be directed by quarterback Alex Rogers, who has racked up 1,072 passing yards for 13 touchdowns with one interception.

Faith Lutheran will enter with some advantages, but if Legacy plays a good chess game, another upset win appears within reach.

SLAM Academy at Virgin Valley

Top-ranked SLAM will be favored, but the third-ranked Bulldogs are capable of mounting an upset.

The Bulls (4-3, 3-0 3A South) can score, putting up 50 points against Pahrump Valley and 49 against Spring Valley in September. Damien Nevill is their top offensive player, as he has rushed 120 times for 823 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) will counter with an offense that has averaged 34 points and a defense that has limited four of their opponents to single-digit offensive performances. Running back Drew Dixon has rushed for a league-leading 855 yards and 10 touchdowns.

SLAM has played a tougher schedule, and that experience could come in handy if this game is determined by the final possession.

Schedule

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Liberty at Desert Pines

Foothill at Basic

Shadow Ridge at Green Valley

Sierra Vista at Palo Verde

Desert Oasis at Centennial

Las Vegas at Sunrise Mountain

Chaparral at Canyon Springs

Cheyenne at Mojave

Eldorado at Valley

Cadence at Del Sol

Losee at Rancho

Bonanza at Western

Spring Mountain at Round Mountain

Sandy Valley at Laughlin

Legacy at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

SLAM Academy at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.

Boulder City at Democracy Prep, 7 p.m.

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

The Meadows at Sloan Canyon, 7 p.m.

Friday

Coronado at San Clemente (Calif.), 7 p.m.

Lake Mead Academy at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.

White Pine at Needles, 7 p.m.

Word of Life at Pahranagat Valley, 7 p.m.

Tonopah at Beatty, 7 p.m.