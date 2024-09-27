Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Boys soccer
■ Andre Argaez, Chaparral: The senior goalkeeper finished with seven saves while recording the shutout in the Cowboys’ 2-0 win over Cheyenne.
■ Brandon Dai, Faith Lutheran: The freshman scored two goals in the Crusaders’ 7-0 win over Basic.
■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior racked up four goals and three assists while leading the Cougars to an 8-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The junior finished with two goals and an assist in the Patriots’ 3-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.
■ Ricardo Molina, Mater East: The junior had four assists to help the Knights defeat Pahrump Valley 5-0.
Girls volleyball
■ Taylor Anderson, Durango: The sophomore posted 16 kills, 10 digs and five aces in the Trailblazers’ 26-28, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 loss to Arbor View.
■ Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior had 17 assists and nine digs as the Roadrunners defeated Legacy 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15.
■ Arial Fox, Legacy: The sophomore logged 12 kills and six digs as the Longhorns fell to Tech 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15.
■ Maddison Miller, Shadow Ridge: The senior compiled 25 assists, 17 digs, three kills and two aces to help the Mustangs beat Centennial 18-25, 18-25, 25-20, 28-26, 15-11.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 8, Sunrise Mountain 0
Chaparral 2, Cheyenne 0
Coronado 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Doral Academy 4, Sloan Canyon 0
Equipo 6, The Meadows 4
Faith Lutheran 7, Basic 0
Green Valley 2, Palo Verde 1
Las Vegas 3, Arbor View 1
Liberty 3, Shadow Ridge 1
Mater East 5, Pahrump Valley 0
SLAM Academy 6, Boulder City 2
Valley 3, Durango 0
Western 1, Eldorado 1
Girls soccer
Arbor View 4, Desert Oasis 1
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Durango 1
Awaken Christian 3, Mater East 0
Liberty Baptist 3, Sandy Valley 0
Pahrump Valley 3, Losee 2
Shadow Ridge 3, Centennial 2
Tech 3, Legacy 1
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal