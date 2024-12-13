Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Liberty guard Ty Johnson (3) looks for an open teammate during a basketball game between Liberty and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Dec. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Dominic Comtois, Foothill: The junior scored 13 points to help the Falcons beat Spring Valley 53-40.

— Tremmell Darden, Arbor View: The senior posted 20 points in the Aggies’ 64-52 victory over Las Vegas.

— Zacarrion Jackson, Mojave: The senior collected 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals while leading the Rattlers to a 75-60 win over Silverado.

— Tyler Johnson, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore racked up nine points, 10 assists and five rebounds in the Gaels’ 81-61 victory over Liberty.

Girls basketball

— Taylor Dagons, Rancho: The senior had 27 points, 12 rebounds and five steals to lead the Rams past Doral Academy 55-28.

— Laila Lwaba, Western: The sophomore logged a game-high 30 points to lead the Warriors to a 48-38 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Amija Macon, Mater East: The freshman scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Knights past Cadence 81-7.

— Sophia Muelrath, Boulder City: The senior recorded 19 points in the Eagles’ 45-40 victory over The Meadows.

— Neviah Nick, Liberty: The sophomore finished with 16 points in the Patriots’ 53-49 win over Carnon (Utah).

— Sabrina Stewart, Del Sol: The freshman collected 21 points and 11 assists to lead the Dragons past Foothill 63-29.

Flag football

— Katelyn Danser, Foothill: The junior passed for 315 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Falcons to a 59-0 victory over Cheyenne.

— Priscilla Garcia, Arbor View: The freshman completed 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards and seven TDs to help the Aggies cruise past Chaparral 48-0.

— Leyton Gasperosky, Cadence: The junior passed for two TDs and rushed for two more as the Cougars beat Sunrise Mountain 27-13.

— Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The junior passed for 255 yards and four TDs and rushed for 74 yards and a TD in the Cougars’ 53-6 win over Desert Pines.

Scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 64, Las Vegas 52

Bishop Gorman 81, Liberty 61

Democracy Prep 75, Eldorado 19

Foothill 53, Spring Valley 40

GV Christian 72, Adelson 35

Mojave 75, Silverado 60

Girls basketball

Boulder City 45, The Meadows 40

Del Sol 63, Foothill 29

Liberty 53, Carbon (Utah) 49

Mater East 81, Cadence 76

Mojave 60, Chaparral 26

Nazareth (Australia) 53, Faith Lutheran 50

Rancho 55, Doral Academy 28

SLAM Academy 51, Sloan Canyon 12

Valley 48, Cheyenne 27

Western 48, Cimarron-Memorial 38

Flag football

Arbor View 48, Chaparral 0

Boulder City 46, Doral Academy 0

Cadence 27, Sunrise Mountain 13

Coronado 53, Desert Pines 6

Foothill 59, Cheyenne 0

