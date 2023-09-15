Top 5 football performances, Thursday’s high school scores

Check out the top performances and scores from Thursday’s high school football action, plus the scores from the day’s soccer and volleyball games.

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) dives into the sidelines on a carry after Centennial couldn’t tackle him during a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s top high school football performances:

Football

— Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman: The senior completed 10 of 15 passes for 184 yards and two TDs to help the Gaels roll to a 49-6 victory over Liberty.

— Troy Finch, Desert Oasis: The junior wide receiver scored two TDs in the Diamondbacks’ 22-0 win over Cheyenne.

— Gilrelle Patterson, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior returned an interception for a 40-yard TD to get the Spartans rolling in their 16-14 victory over Spring Valley.

— Miguel Reinares, Mojave: The junior rushed 28 times for 204 yards and two TDs as the Rattlers defeated Rancho 14-3.

— Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The freshman quarterback completed 15 of 18 passes for 230 yards and three TDs to lead the Aggies to a 38-0 win over Coronado.

Boys soccer

— Jonathan Diaz, Mater East: The sophomore scored two goals as the Knights rolled past Moapa Valley 8-1.

— Daniel Isidro, Virgin Valley: The senior had 12 steals and a strong defensive performance as the Bulldogs beat Equipo Academy 4-0.

— Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista: The junior scored four goals to help the Mountain Lions edge Bonanza 5-4.

— Cesar Ruelas, Las Vegas: The sophomore scored a second-half goal to lift the Wildcats to a 1-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Anthony Terry, The Meadows: The junior scored two goals in the Mustangs’ 3-2 victory over Boulder City.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 38, Coronado 0

Bishop Gorman 49, Liberty 6

Boulder City 43, The Meadows 13

Cimarron-Memorial 16, Spring Valley 14

Del Sol 44, Valley 0

Desert Oasis 22, Cheyenne 0

Faith Lutheran 24, Basic 23 (OT)

Mojave 14, Rancho 3

Shadow Ridge 21, Desert Pines 20

Sierra Vista 14, Durango 6

SLAM Nevada 34, Moapa Valley 7

Somerset-Losee 42, Bonanza 14

Sunrise Mountain 41, Cadence 6

Boys soccer

Arbor View 1, Sunrise Mountain 1

Coronado 1, Green Valley 0

Canyon Springs 1, Tech 1

Desert Oasis 5, Foothill 1

Las Vegas 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Mater East 8, Moapa Valley 1

Sierra Vista 5, Bonanza 4

SLAM Academy 7, Sloan Canyon 0

The Meadows 3, Boulder City 2

Virgin Valley 4, Equipo Academy 0

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 8, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Green Valley 0

Awaken Christian 3, Adelson School 0

Centennial 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Doral Academy 3, Eldorado 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Sierra Vista 0

Legacy 3, Mojave 0

Pahranagat Valley 3, Liberty Baptist 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Foothill 2

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.