Thusday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Liberty's safety Nai’a Pomaikai (10) runs the ball after an interception against Del Sol during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty's Kilolo Westerlund (4) runs the ball against Del Sol during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas: The senior led all scorers with 20 points as the Wildcats cruised to a 70-28 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

— Roderick Johnson, Losee: The senior recorded 22 points in the Lions’ 71-61 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior poured in 43 points to lead the Rams past Estrella Foothills (Arizona) 80-52.

Girls basketball

— Satsuki Bradley, Liberty: The senior scored 21 points to lead the Patriots to a 70-14 victory over Roosevelt (Oregon).

— Myla Faught, Mater East: The freshman logged 14 points to help the Knights beat Doral Academy 64-15.

— Gianna Johnson-Jeffries, Tech: The freshman finished with 26 points and two rebounds in the Roadrunners’ 49-34 win over Bonanza.

— Taylor Poole, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior racked up 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in the Spartans’ 55-32 win over Clark.

Flag football

— Calie Greene, Western: The freshman completed 11 of 19 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors scored late in the fourth quarter to rally past Doral Academy, 14-13.

— Jamee Jones, Canyon Springs: The senior had three receptions for 60 yards and two TDs, and also added seven tackles and two interceptions on defense to lead the Pioneers to a 36-28 win over Eldorado.

— Yauie Kahawaii Pula, Sierra Vista: The junior had nine receptions for 102 yards and seven carries for 70 yards and a TD as the Mountain Lions edged Clark, 13-12.

— Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The junior had 121 receiving yards for two TDs and also nabbed an interception on defense in the Mustangs’ 19-7 win over Tech.

— Anjali Spalding-Hyles, Desert Oasis: The sophomore had 50 receiving yards and 20 rushing yards, and five tackles and a pick-6 on defense to help the Diamondbacks roll past Centennial, 44-13.

— Kilolo Westerlund, Liberty: The senior had seven receptions for 153 yards and five TDs as the Patriots crushed Del Sol, 73-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Centennial 97, Sky Pointe 48

Las Vegas 70, Sunrise Mountain 28

Losee 71, Cimarron-Memorial 61

Rancho 80, Estrella Foothills (Ariz.) 52

Girls basketball

Cimarron-Memorial 55, Clark 32

Del Sol 57, Canyon Springs 43

Liberty 70, Roosevelt (Ore.) 14

Mater East 64, Doral Academy 15

Tech 49, Bonanza 34

Valley 47, Amplus 12

West Wendover 44, GV Christian 17

Flag football

Boulder City 34, Sloan Canyon 13

Canyon Springs 36, Eldorado 28

Desert Oasis 44, Centennial 13

Liberty 73, Del Sol 0

Shadow Ridge 19, Tech 7

Sierra Vista 13, Clark 12

Western 14, Doral Academy 13

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal