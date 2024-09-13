80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Arbor View junior Lauryn Brenner (11) competes during the high school volleyball game against L ...
Arbor View junior Lauryn Brenner (11) competes during the high school volleyball game against Liberty at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty junior Aryanna Paredes (8) competes during the high school volleyball game against Arbo ...
Liberty junior Aryanna Paredes (8) competes during the high school volleyball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Arbor View Head Coach Josh Baugus and the bench celebrate a point during the high school volley ...
No. 3 Arbor View defeats No. 4 Liberty in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman players gather together after a loss to Mater Dei in their high school football g ...
No. 5 Gorman looks to rebound from rare loss: ‘We’re going to grind’
Green Valley’s Roman Adams (18) celebrates during the second half of a high school footb ...
5 games to watch in Southern Nevada high school football this week
Basic’s Louden Cahill (6) celebrates his pick-two over Green Valley during the second ha ...
Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 5
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2024 - 10:42 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

Maddix Bordinhao, Bishop Gorman: The senior’s first-half goal helped the Gaels play Eldorado to a 1-1 tie.

Richie Dominguez, Cheyenne: The junior scored a first-half goal and the Desert Shields made it count in a 1-0 victory over Desert Pines.

Aaden Flores, Arbor View: The sophomore goalkeeper had eight saves while earning a shutout in the Aggies’ 1-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Dylan Flores, Coronado: The junior logged two goals and three assists as the Cougars cruised to a 9-1 win over Green Valley.

Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista: The senior racked up three goals and three assists to lead the Mountain Lions past Bonanza 8-0.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 1, Sunrise Mountain 0

Bishop Gorman 1, Eldorado 1

Centennial 0, Chaparral 0

Chaparral 4, The Meadows 0

Cheyenne 1, Desert Pines 0

Coronado 9, Green Valley 1

Desert Oasis 2, Foothill 2

Mater East 5, Moapa Valley 0

Sierra VIsta 8, Bonanza 0

Sky Pointe 1, Basic 0

SLAM Academy 8, Sloan Canyon 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Liberty 1

GV Christian 3, Founders Academy 0

Palo Verde 3, Desert Oasis 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES