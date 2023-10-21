Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football action.

Basic wide receiver Zuri Whiters (23) runs the ball down the field as Foothill defensive end Teverae Berry (44) tries to keep up during a game at Basic Academy on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top high school football performances:

Football

— Kamareion Bell, Arbor View: The freshman carried eight times for 84 yards and added a TD reception to help the Aggies get a 17-6 win over Silverado.

— Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran: The junior had two rushing TDs, including one for 55 yards, to lead the Crusaders to a 49-14 win over Las Vegas.

— Crew Dannels, Palo Verde: The junior quarterback completed eight of 12 passes for 212 yards and two TDs in the Panthers’ 50-13 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Trey Glasper, Green Valley: The junior had a TD reception and added a key interception to help lift Green Valley over Sierra Vista 26-13.

— Anthony Vega, Basic: The senior completed 21 of 28 passes, finishing with three passing TDs and three rushing TDs, to lead the Wolves past Foothill 49-32.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 17, Silverado 6

Basic 49, Foothill 32

Bishop Gorman 49, Coronado 7

Bonanza 21, Del Sol 0

Clark 21, Spring Valley 20

Desert Pines 33, Durango 6

Eldorado 40, Cadence 33

Faith Lutheran 49, Las Vegas 14

Green Valley 26, Sierra Vista 13

Legacy 32, Desert Oasis 24

Moapa Valley 38, Virgin Valley 27

Palo Verde 50, Cimarron-Memorial 13

Rancho 48, Western 6

Somerset-Losee 42, Mojave 21

Boys soccer

Cristo Rey 3, Del Sol 0

Tech 3, Desert Pines 2

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal