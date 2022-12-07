Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.
Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The sophomore guard scored 19 points in the Falcons’ 63-47 win over Basic.
Mason Abittan, Palo Verde: The sophomore guard scored 24 points to lead the Panthers past Sierra Vista, 76-64.
Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore guard scored 20 points as the Mustangs lost 65-62 to Cimarron-Memorial.
Marcus Gomez, Las Vegas: The senior guard scored a game-high 18 points to help the Wildcats defeat Bonanza, 66-53.
Gerald Patterson, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore forward had 27 points and 12 rebounds to help the Spartans defeat Shadow Ridge 65-62 in overtime.
Girls
Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior guard had 16 points and was one of six Spartans to score in double figures in a 62-40 win over Sierra Vista.
Tatum Meatoga-Ubiam, Basic: The sophomore guard scored 13 points in a 53-15 victory over Sloan Canyon.
Angelina Sandoval, Del Sol: The freshman forward had 14 points to help the Dragons cruise past Cadence, 63-12.
Destiny Sao-Martinez, Desert Pines: The senior had 15 points and six assists to help the Jaguars defeat Desert Oasis, 48-41.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys
Beatty 61, Mountain View 15
Foothill 63, Basic 47
Durango 64, Faith Lutheran 38
Las Vegas 66, Bonanza 53
Sandy Valley 55, Indian Springs 39
Cimarron-Memorial 65, Shadow Ridge 62 (OT)
Palo Verde 76, Sierra Vista 64
Girls
Mountain View 14, Beatty 6
Laughlin 40, Awaken Christian 33
Basic 53, Sloan Canyon 15
The Meadows 44, Needles 43
Cimarron-Memorial 62, Sierra Vista 40
Del Sol 63, Cadence 12
Desert Pines 48, Desert Oasis 41