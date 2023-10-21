Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football action.
Friday’s top high school football performances:
Football
— Kamareion Bell, Arbor View: The freshman carried eight times for 84 yards and added a TD reception to help the Aggies get a 17-6 win over Silverado.
— Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran: The junior had two rushing TDs, including one for 55 yards, to lead the Crusaders to a 49-14 win over Las Vegas.
— Crew Dannels, Palo Verde: The junior quarterback completed eight of 12 passes for 212 yards and two TDs in the Panthers’ 50-13 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Trey Glasper, Green Valley: The junior had a TD reception and added a key interception to help lift Green Valley over Sierra Vista 26-13.
— Anthony Vega, Basic: The senior completed 21 of 28 passes, finishing with three passing TDs and three rushing TDs, to lead the Wolves past Foothill 49-32.
Scores
Football
Arbor View 17, Silverado 6
Basic 49, Foothill 32
Bishop Gorman 49, Coronado 7
Bonanza 21, Del Sol 0
Clark 21, Spring Valley 20
Desert Pines 33, Durango 6
Eldorado 40, Cadence 33
Faith Lutheran 49, Las Vegas 14
Green Valley 26, Sierra Vista 13
Legacy 32, Desert Oasis 24
Moapa Valley 38, Virgin Valley 27
Palo Verde 50, Cimarron-Memorial 13
Rancho 48, Western 6
Somerset-Losee 42, Mojave 21
Boys soccer
Cristo Rey 3, Del Sol 0
Tech 3, Desert Pines 2
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal