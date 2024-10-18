Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school tennis, soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Girls soccer
■ Taylor Bringhurst, Palo Verde: The junior goalkeeper had nine saves as the Panthers edged Shadow Ridge 1-0.
■ Siena Andrew, Moapa Valley: The senior scored two goals to help the Pirates roll to a 7-0 win over Cristo Rey.
■ Stephenie Hackett, Bishop Gorman: The senior had three goals and an assist to help the Gaels top Cimarron-Memorial 8-0.
■ Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore recorded three goals to lead the Aggies past Desert Oasis 7-0.
■ Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior scored three goals in the Eagles’ 3-1 victory over Pahrump Valley.
Girls volleyball
■ Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with 21 assists and 10 digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 loss to Shadow Ridge.
■ Aracelli Hernandez, Durango: The junior racked up 49 assists and 20 digs as the Trailblazers rallied to defeat Centennial 24-26, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-11.
■ Savannah Tano, Legacy: The sophomore finished with 20 assists in the Longhorns’ 25-27, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 loss to Spring Valley.
■ Ellie Thurman, GV Christian: The senior had 22 kills, three aces, three assists and three blocks to lead the Guardians to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 win over Awaken Christian.
■ Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman logged 19 assists in the Bulldogs’ 25-12, 25-16, 25-9 victory over Cristo Rey.
Scores
Girls Soccer
Arbor View 7, Desert Oasis 0
Bishop Gorman 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 1
Centennial 7, Silverado 0
Eldorado 3, Doral Academy 1
Equipo 7, The Meadows 0
Faith Lutheran 1, Coronado 0
Green Valley 3, Basic 1
Moapa Valley 7, Cristo Rey 0
Palo Verde 1, Shadow Ridge 0
Sierra Vista 9, Las Vegas 1
SLAM Academy 5, Sunrise Mountain 3
Tech 5, Desert Pines 0
Boys Soccer
Faith Lutheran 4, Desert Oasis 1
Tech 7, Del Sol 1
Girls Volleyball
Durango 3, Centennial 2
GV Christian 3, Awaken Christian 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Sierra Vista 0
Spring Valley 3, Legacy 1
Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0
Boys tennis
5A singles state playoffs
Mark Lapko, Bishop Gorman d. Sam Fouse, Faith Lutheran, 6-2, 6-2
Balin Gupta, Palo Verde d. Jonas Santos, Bishop Gorman, 7-5, 7-6 (6)
5A doubles state playoffs
Butler/Dubay, Faith Lutheran d. Nigro/Lujan, Faith Lutheran, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-1
Lee/Gardner, Coronado d. Ralter/Polis, Coronado, 6-3, 6-2
Girls tennis
5A singles state playoffs
Remi Rice, Palo Verde d. Jane Lee, Clark, 6-1, 6-1
Erika Gallegos, Coronado d. Addison Lee, Palo Verde, 6-4, 6-3
5A doubles state playoffs
Gallegos/Trentacosta, Coronado d. Gong/Rivera, Palo Verde, 6-1, 6-2
Cruz/Yang, Clark d. Balelo/Raymond, Bishop Gorman, 6-0, 6-3.
Football
Cadence 14, Chaparral 12
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal