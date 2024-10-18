Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school tennis, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran midfielder Jailynn Henry (42) and Coronado forward Abby Obregon (5) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

■ Taylor Bringhurst, Palo Verde: The junior goalkeeper had nine saves as the Panthers edged Shadow Ridge 1-0.

■ Siena Andrew, Moapa Valley: The senior scored two goals to help the Pirates roll to a 7-0 win over Cristo Rey.

■ Stephenie Hackett, Bishop Gorman: The senior had three goals and an assist to help the Gaels top Cimarron-Memorial 8-0.

■ Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore recorded three goals to lead the Aggies past Desert Oasis 7-0.

■ Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior scored three goals in the Eagles’ 3-1 victory over Pahrump Valley.

Girls volleyball

■ Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with 21 assists and 10 digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 loss to Shadow Ridge.

■ Aracelli Hernandez, Durango: The junior racked up 49 assists and 20 digs as the Trailblazers rallied to defeat Centennial 24-26, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-11.

■ Savannah Tano, Legacy: The sophomore finished with 20 assists in the Longhorns’ 25-27, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 loss to Spring Valley.

■ Ellie Thurman, GV Christian: The senior had 22 kills, three aces, three assists and three blocks to lead the Guardians to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 win over Awaken Christian.

■ Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman logged 19 assists in the Bulldogs’ 25-12, 25-16, 25-9 victory over Cristo Rey.

Scores

Girls Soccer

Arbor View 7, Desert Oasis 0

Bishop Gorman 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 1

Centennial 7, Silverado 0

Eldorado 3, Doral Academy 1

Equipo 7, The Meadows 0

Faith Lutheran 1, Coronado 0

Green Valley 3, Basic 1

Moapa Valley 7, Cristo Rey 0

Palo Verde 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Sierra Vista 9, Las Vegas 1

SLAM Academy 5, Sunrise Mountain 3

Tech 5, Desert Pines 0

Boys Soccer

Faith Lutheran 4, Desert Oasis 1

Tech 7, Del Sol 1

Girls Volleyball

Durango 3, Centennial 2

GV Christian 3, Awaken Christian 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Sierra Vista 0

Spring Valley 3, Legacy 1

Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Boys tennis

5A singles state playoffs

Mark Lapko, Bishop Gorman d. Sam Fouse, Faith Lutheran, 6-2, 6-2

Balin Gupta, Palo Verde d. Jonas Santos, Bishop Gorman, 7-5, 7-6 (6)

5A doubles state playoffs

Butler/Dubay, Faith Lutheran d. Nigro/Lujan, Faith Lutheran, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-1

Lee/Gardner, Coronado d. Ralter/Polis, Coronado, 6-3, 6-2

Girls tennis

5A singles state playoffs

Remi Rice, Palo Verde d. Jane Lee, Clark, 6-1, 6-1

Erika Gallegos, Coronado d. Addison Lee, Palo Verde, 6-4, 6-3

5A doubles state playoffs

Gallegos/Trentacosta, Coronado d. Gong/Rivera, Palo Verde, 6-1, 6-2

Cruz/Yang, Clark d. Balelo/Raymond, Bishop Gorman, 6-0, 6-3.

Football

Cadence 14, Chaparral 12

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal