Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Coronado’s Jalen St. Clair (3) readies himself for a basket during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Mason Abittan, Coronado: The senior logged 24 points as the Cougars held off Liberty 62-59.

— EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The senior hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as the Mountain Lions rolled to a 75-22 victory over Cheyenne.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior poured in 38 points to lead the Rams past Tech 88-36.

— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The senior collected 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists while leading the Rattlers past Centennial 71-62.

— Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman: The junior recorded 16 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead the Gaels to a 75-52 win over Las Vegas.

— Kenny Williams, Basic: The sophomore scored 18 points and was one of five Wolves players to finish in double figures in their 86-70 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Girls basketball

— Dennise Fleming, SLAM Academy: The sophomore scored 18 points as the Bulls pulled away in the third quarter for a 55-36 victory over Boulder City.

— Sophia Muelrath, Boulder City: The senior logged 14 points to lead the Eagles in their 55-36 loss to SLAM Academy.

— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore racked up 15 points, 14 rebounds, seven steals and six assists while helping the Spartans defeat Sunrise Mountain 44-27.

Flag football

— Emily Fifield, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore passed for 245 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 52 yards and another score to lead the Spartans to a 20-12 win over Western.

— Annika Griffith, Clark: The senior finished with 100 receiving yards and a TD as the Chargers beat Amplus Academy 26-6.

— Kyndle Harris, Green Valley: The freshman had seven tackles and returned one of her two interceptions for a TD in the Gators’ 32-7 win over Silverado.

— Akiko Higa, Desert Oasis: The junior recorded two TD catches on offense and 10 tackles and a sack on defense as the Diamondbacks edged Tech 26-24.

— Yolana Huff, Palo Verde: The sophomore completed 17 of 22 passes for 246 yards and five TDs to lead the Panthers to a 35-0 victory over Del Sol.

— Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The junior had 136 receiving yards for four TDs, 47 rushing yards for a score and an interception on defense to lead the Mustangs past Bishop Gorman 40-21.

Scores

Boys basketball

Basic 86, Sunrise Mountain 70

Bishop Gorman 75, Las Vegas 52

Cimarron-Memorial 73, Shadow Ridge 65

Clark 62, Losee 47

Coronado 62, Liberty 59

Foothill 58, Durango 55

Legacy 52, Western 46

Mojave 71, Centennial 62

Rancho 88, Tech 36

Sierra Vista 75, Cheyenne 22

Silverado 59, Spring Valley 53

Sky Pointe 74, Amplus Academy 46

Valley 66, Faith Lutheran 60

Girls basketball

Cimarron-Memorial 44, Sunrise Mountain 27

Del Sol 64, Chaparral 15

Indian Springs 33, Adelson 6

Mater East 62, Cristo Rey 8

Moapa Valley 66, Rancho 33

Palo Verde 51, Valley 28

SLAM Academy 55, Boulder City 36

The Meadows 47, Coral Academy 23

Virgin Valley 69, Cadence 20

Flag football

Cimarron-Memorial 20, Western 12

Clark 26, Amplus Academy 6

Desert Oasis 26, Tech 24

Green Valley 32, Silverado 7

Las Vegas 34, Centennial 21

Palo Verde 35, Del Sol 0

Shadow Ridge 40, Bishop Gorman 21

