Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Shadow Ridge defender Aidan Waite, left, and Liberty forward Justin Gilliland run after the ball during a soccer match between Shadow Ridge and Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

■ Andre Argaez, Chaparral: The senior goalkeeper finished with seven saves while recording the shutout in the Cowboys’ 2-0 win over Cheyenne.

■ Brandon Dai, Faith Lutheran: The freshman scored two goals in the Crusaders’ 7-0 win over Basic.

■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior racked up four goals and three assists while leading the Cougars to an 8-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The junior finished with two goals and an assist in the Patriots’ 3-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.

■ Ricardo Molina, Mater East: The junior had four assists to help the Knights defeat Pahrump Valley 5-0.

Girls volleyball

■ Taylor Anderson, Durango: The sophomore posted 16 kills, 10 digs and five aces in the Trailblazers’ 26-28, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 loss to Arbor View.

■ Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior had 17 assists and nine digs as the Roadrunners defeated Legacy 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15.

■ Arial Fox, Legacy: The sophomore logged 12 kills and six digs as the Longhorns fell to Tech 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15.

■ Maddison Miller, Shadow Ridge: The senior compiled 25 assists, 17 digs, three kills and two aces to help the Mustangs beat Centennial 18-25, 18-25, 25-20, 28-26, 15-11.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 8, Sunrise Mountain 0

Chaparral 2, Cheyenne 0

Coronado 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Doral Academy 4, Sloan Canyon 0

Equipo 6, The Meadows 4

Faith Lutheran 7, Basic 0

Green Valley 2, Palo Verde 1

Las Vegas 3, Arbor View 1

Liberty 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Mater East 5, Pahrump Valley 0

SLAM Academy 6, Boulder City 2

Valley 3, Durango 0

Western 1, Eldorado 1

Girls soccer

Arbor View 4, Desert Oasis 1

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Durango 1

Awaken Christian 3, Mater East 0

Liberty Baptist 3, Sandy Valley 0

Pahrump Valley 3, Losee 2

Shadow Ridge 3, Centennial 2

Tech 3, Legacy 1

