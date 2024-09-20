Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Liberty junior Kaimiinameapono Wills (18) keeps the ball away from Coronado junior Alexandra Milano (3) during the high school soccer game at Liberty High School, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

■ Abbey Byington, Boulder City: The senior had four goals and two assists in the Eagles’ 13-0 win over Cheyenne.

■ Lylah Moffett, Sierra Vista: The junior scored the game’s only goal as the Mountain Lions defeated Legacy despite being down four starters.

■ Ryan Neel, Coronado: The junior scored two late goals and the Cougars went on to defeat Liberty 4-2 in a key Class 5A Southern game.

■ Ameri Rodriguez, Mojave: The senior posted four goals to help the Rattlers cruise to a 5-0 win over Del Sol.

■ Amiya Warner, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged two goals as the Gaels rolled to a 6-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Girls volleyball

■ Ivanna Aparicio, Legacy: The freshman had 10 digs and 10 aces to help the Longhorns defeat Las Vegas 25-22, 25-11, 20-25, 19-25, 15-9.

■ Madison Ortiz, Basic: The senior finished with eight digs in the Wolves’ 25-11, 25-12, 25-22 loss to Faith Lutheran.

■ Andrea Romero-Agosto, Faith Lutheran: The senior hit .467 while recording eight kills to lead the Crusaders past Basic 25-11, 25-12, 25-22.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 2, Faith Lutheran 2

Bishop Gorman 6, Desert Oasis 0

Boulder City 13, Cheyenne 0

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Palo Verde 2

Coronado 4, Liberty 2

Doral Academy 1, Foothill 0

Equipo 7, SLAM Academy 2

Green Valley 1, Silverado 1

Moapa Valley 8, Cristo Rey 0

Mojave 5, Del Sol 0

Sierra Vista 1, Legacy 0

Sky Pointe 2, Desert Pines 0

Tech 5, Basic 2

Girls volleyball

Bonanza 3, Chaparral 0

Coral Academy 3, Amplus 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Basic 0

Legacy 3, Las Vegas 2

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal