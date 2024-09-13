Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action in Southern Nevada.

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

■ Maddix Bordinhao, Bishop Gorman: The senior’s first-half goal helped the Gaels play Eldorado to a 1-1 tie.

■ Richie Dominguez, Cheyenne: The junior scored a first-half goal and the Desert Shields made it count in a 1-0 victory over Desert Pines.

■ Aaden Flores, Arbor View: The sophomore goalkeeper had eight saves while earning a shutout in the Aggies’ 1-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

■ Dylan Flores, Coronado: The junior logged two goals and three assists as the Cougars cruised to a 9-1 win over Green Valley.

■ Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista: The senior racked up three goals and three assists to lead the Mountain Lions past Bonanza 8-0.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 1, Sunrise Mountain 0

Bishop Gorman 1, Eldorado 1

Centennial 0, Chaparral 0

Chaparral 4, The Meadows 0

Cheyenne 1, Desert Pines 0

Coronado 9, Green Valley 1

Desert Oasis 2, Foothill 2

Mater East 5, Moapa Valley 0

Sierra VIsta 8, Bonanza 0

Sky Pointe 1, Basic 0

SLAM Academy 8, Sloan Canyon 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Liberty 1

GV Christian 3, Founders Academy 0

Palo Verde 3, Desert Oasis 0

