Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

Desert Oasis guard La'Niah Hicks (1) keeps a tight defense on Desert Pines guard Destiny Sao Martinez (24) driving down the lane during the first half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The sophomore guard scored 19 points in the Falcons’ 63-47 win over Basic.

Mason Abittan, Palo Verde: The sophomore guard scored 24 points to lead the Panthers past Sierra Vista, 76-64.

Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore guard scored 20 points as the Mustangs lost 65-62 to Cimarron-Memorial.

Marcus Gomez, Las Vegas: The senior guard scored a game-high 18 points to help the Wildcats defeat Bonanza, 66-53.

Gerald Patterson, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore forward had 27 points and 12 rebounds to help the Spartans defeat Shadow Ridge 65-62 in overtime.

Girls

Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior guard had 16 points and was one of six Spartans to score in double figures in a 62-40 win over Sierra Vista.

Tatum Meatoga-Ubiam, Basic: The sophomore guard scored 13 points in a 53-15 victory over Sloan Canyon.

Angelina Sandoval, Del Sol: The freshman forward had 14 points to help the Dragons cruise past Cadence, 63-12.

Destiny Sao-Martinez, Desert Pines: The senior had 15 points and six assists to help the Jaguars defeat Desert Oasis, 48-41.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Beatty 61, Mountain View 15

Foothill 63, Basic 47

Durango 64, Faith Lutheran 38

Las Vegas 66, Bonanza 53

Sandy Valley 55, Indian Springs 39

Cimarron-Memorial 65, Shadow Ridge 62 (OT)

Palo Verde 76, Sierra Vista 64

Girls

Mountain View 14, Beatty 6

Laughlin 40, Awaken Christian 33

Basic 53, Sloan Canyon 15

The Meadows 44, Needles 43

Cimarron-Memorial 62, Sierra Vista 40

Del Sol 63, Cadence 12

Desert Pines 48, Desert Oasis 41