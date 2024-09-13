Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action in Southern Nevada.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys soccer
■ Maddix Bordinhao, Bishop Gorman: The senior’s first-half goal helped the Gaels play Eldorado to a 1-1 tie.
■ Richie Dominguez, Cheyenne: The junior scored a first-half goal and the Desert Shields made it count in a 1-0 victory over Desert Pines.
■ Aaden Flores, Arbor View: The sophomore goalkeeper had eight saves while earning a shutout in the Aggies’ 1-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
■ Dylan Flores, Coronado: The junior logged two goals and three assists as the Cougars cruised to a 9-1 win over Green Valley.
■ Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista: The senior racked up three goals and three assists to lead the Mountain Lions past Bonanza 8-0.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 1, Sunrise Mountain 0
Bishop Gorman 1, Eldorado 1
Centennial 0, Chaparral 0
Chaparral 4, The Meadows 0
Cheyenne 1, Desert Pines 0
Coronado 9, Green Valley 1
Desert Oasis 2, Foothill 2
Mater East 5, Moapa Valley 0
Sierra VIsta 8, Bonanza 0
Sky Pointe 1, Basic 0
SLAM Academy 8, Sloan Canyon 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Liberty 1
GV Christian 3, Founders Academy 0
Palo Verde 3, Desert Oasis 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal