Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Bishop Gorman’s Niah Waldman (3) runs the ball down the field as Shadow Ridge’s Kyliah Rivera-Kyle (1) catches up to her during a flag football game between Bishop Gorman and Shadow Ridge on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Kaeden Castillero, Liberty: The senior scored 15 points in Liberty’s 62-50 win over Foothill.

— Pharaoh Compton, Arbor View: The senior finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds as the Aggies used a balanced attack to beat Mojave 81-60.

— Jesse Judkins, Shadow Ridge: The junior posted 30 points, eight rebounds and seven steals to lead the Mustangs to a 69-37 win over Western.

— Graydon Lemke, Faith Lutheran: The senior logged 26 points as the Crusaders defeated Green Valley 67-51.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The junior scored 30 points to help the Rams defeat Palo Verde 85-76.

Flag football

— Amari Camacho-Anderson, Green Valley: The senior completed 10 of 13 passes for two TDs to help the Gators roll to a 32-0 win over Silverado.

— Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The sophomore had five receptions for 104 yards and a TD and scored on one of her three interceptions to lead the Wolves past Liberty 40-14.

— Brie Wagner, Bishop Gorman: The junior caught 12 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns and added five tackles as the Gaels defeated Shadow Ridge 27-12.

Scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 81, Mojave 60

Canyon Springs 76, Cadence 37

Desert Oasis 78, Tech 30

Faith Lutheran 67, Green Valley 51

Las Vegas 64, Desert Pines 58 (OT)

Legacy 58, Chaparral 44

Liberty 62, Foothill 50

Pahranagat Valley 55, Sandy Valley 44

Rancho 85, Palo Verde 76

Shadow Ridge 69, Western 37

Somerset-Losee 81, Sky Pointe 25

Girls basketball

Pahrump Valley 65, Sloan Canyon 14

Flag football

Basic 40, Liberty 14

Bishop Gorman 27, Shadow Ridge 12

Green Valley 32, Silverado 0

Las Vegas 26, Centennial 0

Palo Verde 12, Del Sol 7

Tech d. Desert Oasis, forfeit

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal