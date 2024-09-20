Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Girls soccer
■ Abbey Byington, Boulder City: The senior had four goals and two assists in the Eagles’ 13-0 win over Cheyenne.
■ Lylah Moffett, Sierra Vista: The junior scored the game’s only goal as the Mountain Lions defeated Legacy despite being down four starters.
■ Ryan Neel, Coronado: The junior scored two late goals and the Cougars went on to defeat Liberty 4-2 in a key Class 5A Southern game.
■ Ameri Rodriguez, Mojave: The senior posted four goals to help the Rattlers cruise to a 5-0 win over Del Sol.
■ Amiya Warner, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged two goals as the Gaels rolled to a 6-0 win over Desert Oasis.
Girls volleyball
■ Ivanna Aparicio, Legacy: The freshman had 10 digs and 10 aces to help the Longhorns defeat Las Vegas 25-22, 25-11, 20-25, 19-25, 15-9.
■ Madison Ortiz, Basic: The senior finished with eight digs in the Wolves’ 25-11, 25-12, 25-22 loss to Faith Lutheran.
■ Andrea Romero-Agosto, Faith Lutheran: The senior hit .467 while recording eight kills to lead the Crusaders past Basic 25-11, 25-12, 25-22.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 2, Faith Lutheran 2
Bishop Gorman 6, Desert Oasis 0
Boulder City 13, Cheyenne 0
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Palo Verde 2
Coronado 4, Liberty 2
Doral Academy 1, Foothill 0
Equipo 7, SLAM Academy 2
Green Valley 1, Silverado 1
Moapa Valley 8, Cristo Rey 0
Mojave 5, Del Sol 0
Sierra Vista 1, Legacy 0
Sky Pointe 2, Desert Pines 0
Tech 5, Basic 2
Girls volleyball
Bonanza 3, Chaparral 0
Coral Academy 3, Amplus 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Basic 0
Legacy 3, Las Vegas 2
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal